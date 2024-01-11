You’ll Need To Earn $400K or More To Afford Homes in These 15 ZIP Codes

Nicolas McComber / Getty Images

Home prices are rising at a faster pace than wages, making it difficult for the average income earner to afford a home. In some ZIP codes, the discrepancy between earnings and home prices is even higher — and in these 15 ZIP codes, you would need to earn a salary of $400,000 or higher to afford the average home.

GOBankingRates determined the ZIP codes that require prospective homebuyers to earn $400,000 or more by analyzing the 2,500 largest ZIP codes in the U.S. along with the average home value. Once this figure was found, GOBankingRates found the monthly mortgage payment for each ZIP code by assuming a 30-year fixed-rate loan with a 6.62% interest rate. From there, GOBankingRates found the ZIP codes where one would need a six-figure salary to comfortably afford the mortgage payment, defined as no more than 30% of gross income going towards the mortgage payment. If a city had multiple ZIP codes qualify, only the three most expensive were included in the final rankings.

Here’s a look at the ZIP codes that only high income-earners could afford.

FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. New York (10021) — Upper East Side, Manhattan

Average home value: $3,289,757

Monthly mortgage payment: $16,843

Salary needed: $673,722

©Shutterstock.com

2. Hillsborough, California (94010)

Average home value: $3,263,479

Monthly mortgage payment: $16,709

Salary needed: $668,340

franckreporter / Getty Images

3. New York (11201) — Brooklyn Heights, Brooklyn

Average home value: $3,178,598

Monthly mortgage payment: $16,274

Salary needed: $650,957

palinchakjr / Getty Images

4. New York (10011) — Chelsea, Manhattan

Average home value: $2,940,281

Monthly mortgage payment: $15,054

Salary needed: $602,151

frankpeters / Getty Images

5. Los Angeles (90024) — West LA

Average home value: $2,717,587

Monthly mortgage payment: $13,914

Salary needed: $556,545

Zenstrata / Shutterstock.com

6. Menlo Park, California (94025)

Average home value: $2,648,721

Monthly mortgage payment: $13,561

Salary needed: $542,441

Uladzik Kryhin / Shutterstock.com

7. Cupertino, California (95014)

Average home value: $2,617,860

Monthly mortgage payment: $13,403

Salary needed: $536,121

Eloi_Omella / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. San Francisco (94118)

Average home value: $2,322,940

Monthly mortgage payment: $11,893

Salary needed: $475,724

Andrei Stanescu / iStock.com

9. Sunnyvale, California (94087)

Average home value: $2,322,521

Monthly mortgage payment: $11,891

Salary needed: $475,638

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

10. San Francisco (94117)

Average home value: $2,305,852

Monthly mortgage payment: $11,806

Salary needed: $472,224

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

11. San Jose, California (95129)

Average home value: $2,225,564

Monthly mortgage payment: $11,395

Salary needed: $455,782

©Shutterstock.com

12. East Palo Alto, California (94303)

Average home value: $2,086,698

Monthly mortgage payment: $10,684

Salary needed: $427,343

Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Fremont, California (94539)

Average home value: $2,012,687

Monthly mortgage payment: $10,305

Salary needed: $412,186

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

14. San Diego (92130)

Average home value: $1,993,156

Monthly mortgage payment: $10,205

Salary needed: $408,186

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

15. San Jose, California (95120)

Average home value: $1,957,501

Monthly mortgage payment: $10,022

Salary needed: $400,884

Photo disclaimer: Photos may not depict the exact ZIP code.

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates found the 2,500 largest ZIP codes and the (1) 2023 average home value from Zillow’s November 2023 data. Once this figure was found GOBankingRates found the (2) monthly mortgage payment for each ZI{ code by assuming one is taking a 30-year fixed-rate loan with a 6.62% interest rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis on Jan. 4, 2024. From there, GOBankingRates found the 50 most expensive ZIP codes where one would need a six-figure salary to comfortably afford the mortgage payment (no more than 30% of gross income going towards the mortgage payment). If a city had multiple ZIP codes qualify, only the three most expensive were included in the final rankings. All data was collected and is up to date as of Jan. 8, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: You’ll Need To Earn $400K or More To Afford Homes in These 15 ZIP Codes