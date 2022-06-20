Lleida.net to distribute dividends for a third consecutive year

Lleida.net

MADRID, Spain, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lleida.net (OTCQX:LLEIF) (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) will distribute dividends of 247,000 euros net among its shareholders.



This is the third consecutive year the company has distributed profits, and it will do it with the same amount as the previous year, or 0.0125 euros per share.



Currently, the company has 16,049,943 shares, listed on BME Growth in Madrid, Euronext Growth in Paris, and OTCQX in New York.



The distribution decision was approved last Friday at the company's Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, at the proposal of the company's Board of Directors.



"Even though the stock market context is complex for the technology sector, Lleida.net is committed to its shareholders, and not this commitment is manifested, once again, in a generous distribution of dividends among them," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company.



The corporation paid dividends for the first time in 2020, in which Lleida.net was one of the main success stories of the European stock market, spurred by the change in the behavioral habits of companies and users as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



It has one of the industry's most significant international intellectual property portfolios, with more than 60 countries recognizing its inventions with more than 210 patents. Its intellectual property portfolio is one of the largest in the industry worldwide.



The company was founded in 1995 and has offices in 18 countries and clients in more than 50.

CONTACT: Contact: PEDROSA ir@pedrosa.uk



