You’ll Want to Skip This Poorly Rated Mid-Size Car — Choose One of These Instead

Apriori1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

There are a lot of things to consider when buying a car. Things like safety, price, features, mileage, comfort and ease of getting everyone and everything in and out are just a few. And Consumer Reports does a bang-up job of covering the specifics on different automobiles.

I’m a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

I’m a Shopping Expert: 9 Items I’d Never Put in My Grocery Cart

In its review, Consumer Reports said that the following vehicles scored well in road tests, achieved good reliability ratings, performed well in crash tests and include key active safety features.

Here is a mid-size car that you should skip, as well as two mid-size cars that you’ll want to consider.

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Chevrolet Malibu 2024

When it comes to these three midsized sedans, Consumer Reports suggests you skip the Chevrolet Malibu 2024. The overall score of 67 was lower than the score of 88 earned by the Toyota Camry 2024 and the 80 earned by the Kia K5 2024. That score is based in part on the fact that the car’s interior felt cheap, and the body lines “affect the driver’s outward visibility and passenger access.” Owner satisfaction, according to Consumer Reports, is below average. It does have attractive styling, a comfortable ride, a quiet cabin, handles well, and has decent acceleration. All and all, however, it’s not the best pick for the $24,700-$31,500 price.

Toyota Camry 2024

The Toyota Camry 2024 is the better choice. It is Consumer Reports’ top-rated conventional sedan, with “a pleasing blend of a comfortable ride, a quiet cabin, good fuel economy and easy-to-use controls.” It has good power and averages an impressive 32 mpg. Additionally, the available all-wheel drive is good in snow. On the downside, it’s difficult to enter, the rear seat is relatively small, and the automatic transmission isn’t smooth. Even at $26,420- $36,845, Consumer Reports considers it a better pick than the Malibu.

Story continues

Kia K5 2024

With a price range of $25,590-$31,990 and a score of 80, the Kia K5 2024 is the Consumer Reports’ pick among these three cars. It has ample power, 32 mpg overall and a roomy cabin. Several features, including AEB with pedestrian detection and AEB highway, are standard. All-wheel drive and enhanced tech features come with an upgrade to the GT-Line or above.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: You’ll Want to Skip This Poorly Rated Mid-Size Car — Choose One of These Instead