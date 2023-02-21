U.S. markets open in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,064.50
    -23.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,698.00
    -168.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,321.50
    -68.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,935.90
    -14.80 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.38
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.60
    -6.60 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    21.68
    -0.03 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0675
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.23
    +1.06 (+5.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2015
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6900
    +0.4300 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    25,040.06
    +520.47 (+2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    566.32
    +25.99 (+4.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,014.31
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

Lleida.net obtains a new patent in the field of certification by the Gulf Cooperation Council

Lleida.net
·2 min read
Lleida.net
Lleida.net

MADRID, Spain, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spanish publicly traded company Lleida.net (LLN.MC) (ALLLN.PA) (LLEIF.US) has been granted a new patent by the Gulf Cooperation Council (the organization that brings together the main economies in the Middle East).

The recognition number 221, granted to the corporation, corresponds to its "Method for the certification of electronic mail containing a recognized electronic signature on the part of a telecommunications operator" and has a validity of 20 years. Its reference number is GC0012097.

"This patent is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and allows us to continue to lead in the field of electronic certifications and digital signatures," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company. "We are convinced that this new patent reinforces our position in key markets such as Dubai or Saudi Arabia, where our electronic certification solutions are already well-received and where we expect to continue to grow," he added.

Recently, the company received recognition from the Danish authorities and from those of the European Union. Lleida.net's growth strategy in the market for electronic signature, notification, and contracting in the countries where it is present and those it plans to be in the future is based on a solid policy of growth in intellectual property and R&D, as well as a strengthening of its internationalization policy.

Lleida.net is the European leader in the field of registered electronic signature, notification, and contracting and already has 220 patents received from more than 64 countries around the world. Its portfolio is one of the most solid in the sector worldwide, including the European Union, the United States, China, Russia, India, Mexico, Japan, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, South Africa, Nigeria, Australia, and New Zealand.

It is listed on the OTCQX index of New York, Euronext Growth in Paris, and BME Growth in Madrid.

CONTACT: Pedrosa IR ir@pedrosa.uk


Recommended Stories

  • How the Russian economy self-immolated in the year since Putin invaded Ukraine

    Russia will realize it does not need Putin, just as the world has already realized it does not need Russia.

  • China’s Newest Weapon to Nab Western Technology—Its Courts

    Rulings have nullified patents in industries China deems important, including technology, pharmaceuticals and rare-earth minerals. “It is puzzling that so many cases went wrong at the same time,” said one Western executive.

  • America’s productivity engine is sputtering. Fixing it is a $10 trillion opportunity

    Restoring U.S. productivity growth to its historical rate is not impossible. We’ve done it before.

  • I Have a $250,000 Annuity. How Much Will It Pay Me in Retirement?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage

    Retirement planning can be full of complicated calculations and projections. Whether you're estimating a reasonable withdrawal rate from your investment portfolio or minimizing your tax liability, you have many decisions to make as you plan your golden years. But figuring out … Continue reading → The post How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russian Oil Flows to China Hit Highest Levels Since Ukraine Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian exports of discounted crude and fuel oil to China have jumped to record levels as the re-opening of the world’s biggest energy importer gathers pace after the dismantling of Covid Zero.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets Wrap

  • Can The Social Security Bridge Strategy Help Me Increase My Retirement Income?

    When it comes to claiming Social Security, most retirees can't wait to start collecting those checks. A 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that more than 70% of Social Security beneficiaries currently claim their benefits before age 64. … Continue reading → The post Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Hackers Start Selling Data Center Logins for Some of World’s Largest Corporations

    (Bloomberg) -- In an episode that underscores the vulnerability of global computer networks, hackers got ahold of login credentials for data centers in Asia used by some of the world’s biggest businesses, a potential bonanza for spying or sabotage, according to a cybersecurity research firm.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tension

  • At 55 years old, I will have worked for 30 years — what are the pros and cons of retiring at that age?

    It is completely understandable that you would want to retire after working for 30 years, especially when you have rental income, but I would caution you to take this decision very seriously and find a few backup plans. Usually, savers have to wait until they’re 59 ½ years old in order to take distributions from their retirement accounts, such as 401(k) plans and IRAs. Rental property is great, and having no mortgage over your head is a huge plus, but will it be enough to cover your everyday expenses and the unexpected for decades to come?

  • A slaughterhouse cleaning company paid a $1.5 million fine for illegally employing more than 100 children

    A food sanitation contractor illegally employed more than 100 children in hazardous jobs.

  • Can I Really Retire With $1 Million?

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it's up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ericsson to Cut 1,400 Jobs as Orders Slow

    The cuts are part of an effort the company announced late last year to reduce costs by the end of 2023 through streamlining processes, closing facilities and using fewer consultants.

  • Can I Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I'm Planning For Retirement. Do Traditional or Roth IRAs Pay Off More In The Long Run?

    When saving for retirement, you'll typically have two choices for how you'll fund your IRA. With a traditional IRA, you'll contribute pre-tax dollars that will grow inside the account tax-free and be taxed when the money is withdrawn. A Roth IRA, … Continue reading → The post These Charts Show How Traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs Stack Up Against Each Other appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A 26-year-old quit his job in advertising because he can make more as a TikTok creator—here’s how he did it

    Eric Sedeño aims to be "more than just an internet personality."

  • Volkswagen faces possible recalls after environmental NGO wins emissions software lawsuit

    A German court on Monday ruled in favour of an environmental NGO's lawsuit against the federal motor authority for releasing cars with software on exhaust gas recirculation it argues is illegal, in a judgement which could lead to a wave of recalls. The NGO, Deutsche Umwelthilfe, is calling for Volkswagen Golf vehicles to be recalled because of software manipulation to emissions mechanisms, alleging the KBA authority should never have allowed these vehicles to be released to the market. The DUH is planning further cases against the KBA involving BMW, Volkswagen, and Mercedes-Benz vehicles which, if successful, could mean up to ten million cars which KBA authorised would need to be recalled, the NGO said.

  • I Went Through a Lawsuit Settlement Recently. How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes?

    Winning or settling your lawsuit can be exhilarating. After you've received the settlement money and paid attorney fees, most people assume that the rest is theirs to keep. However, some settlements are subject to taxes. And, unfortunately, many people don't … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Paying Taxes on a Lawsuit Settlement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Popular Starbucks Coffee Drink Facing Major Recall

    Food recalls have hit several big companies in the past dozen or so years. Cargill Meat Solutions Corp. recalled 35 million pounds of ground turkey in 2011, Wright County and Hillandale Egg Farms recalled over a half-billion eggs back in 2010, and General Mills GIS recalled millions of pounds of flour in 2016. Food and drink product recalls are issued and monitored by the Food and Drug Administration and the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will investigate if a food product is suspected in causing a food poisoning outbreak.

  • Retailer Tuesday Morning to close more than half its stores following bankruptcy

    Troubled discount home-goods retailer Tuesday Morning Corp. will close more than half its locations nationwide after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in three years.