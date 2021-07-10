You’ll Be Tempted By This Awesome Canon EOS R Kit

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer.

The Canon EOS R is a camera I still use pretty often. Thumbing the D-Pad to choose an autofocus point isn’t all that awful. It’s lightweight, weather-sealed, and can focus just as well as the Canon EOS R5 in most situations. Where the Canon EOS R falls a bit behind is with autofocus situational profiles and animal eye AF detection. But if you’re shooting portraits, that won’t be a problem. The Canon EOS R has the same sensor as the Canon 5D Mk IV, which is still in use with lots of photojournalists. And with the 35mm f1.8 STM bundled, you’ll gain image stabilization but won’t have full weather sealing. Just remember that when you change lenses to turn the camera off. Check out the bundle over at Amazon.