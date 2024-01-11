Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,789.84
    +6.39 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,712.70
    +16.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,015.55
    +45.90 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,970.26
    +2.23 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.08
    +1.71 (+2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    2,033.00
    +5.20 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.04
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0961
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0430
    +0.0130 (+0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2737
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.9740
    +0.3310 (+0.23%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    47,606.93
    +2,279.08 (+5.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,648.63
    -3.13 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,049.86
    +608.14 (+1.77%)
     
Breaking News:

Consumer prices rise slightly more than expected in December

You’ll Need To Earn $400K or More To Afford Homes in These 15 ZIP Codes

Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
Nicolas McComber / Getty Images
Nicolas McComber / Getty Images

Home prices are rising at a faster pace than wages, making it difficult for the average income earner to afford a home. In some ZIP codes, the discrepancy between earnings and home prices is even higher — and in these 15 ZIP codes, you would need to earn a salary of $400,000 or higher to afford the average home.

Grant Cardone: These Will Be the Top Places To Buy Real Estate Over the Next Decade
More: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

GOBankingRates determined the ZIP codes that require prospective homebuyers to earn $400,000 or more by analyzing the 2,500 largest ZIP codes in the U.S. along with the average home value. Once this figure was found, GOBankingRates found the monthly mortgage payment for each ZIP code by assuming a 30-year fixed-rate loan with a 6.62% interest rate. From there, GOBankingRates found the ZIP codes where one would need a six-figure salary to comfortably afford the mortgage payment, defined as no more than 30% of gross income going towards the mortgage payment. If a city had multiple ZIP codes qualify, only the three most expensive were included in the final rankings.

Here’s a look at the ZIP codes that only high income-earners could afford.

FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto
FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. New York (10021) — Upper East Side, Manhattan

  • Average home value: $3,289,757

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $16,843

  • Salary needed: $673,722

Barbara Corcoran: ‘If You Buy a Home Now, It’s To Your Advantage’
Housing Market: 3 Most Expensive Cities To Buy a Home in Every State

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

2. Hillsborough, California (94010)

  • Average home value: $3,263,479

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $16,709

  • Salary needed: $668,340

Next: 7 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Live in Florida

franckreporter / Getty Images
franckreporter / Getty Images

3. New York (11201) — Brooklyn Heights, Brooklyn

  • Average home value: $3,178,598

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $16,274

  • Salary needed: $650,957

palinchakjr / Getty Images
palinchakjr / Getty Images

4. New York (10011) — Chelsea, Manhattan

  • Average home value: $2,940,281

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $15,054

  • Salary needed: $602,151

frankpeters / Getty Images
frankpeters / Getty Images

5. Los Angeles (90024) — West LA

  • Average home value: $2,717,587

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $13,914

  • Salary needed: $556,545

Zenstrata / Shutterstock.com
Zenstrata / Shutterstock.com

6. Menlo Park, California (94025)

  • Average home value: $2,648,721

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $13,561

  • Salary needed: $542,441

Find Out: Why Everyone Is Buying Homes in This California City

Uladzik Kryhin / Shutterstock.com
Uladzik Kryhin / Shutterstock.com

7. Cupertino, California (95014)

  • Average home value: $2,617,860

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $13,403

  • Salary needed: $536,121

Eloi_Omella / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Eloi_Omella / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. San Francisco (94118)

  • Average home value: $2,322,940

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $11,893

  • Salary needed: $475,724

Andrei Stanescu / iStock.com
Andrei Stanescu / iStock.com

9. Sunnyvale, California (94087)

  • Average home value: $2,322,521

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $11,891

  • Salary needed: $475,638

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

10. San Francisco (94117)

  • Average home value: $2,305,852

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $11,806

  • Salary needed: $472,224

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

11. San Jose, California (95129)

  • Average home value: $2,225,564

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $11,395

  • Salary needed: $455,782

More: 10 Places To Retire That Are Just Like Arizona but Way Cheaper

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

12. East Palo Alto, California (94303)

  • Average home value: $2,086,698

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $10,684

  • Salary needed: $427,343

Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Fremont, California (94539)

  • Average home value: $2,012,687

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $10,305

  • Salary needed: $412,186

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

14. San Diego (92130)

  • Average home value: $1,993,156

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $10,205

  • Salary needed: $408,186

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

15. San Jose, California (95120)

  • Average home value: $1,957,501

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $10,022

  • Salary needed: $400,884

Photo disclaimer: Photos may not depict the exact ZIP code.

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates found the 2,500 largest ZIP codes and the (1) 2023 average home value from Zillow’s November 2023 data. Once this figure was found GOBankingRates found the (2) monthly mortgage payment for each ZI{ code by assuming one is taking a 30-year fixed-rate loan with a 6.62% interest rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis on Jan. 4, 2024. From there, GOBankingRates found the 50 most expensive ZIP codes where one would need a six-figure salary to comfortably afford the mortgage payment (no more than 30% of gross income going towards the mortgage payment). If a city had multiple ZIP codes qualify, only the three most expensive were included in the final rankings. All data was collected and is up to date as of Jan. 8, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: You’ll Need To Earn $400K or More To Afford Homes in These 15 ZIP Codes

Advertisement