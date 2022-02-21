U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.79
    -0.28 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,894.30
    -5.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    -0.17 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1380
    +0.0054 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3631
    +0.0040 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9640
    -0.0110 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,204.50
    +469.09 (+1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    900.97
    -35.81 (-3.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

Lleida.net posts its best-ever sales figures and increased its gross margin by 41 percent in the last quarter of 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LLEIF

MADRID, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lleida.net's (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTC: LLEIF) gross margin increased by 41 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 and by 17 percent for the year, in its best results since it went public in 2015.

Throughout 2021, the company posted a margin of €9.37 million, up from the €8 million recorded in the previous year.

Meanwhile, the company's sales grew by nine percent to €17.97 million.

This increase is primarily due to the significant growth of its SaaS services line, which for the first time exceeded fifty percent of the group's sales in the fourth quarter of the previous year.

"The commitment we made to research and develop proprietary technology in the signature, notification, and registered electronic contracting industry is already paying off steadily, and most of our revenues come from SaaS," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company.

Part of this consolidation is a direct consequence of the purchase of the technology company Indenova. The last two months of 2021 already included revenues from the same subsidiary of more than 500,000 euros, as well as the incorporation of a research laboratory for new lines of business.

EBITDA at the end of 2021 once again exceeded two million euros, which allows us to continue to invest in the company's strategic pillars: internationalization, intellectual property, and innovation.

Over the course of the year, the company sold more than €7.4 million of SaaS services, which corresponds to 30 percent more than in 2020.

In 2020, the change in companies' behavioral habits as a result of the health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic had already triggered the use of the company's SaaS services, which continues to consolidate.

In the fourth quarter of the year alone, the SaaS line grew by EUR 1.2 million, or 74 percent more than in the third quarter of the year.

The company's debt position - especially short-term - has increased this year as a result of the acquisition of Indenova for EUR 7.1 million. At the time of the purchase, the company negotiated loans at very favorable exchange rates to finance the transaction.

Lleida.net is the European leader in the registered electronic signature, notification and contracting industry.

It is listed in Paris, Madrid and New York, and has one of the largest intellectual property portfolios in the industry internationally.

More than 60 countries have recognized its inventions with more than 205 patents and its intellectual property portfolio is one of the largest in the industry worldwide.

In 2021, the company's international sales amounted to 56 percent of the total, with revenues coming mainly from the Eurozone and Latin America.

The company closed the year with 179 employees, almost 80 percent more than at the end of the previous year.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lleidanet-posts-its-best-ever-sales-figures-and-increased-its-gross-margin-by-41-percent-in-the-last-quarter-of-2021-301486316.html

SOURCE Lleida.net

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Biden-Putin Summit News Eases Ukraine Invasion Fears

    Futures turned higher as a tentative Biden-Putin summit eased fears of a Ukraine invasion. Apple leads 5 stocks that don't suck.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Presidents Day 2022.

    Presidents Day 2022 is here. Some exchanges are closed over the long weekend. Here are the hours for the stock market today.

  • U.S. Futures Rise on Proposed Biden-Putin Summit: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures rose and Asian stocks pared losses Monday as traders evaluated the possibility of a summit on Ukraine between President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadBiden, Putin Agree In Principle to France’s Summit ProposalU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for the stock market, oil and other assets

    Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are keeping investors on edge. President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed Russian leader Vladimir Putin had made up his mind to invade in coming days but that until he does there was still scope for diplomacy. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are set to meet in the week ahead if an invasion doesn’t occur beforehand.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

    Ark purchased 694,584 shares or Roku, worth $78.1 million as of Friday's close; 82,488 shares of Zoom, worth $10.5 million; 40,384 shares of Sea, worth $5.2 million; and 65,057 shares of Roblox worth $3.2 million. Roku is the No. 3 holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF , and Zoom is No. 4.

  • 3 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Regardless of how the metaverse comes about, this trio of stocks should reward investors for years to come.

  • Should You Consider Taking Profits From Your Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Global Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly gross return of 7.08% was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, versus the MSCI All-Country World Index (the “Index”)’s return of 6.67% for the […]

  • Great Traders Are Born in Bear Markets: Here Are 5 Keys to Follow

    There is an old market saying that everyone is a genius in a bull market. When the market is in a strong uptrend, then throwing money at random stocks can be a very effective strategy. It doesn't take much skill or wisdom when everything is running higher.

  • Oil, Gold Cede Gains on Prospects for Biden-Putin Ukraine Summit

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gave up early gains in Asia, along with gold, after France said that the U.S. and Russian presidents agreed to a summit meeting over Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadBiden, Putin Agree In Principle to France’s Summit ProposalU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineWest Texas Int

  • Stock futures rally, oil turns tail on Ukraine hopes

    A bleak start was brightened by news U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis. One condition for the summit was that Putin did not invade Ukraine, a turn of events that still seemed possible given Russia extended military drills in Belarus and continued to build up troops on the Ukraine border. Indeed, the White House again warned Russia was continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon.

  • Investing $20,000 in These 5 Stocks Could Give You $6,000 in Annual Income

    Dividend stocks provide an excellent way to put your money to work -- especially with certain stocks. Investing $20,000 in each of these five stocks could give you roughly $6,000 in annual income. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers them both.

  • Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

    U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here are other days the stock market will be closed in 2022

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Why stocks are plummeting this earnings season

    Nightmare earnings reactions have been a theme this quarter, as investors seize on concerns over slowing growth prospects for companies over a wide range of industries.

  • This 6.9%-Yielding Dividend Has Explosive Growth Potential

    The company recently took the first step toward its ultimate goal of paying an even bigger dividend.

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.

  • Is Alphabet (GOOG) a Great Long-Term Investment?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 5.24% and 5.07% gross and net of fees, respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (the […]

  • 2 Reasons Shareholders Should Love GE's Annual Report

    Earlier this month, General Electric (NYSE: GE) filed its annual report with the SEC. While many investors ignore big SEC filings, due to their length and complexity, they often contain important tidbits -- if you dig far enough. GE's 2021 annual report had two pieces of very good news for shareholders.