Lleida.net to distribute dividends for a third consecutive year

MADRID, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Lleida.net (OTCQX:LLEIF) (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) approved last night to submit to the company's General Shareholders' Meeting a dividend distribution of 0.0125 euros net per share.

The company will allocate just over €200,000 to its shareholders in recognition of their support in what has proved to be a complex market environment.

The amount is equivalent to that circulated in 2021 and will be spread following the endorsement of the General Shareholders Meeting.

This is the third time that Lleida.net has allocated profit among its shareholders.

"Lleida.net is going to be consistent with its dividend distribution policy. This is because we have always considered that the company's profits correspond to all its shareholders, who we call to continue supporting the company", explained Sisco Sapena, CEO.

The company paid dividends for the first time in 2020 when Lleida.net was one of the main success stories of the European stock market, spurred by the change in the behavioral habits of companies and users as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The listed company, founded in 1995, has more than 16 million outstanding shares, traded on Euronext Growth, OTCQX, and BME Growth.

Lleida.net is the European leader in the registered electronic signature, notification and contracting industry.

It has one of the largest intellectual property portfolios in the industry worldwide.

More than 60 countries have recognized its inventions with more than 205 patents, and its intellectual property portfolio is one of the largest in the industry worldwide.

The company was founded in 1995 and had offices in 18 countries and clients in more than 50.

Today, its proprietary methods are recognised as valid for certifying legal notices in procurement processes by authorities in more than 70 countries.

Last February, the company filed that its gross margin increased by 41 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 and by 17 percent for the year, in its best results since it went public in 2015.

Story continues

Throughout 2021, the company posted a margin of €9.37 million, up from the €8 million recorded in the previous year.

Its sales grew by nine percent to €17.97 million.

In 2021, the company shipped 42.2 million electronic communications, or SaaS units, on behalf of its customers, in the best year of production data in its history.

In 2021, the company's international sales amounted to 56 percent of the total, with revenues coming mainly from the Eurozone and Latin America.

The company closed the year with 179 employees, almost 80 percent more than at the end of the previous year.

You can learn more about Lleida.net at its Investors Website:

https://investors.lleida.net/

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lleidanet-to-distribute-dividends-for-a-third-consecutive-year-301514617.html

SOURCE Lleida.net