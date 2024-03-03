What It’ll Take To End the 40-Hour Workweek

gorodenkoff / Getty Images

What work looks like, including the hours people are willing to work, is changing. TikToker Brielle recently posted about how hard it is as a recent college grad working a traditional 9-to-5 job. The cost of living is extremely high and living in a city or closer to work is almost impossible for many Gen Z workers.

Check out: 7 Creative Sources of Passive Income to Consider in 2024

Discover more: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

While some might dislike her video’s message, she explained to Business Insider that the younger generation wants to start an open discussion about reforming how and when we work. One solution to that is a four-day, 32-hour work week.

This would allow for an extra day off each week, freeing up time for workers’ personal and social lives. It could also open the ability to further their education or personal development. This change would most impact workers required to work traditional in-person hours and with little or no ability to work remotely.

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

Is It Possible To End The 40 Hour Work Week?

Ending the 40-hour work week will likely come with some sacrifices. You may find that the hours at your bank might change, your Amazon deliveries might take longer and your gym might close more often. However, despite these risks, the movement is gaining steam.

One case study for this movement is 4 Day Week Global, a reform initiative supporting companies and non-profit organizations that wanted to try a four-day, 32-hour work week with no reduction in pay. In 2022, the organization’s efforts led to the world’s first coordinated trials in the U.S. and Ireland. The results found it to be successful.

Companies who participated saw increased performance and productivity among employees. and almost all participating organizations are committed to continuing the new structure.

Story continues

While this may seem anecdotal, it is a good starting point that demonstrates that, despite reservations, reduced work hours can be successful.

With change-making organizations like this one, along with a push from Gen Z (even older workers who’d like more of a work-life balance), aiming to reform traditional work culture, the four-day workweek could be the way of the future.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What It’ll Take To End the 40-Hour Workweek