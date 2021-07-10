U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,369.55
    +48.73 (+1.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,870.16
    +448.23 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,701.92
    +142.13 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,280.00
    +48.33 (+2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.63
    +1.69 (+2.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.60
    +8.40 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    26.18
    +0.22 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1881
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3560
    +0.0680 (+5.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3902
    +0.0120 (+0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0290
    +0.2670 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,661.24
    +652.33 (+1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    826.23
    +9.44 (+1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.88
    +91.22 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,940.42
    -177.61 (-0.63%)
     

You’ll Be Tempted By This Awesome Canon EOS R Kit

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer.

The Canon EOS R is a camera I still use pretty often. Thumbing the D-Pad to choose an autofocus point isn’t all that awful. It’s lightweight, weather-sealed, and can focus just as well as the Canon EOS R5 in most situations. Where the Canon EOS R falls a bit behind is with autofocus situational profiles and animal eye AF detection. But if you’re shooting portraits, that won’t be a problem. The Canon EOS R has the same sensor as the Canon 5D Mk IV, which is still in use with lots of photojournalists. And with the 35mm f1.8 STM bundled, you’ll gain image stabilization but won’t have full weather sealing. Just remember that when you change lenses to turn the camera off. Check out the bundle over at Amazon.

Recommended Stories

  • It’s Hard to Not Think the Nikon ZFC Is a Fuji Rip Off, But Check This Out

    The Nikon ZFc has been accused by a few folks of basically being a Fujifilm rip-off. Actually, the Nikon ZFC is the company’s modernization of the Nikon Df (you can catch up on all our coverage of the Nikon ZFc here). Plus the Nikon ZFc can come in a bunch of awesome and cool colors.

  • 10 best mirrorless cameras: Perfect for budding photographers

    Capture everything from wildlife to winning goals with these lightweight models

  • Why I’m Over Aspherical Elements and Clean, Sterile Image Quality

    There was a time when I thought all lenses needed aspherical elements. Yes, there are no aspherical elements. My idea for the Nikkor Z Classic lenses would take older Nikon lenses and reformulate them for Z mount.

  • The Panasonic S5 Can Come Bundled with this Fantastic Lens

    The Panasonic S5 is seriously one of the best cameras you can get on the market right now. This lens is small, weather resistant, fast to focus, and has great image quality. The body is smaller than the Panasonic GH5.

  • Cannes Cinematography: Here Are the Cameras and Lenses Used to Shoot 52 Films

    How I Shot That: The world’s best cinematographers tell IndieWire how they created the look of their highly anticipated features at Cannes.

  • Latest Bitcoin price and analysis (BTC to USD)

    Bitcoin goes into the typically low volume weekend with a sense of relief after it finally managed to climb above the $33,000 level of resistance on Friday.

  • Singapore Property Dynasty Faces Climb After China Debacle

    (Bloomberg) -- For Singapore’s richest property family, the turnaround of City Developments Ltd. is just beginning.A bungled Chinese investment has saddled the property developer with a $1.3 billion writedown, raising questions about the extent of the damage and the fallout for top executives who supported the deal.CDL, which is majority-owned by the billionaire Kwek dynasty, is seeking to draw a line under an episode that has rattled the family business. It has pledged to limit further damage f

  • Canada judge won't allow Huawei CFO to use HSBC documents in U.S. extradition case

    VANCOUVER (Reuters) -A Canadian judge has denied Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's application to add a trove of documents her legal team received from HSBC as evidence to her U.S. extradition case, the judge announced on Friday. Meng, 49, is facing extradition from Canada to the United States on charges of bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, potentially causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions.

  • Musk trial asks the $2 billion question: Who controls Tesla?

    Does Elon Musk control Tesla Inc or does Tesla control Elon Musk? Shareholders allege that Musk used his control of Tesla to force the company in 2016 to rescue SolarCity, saving the solar panel maker - and Musk's investment in the company - from bankruptcy. The union pension funds and asset managers leading the case want Musk to repay to Tesla the cost of the $2.6 billion deal and to disgorge the profits on his SolarCity stock.

  • Gupta Agrees Refinancing Deal With Glencore on Aluminum Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Embattled tycoon Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance has agreed a deal with Glencore Plc to refinance the group’s aluminum unit.Glencore will provide a loan to acquire most of the outstanding debt of the Dunkirk smelter and the Duffel factory, repayable over six years, according to an internal GFG memo seen by Bloomberg. The trading house will also assist with hedging and marketing aluminum products from the unit, and Glencore, together with Trafigura Group, will supply the raw material

  • China Crackdown Triggers $130 Billion ADR Rout in Week of Tumult

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc.’s surprise rebuke from Beijing proved at last that there are limits to investors’ seemingly insatiable appetite for Chinese stocks.The Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index -- which tracks some of the biggest Chinese firms listed in the U.S. -- saw its worst week since March with a 6.4% slump. Of the index’s 98 members, only 15 managed to finish in the green this week, while 17 suffered a decline of at least 10%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.China’s plans to tight

  • China Set to Hit Pause Button on U.S. Corn Buying on Weak Market

    (Bloomberg) -- China is likely to take a break from buying large amounts of U.S. corn after record purchases this year because the domestic harvest is approaching and local prices have slumped to the cheapest since late 2020.The world’s largest importer has already bought more than 10.5 million tons of U.S. corn for the 2021-22 marketing year, and over 23 million tons for the current season, U.S. Department of Agriculture data show. Total imports next year will likely be 20 million tons, accordi

  • China Fund Ramps Up in ETFs, Eyes Taking Over H.K.’s Largest

    (Bloomberg) -- CSOP Asset Management Ltd. is doubling down on its expansion in exchange traded funds in Hong Kong, even eyeing taking over the financial hub’s biggest such vehicle as it goes up against global rivals.The Hong Kong-based firm, looking to launch 10 more ETFs over the next one to two years, is keen to take the stewardship of the $12 billion Tracker Fund of Hong Kong as political tension between the U.S. and China has prompted scrutiny over its current manager, State Street Corp.“If

  • Gold Forecast – Must Hold Bullish & Bearish Price Levels for Gold and Miners

    Metals and miners continue to climb a wall of worry out of their June lows. In this update, I provide key prices levels to monitor into August. Overall, our long-term outlook remains firmly bullish.

  • U.S. Crude Draws Stop 2-Day Oil Slide, OPEC, Delta Limit Gains

    Oil prices recovered from a two-day plunge on Wednesday after data showed a seventh weekly drawdown in U.S. crude inventories. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate crude, the benchmark for U.S. oil, settled down 74 cents, or 1%, at $72.94 a barrel. WTI lost a combined 5.5% in two previous sessions on concerns of disunity within the OPEC+ that groups the Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and 10 other oil producers led by Russia.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks pull back from records as growth concerns reignite

    Stock futures sank Thursday morning to give back gains after a record-setting session, with investors nervously eyeing signs that the economic recovery might get derailed.

  • With mortgage rates at a 5-month low, here's how to score when you refinance

    The refi window is opening wider, but you need to shop around to find the best rate.

  • China Tech’s Trillion-Dollar Stock Slump Signals Buyer Beware

    (Bloomberg) -- For weeks now, optimists have said China’s tech crackdown has been priced in by the stock market. A fresh round of regulatory angst has shaken that thesis to its core.The market capitalization of shares in a gauge of China’s internet sector dropped by about $200 billion this week alone, as Beijing vowed to increase scrutiny over data collection and overseas listings. It has slumped by more than $1.1 trillion since a Feb. 17 peak, with the index down some 35%, according to calculat

  • Even Fire at Sea Can’t Touch Pemex Bonds as Mexico Bestows Grant

    (Bloomberg) -- Petroleos Mexicanos bondholders are reaping the benefits of the government’s support for the state oil company -- even after it accidentally set the sea on fire.The world’s most-indebted oil major made global headlines on July 2 as apocalyptic images of the blaze circulated on social media, drawing criticism from people including activist Greta Thunberg and U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.Bondholders were more lenient. The company’s $3.8 billion of benchmark 10-year no

  • Tesla's lead in China's red-hot electric vehicle market is shrinking, says rival XPeng

    Tesla is feeling the heat in China from several rivals.