Lleida.net announces its best-ever production figures and consolidates its position as European leader in its industry

Lleida.net

MADRID, Spain, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology services company Lleida.net (OTCQX:LLEIF) (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) today announced its best-ever production data, far exceeding that shown when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The data for the second quarter of 2022 far exceed that of the second quarter of 2020, when usage of the company's services soared as a result of the changes brought about by the health emergency.

In the period, it sent 9,315,000 SaaS units (a term that encompasses all the contracts, notifications, e-mails and registered SMS used by Lleida.net customers to communicate reliably with their consumers) on behalf of its customers, compared to the 3,593,000 it sent in the same quarter of 2019, three years ago.



The growth in terms of production has been registered in most of the company's business lines: Click&Sign, Click&Sign Pro, registered Email, Web Certificate and eKYC.

"The results we are announcing today are proof that Lleida.net technology is part of many companies in Spain and abroad and it is the main evidence that our fundamentals are strong. We are very optimistic about Lleida.net development for the next two years," explained its CEO, Sisco Sapena.

In Q2 2022, Click & Sign output tripled, while Click & Sign Pro output doubled, both compared to the same period in 2019. Click & Sign is the company's proprietary registered e-signature suite developed and patented by the company.

In Q2 2022, it sent 4.088 million registered emails, two and a half times more than the 1.63 million recorded in Q2 2019, just before the pandemic.

In turn, the number of registered SMS contracts stood at 1.05 million sent in the second quarter of 2022, up from 740,000 in the same period three years ago.

The registered SMS service continues to grow, with more than two million messages sent this quarter, almost four times more than three years ago.

Finally, Lleida.net's Web Certificate and eKYC lines have grown thirty times in the last 12 quarters.

The company, founded by Sapena in 1995, consolidates its position as the European leader in the registered electronic signature, notification, and contracting industry.

It has one of the largest intellectual property portfolios in the sector at the international level.

More than 60 countries have recognized its inventions with more than 210 patents and its IP portfolio is one of the largest in the industry worldwide.

The company was founded in 1995 and has offices in 18 countries and customers in more than 50.

The company currently has 16,049,943 shares outstanding, listed on BME Growth in Madrid, Euronext Growth in Paris, and OTCQX in New York.





