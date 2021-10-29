Lleida.net improved its pre-tax profit by 90% in the first half of 2021

MADRID, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Listed technology services company Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) improved its pre-tax profit by 90 percent in the first half of 2021.

In these first six months of the year, the company posted a half-year pre-tax result of €659,000, up from the €346,000 it saw in H1 2020, and well above the €232,000 recorded in H1 2019.

It recorded an EBITDA of €1.19 million.

Today, the company reported its consolidated half-year financial results to the market, showing virtually no change compared to the interim results announced in July.

"These results prove once again that the information Lleida.net provides to the market is always reliable and truthful regarding the company's day-to-day business," explained Sisco Sapena, its CEO and founder.

The data presented show the company's financial strength, which has sufficient working capital to ensure the continuity of its operations in the medium and long term.

In the first half of 2021, Lleida.net's three business lines recorded significant sales increases. The SaaS line, mainly, saw sales 33% higher than in the previous period, amounting to 3.1 million euros in the half-year.

Last Wednesday, Lleida.net announced the purchase of 100% of inDenova for 7.1 million euros.

On November 29th, the General Shareholders' Meeting will hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss and, if necessary, approve the acquisition transaction.

With this transaction and the aggregate data for 2020, the company's EBITDA would grow to over 3.96 million euros. The combined turnover of both companies amounts to 19.7 million.

Lleida.net has achieved, thanks to its continuous investment in R+D+i, to position itself as a reference supplier in the certification and e-procurement markets; capturing large accounts, not only in Spain but also internationally, consolidating its presence in Latin America with a focus on Colombia and expanding its activity in Africa and Europe.

Lleida.net is the European leader in the registered electronic notification, signature, and contracting industry and is listed in Spain, France, and the United States. Its market cap on the stock market exceeds 80 million euros.

It has 205 patents granted by more than 60 countries, and its intellectual property portfolio is one of the strongest in the industry worldwide.

