I’ll be waiting for you with my shotgun, Revolut executive texts customer

The head of Revolut’s UK operations accidentally texted a disgruntled customer to say he would be waiting for him “in the garden with my shotgun”, it is claimed.

James Radford – a key figure in the $33bn (£26bn) finance app's efforts to secure a banking licence – was the subject of a formal complaint in March after sending the message to an unhappy user whose account had been frozen.

He left the company for unrelated reasons the following month to take up a new job elsewhere.

The disclosure is likely to raise fresh questions about internal procedures and standards at Revolut, an app which offers currency, trading and crypto services and is used by more than 20m people worldwide.

Mikko Salovaara, Revolut’s finance chief, also quit the business this month, just weeks after the company's independent auditor issued a critical notice about its long-delayed 2021 accounts.

The text exchange, seen by The Telegraph, suggests that Mr Radford accidentally sent messages to the unhappy customer that were meant for someone else.

In the complaint, the customer claimed that Mr Radford sent him a text on March 24 saying: “Don’t worry, I will be sitting in the garden with my shotgun waiting for him.”

This message was subsequently deleted.

The exchange was started by the customer, who sent numerous messages and voicemails to Mr Radford’s personal phone complaining about his case.

It also appears to show Mr Radford discussing undisclosed details of the customer’s account.

One message said: “[The customer] said he’s not going to stop [messaging me] so [I’m] glad he’s been given the [bird].”

At that point, the customer had not been informed that his Revolut Business account was being shut down, according to documents seen by The Telegraph.

Mr Radford, who joined the fintech giant as its UK chief executive in 2020, left the company in early April and resigned as a director of Revolut’s UK business on April 14, according to Companies House filings.

A source close to the company said the complaint had no bearing on Mr Radford’s departure. He has taken up a new executive role at telecoms business Lycamobile.

Revolut’s culture has drawn scrutiny from regulators, although sources at the company have insisted it is becoming more professional.

The business was valued at $33bn in a funding round in 2021, making it Britain's biggest private company at the time.

Schroders, one of Revolut's investors, estimated earlier this year that it would be worth 46pc less than this following turmoil in the tech industry.

A former senior executive at Revolut who worked with Mr Radford said that his departure was a “big loss” for the finance app and was more consequential than Mr Salovaara’s resignation.

They added: “[Mr Radford] was deeply involved in the [banking] licence application process, which continues to be delayed. It’s not helpful when the executive that you name on the application document and who has built up a reputation with regulators suddenly resigns.”

Although Revolut already has a Lithuanian banking licence, securing one in its home UK market is regarded as a key milestone that will help it win approval elsewhere around the world.

Revolut declined to comment on the complaint against Mr Radford. Mr Radford did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

In a statement issued by Revolut regarding his departure, Mr Radford said: “I leave Revolut after three incredible years, working alongside some of the best and brightest in the industry. I fully expect the company to continue pushing the boundaries of personal and business finance and I look forward to following its progress from afar.”

Richard Holmes, chairman of Revolut UK, said: “James’ hard work and dedication to the role was exemplary, and we thank him for his contributions in setting up the UK entity, progressing our UK bank licence application, and building a team of talented and driven banking professionals that will continue to make waves throughout the industry.”

