Lizzo asks judge to dismiss dancers’ harassment lawsuit, claims they violated their contracts

Lizzo wants a judge to throw out the lawsuit filed by her former backup dancers that accuses her of harassment.

Attorneys for the “Juice” singer filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Rolling Stone reported.

“Defendants deny generally and specifically each and every allegation contained in the complaint,” Lizzo’s motion read. “Defendants are not liable in whole or in part for punitive damages.”

Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, three former backup dancers who joined Lizzo’s team in 2021, said Lizzo created a toxic work environment while on tour.

In one incident, Davis said Lizzo instructed her to “touch the breasts of one of the nude women” at a strip club in Amsterdam. The dancers also described a meeting in which a furious Lizzo confiscated everyone’s phones.

“The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly,” their attorney Ron Zambrano said at the time.

Lizzo, 35, had publicly slammed the allegations even before filing the motion to dismiss.

“Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed,” she said days after the suit was filed. “These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

Lizzo’s attorneys doubled down on that position in Wednesday’s filing, according to Rolling Stone. The documents said the former dancers “are guilty of unclean hands,” a legalese claim meaning the accusers had violated their contracts.

Following the initial lawsuit, more people who had worked with Lizzo accused her of hypocritical conduct.

Six people who worked on her reality show, “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” described similar mistreatment. And in September, a wardrobe stylist filed a second lawsuit against Lizzo, accusing her of “racist and fatphobic” behavior.

