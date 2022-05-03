U.S. markets open in 5 hours 37 minutes

Lleida.net's sales exceeded five million euros in the best quarter of its history

3 min read
In this article:
  • LLEIF

MADRID , May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lleida.net (OTCQX: LLEIF) (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) reported a 31 percent increase in sales during the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching 5.21 million Euros, the best quarter in sales in its history.

This amount represents a growth of 1.2 million compared to the 3.9 million recorded in the first quarter of 2021.

"These results reflect that the company continues to grow as a market leader in our industry, making money quarter after quarter and delivering value to customers and shareholders," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and top shareholder.

All lines of business saw double-digit growth during the period, with its SaaS line reflecting complete consolidation, with an increase of 36 percent, or 563,000 Euros, in the first quarters of the year.

This progress is in line with the growth that Lleida.net's registered electronic notification, contracting, and signature line has experienced since mid-2020, when the industry began to digitize as a result of the health emergency caused by COVID-19.

The SaaS line now accounts for 41 percent of Lleida.net's total sales.

Likewise, sales of commercial SMS grew by 54 percent, while the Other SaaS line (which includes, among others, all the services of the group's new subsidiary, Indenova) increased by 129 percent.

The company's international presence was consolidated in the first quarter.

In this quarter, 53 percent of the company's total sales came from outside Spain, with particular importance being attached to the marketing focuses in Europe and Latin America.

The gross margin for the period also rose by 31 percent to 2.61 million Euros.

In the first three months of the year, the company's recurring customer base also increased, with a five percent increase compared to the same period of 2021 and the average billing ticket from Lleida.net to each one of them over 1070 Euros.

Lleida.net group has increased its workforce in the quarter, thanks to the integration of all Indenova staff. Indenova is a structure mainly composed by technicians and R&D developers, who add value for innovation in the creation of new products for Lleida.net's portfolio.

The company's team has grown from 105 to 176 people, or 68 percent more.

Most of these new hires have taken place in Colombia.

At the end of the quarter, Liquidity is 5.2 million Euros, and total financial debt is 9.77 million Euros, derived from the purchase of Indenova.

For Lleida.net, R&D, internationalization and commitment to intellectual property are pillars of its medium and long-term strategy.

Lleida.net is listed on the OTCQX index in New York, on Euronext Growth in Paris and on BME Growth in Madrid.

The company, founded in 1995, has one of the largest intellectual property portfolios in the sector at the international level.

More than 60 countries have recognized its inventions with 209 patents, and its intellectual property portfolio is one of the most relevant in the industry worldwide.

On March 31, its Board of Directors agreed to propose a dividend distribution of 0.0125 Euros net per share to the company's General Shareholders' Meeting.

The company will distribute just over 200,000 Euros to its shareholders.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lleidanets-sales-exceeded-five-million-euros-in-the-best-quarter-of-its-history-301538104.html

SOURCE Lleida.net

