Lizzo reportedly plans to countersue backup dancers behind harassment lawsuit

Lizzo reportedly plans to countersue the three backup dancers who filed a harassment lawsuit against the singer earlier this month.

Newly surfaced photos appear to show the trio of dancers “happily carousing” and “gleefully reveling” with performers from a topless cabaret show in Paris, Lizzo’s attorney, Marty Singer, told TMZ.

The photos were allegedly taken in early March 2023, during the first European leg of Lizzo’s “Special” tour. According to the Grammy winner’s attorney, those images contradict claims dancers felt pressured to go to the topless show in Paris, as alleged in the lawsuit.

The “About Damn Time” singer performed to a sold-out crowd at Paris’ Accor Arena on March 5, 2023 — just days after a now-infamous visit to Bananenbar, an “erotic bar and strip club” in Amsterdam’s red-light district.

According to the lawsuit, the 35-year-old artist “invited cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas.”

“She was there with the dildos and the bananas and the vaginas,” the dancers’ attorney Neama Rahmani told the Daily News earlier this month. ”She’s the one that asked everyone to go, and everyone felt pressure to go to get along with Lizzo.”

Lizzo’s accusers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez — claim they were also pressured to go to the show in Paris. But the pop star’s attorney suggests the photos contradict their story.

Singer also said other “substantial evidence” — including a video in which Davis gushed over Lizzo and which was reportedly recorded after the Paris incident — will help “prove the glaring contradictions between what the plaintiffs claim in their bogus lawsuit and what is actually proven by the facts.”

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, has vehemently denied the accusations against her, calling them “too outrageous to not be addressed.”

“These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,” she wrote on social media on Aug. 3.

According to her attorney, Lizzo plans to sue the dancers for malicious prosecution after she prevails in their “sham” lawsuit.

