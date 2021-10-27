U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,565.50
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,643.00
    -1.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,555.25
    +10.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,282.70
    -11.20 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.36
    -1.29 (-1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.50
    -5.90 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1594
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.98
    +0.74 (+4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3724
    -0.0039 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5780
    -0.5510 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,050.66
    -3,792.01 (-6.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,419.77
    -85.39 (-5.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.86
    -23.76 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

Lleida.net inks the purchase of inDenova for 7.1 million euros

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MADRID, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) (EPA: ALLLN) has finalized the purchase of 100% of inDenova's stock for 7.1 million euros.

The contract was inked yesterday, between representatives of both companies, following a due diligence process that has taken place over the last few months.

As part of the transaction, Lleida.net assumes as financial debt of 1.6 million euros.

The initial purchase interest was announced on June 30.

With this operation, and with the aggregate data for 2020, the company's EBITDA would grow to over 3.96 million euros. The combined turnover of both companies amounts to 19.7 million.

Following the operation, the Lleida.net group of companies will increase its workforce by 60 percent.

The operation will be financed through bank loans granted during the third quarter of 2021.

"We are more than pleased to have incorporated inDenova as part of our group of companies. With this acquisition, we are more ready than ever to meet market demands, deliver on our promises to shareholders and continue to consolidate our international position," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO of Lleida.net.

The acquisition is now subject to approval by Lleida.net's General Shareholders' Meeting, which will be convened for this matter to an extraordinary meeting at the end of November.

Payment for the acquisition will be made in five stages over four years. In an initial stage, a cash payment of €4.18 million will be made, followed by a second cash payment of €1.568 million at the end of 2022. The remaining amount will be paid in a combination of cash and shares 24, 36 and 48 months.

inDenova's current COO, Jordi Gisbert, is to become COO and Executive Director of the subsidiary.

The acquisition represents the completion of the first step in Lleida.net's inorganic growth strategy, through which the listed company wants to acquire significant stakes in companies that complement its business model and add value to its growth plans.

The due diligence of the transaction has been carried out by RSM, while Bondo Advisors, on behalf of Lleida.net, and Livingstone Partners, on behalf of inDenova, have advised on the M&A transaction.

inDenova has been, for 15 years, a leading company in providing electronic signature, electronic invoicing and process automation services.

It has offices in Spain, Colombia, Peru, Chile and Paraguay and clients in other countries.

Lleida.net is the European leader in the registered electronic notification, signature and contracting industry and is listed in Spain, France and the United States. Its market cap on the stock market exceeds 80 million euros.

Since the beginning of the year, its shares have moved more than 74 million euros on the Spanish stock market alone.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lleidanet-inks-the-purchase-of-indenova-for-7-1-million-euros-301409546.html

SOURCE Lleida.net

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Crashed Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) both saw their stock prices rocket over 1,000% at one point last week, as investors' excitement for the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and advertising software provider that are linked to former President Donald Trump reached a fever pitch. The decline in Digital World Acquisition's stock price appears to have been sparked by comments made by Trump before the market opened.

  • AMD shares see boost after Q3 earnings

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, goes in depth with the chipmaker's earnings.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Alphabet earnings top Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Alphabet's Q3 earnings report.

  • Robinhood sinks after reporting Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Robinhood's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    John Saager, QuantumScape's Head of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference. Good afternoon, and thank you to everyone for joining QuantumScape's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

  • Cathie Wood responds to Elon Musk: Tech will 'bend curve' on inflation

    Cathie Wood responded to Elon Musk flagging the surge in price pressures. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi share the details.&nbsp;

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • Alphabet’s Earnings Crushed. The Stock Is Wobbling.

    Alphabet said that its third-quarter revenue jumped 41% year over year to $65.12 billion, outpacing Wall Street estimates.

  • China Tech Stocks Slump as Tensions With U.S. Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors rushed to offload Chinese tech stocks as a flare-up in Sino-U.S. tensions sparked fears that more scrutiny from Washington could be in store for the sector.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across

  • Twitter reports Q3 earnings

    Dan Howley, Yahoo Finance, talks the social media platform's recent earnings and advertising impact after the company misses revenue expectations slightly.

  • Shiba Inu Surges to Record as Robinhood Petition Passes 300,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe growing clamor for Robinhood Markets Inc. to add the Shiba Inu coin to its platform is helping boost the cryptocurrency to record highs.The SHIB token, a

  • RBC Storms Into the Aerospace Space; Offers 3 Stocks to Buy

    For the retail investor, finding the right investment is the key to building a successful portfolio. Investors have put together a range of strategies, from buying into dividends to following corporation insiders. But sometimes, finding an industrial sector can work just as well. Canadian banking giant RBC has been watching the aerospace sector, and believes we are in the early innings of a substantial commercial aero recovery as passenger confidence continues to improve and vaccination rates in

  • CEO Pat Gelsinger and Other Intel Insiders Bought Up $2.5 Million Worth of Stock

    Some insiders made their first open-market purchases of Intel stock, and others bought for the first time in years.

  • AMD Gives Another Bullish Forecast; Data Center Sales Double

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. gave a strong forecast indicating that market share gains, particularly in servers, are helping it make up for a tight supply of chips. Fourth-quarter revenue will be about $4.5 billion, plus or minus $100 million, Santa Clara, California-based AMD said Tuesday in a statement. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $4.25 billion. The chipmaker is on course to exceed an earlier forecast and post a sales gain of 65% for 2021, it said. Most Read

  • Why These 10 Stocks Surged on Tuesday

    In this article we will take a look at the some notable stocks that rose today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Surged on Tuesday. Despite the overall market not moving very much on Tuesday, several stocks such as Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS), […]

  • Robinhood stock falls more than 8% as crypto trading dries up

    Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. falls more than 8% late Tuesday after the online trading platform reported a wider quarterly loss and lower-than-expected sales, saying lower crypto-related revenue led to "considerably fewer" new funded accounts and dragged quarterly revenue down.

  • Why General Electric Stock Jumped Tuesday

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) stock soared Tuesday morning, jumping 5.4% as of 9:55 a.m. EDT after the industrials giant didn't just beat analysts' estimates with its third-quarter numbers but also raised its full-year guidance. Continuing generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings per share (EPS) were $0.54 versus a loss of $1.04 per share in the year-ago quarter. Delving deeper, General Electric reported a strong order flow across all its segments.