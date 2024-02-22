Lloyds takes £450m hit over car finance mis-selling claims

Lloyds

Lloyds Banking Group has been forced to set aside £450m to cover possible compensation claims amid an investigation into claims its car finance products were missold.

The bank took the charge after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) last month announced plans to review the sale of loans to fund drivers buying secondhand cars.

Lloyds owns Black Horse, one of the biggest lenders in the car finance market.

The £450m provision could be “higher or lower” once the outcome of the review is known, the bank said.

The FCA is set to report its findings in September.

Lloyds is the first bank to book a motor finance provision. Close Brothers, another motor finance lender, cut its dividend last week but said there was too much uncertainty around the review to take a charge.

The FCA is examining whether motor dealerships failed to inform customers about commissions paid by banks in relation to the loan interest rate.

Charlie Nunn, chief executive of Lloyds, said: “There remains significant uncertainty as to the extent of any misconduct and customer loss, if any, the nature of any remediation action, if required, and its timing. Hence the impact could materially differ from the provision, both higher or lower.”

Lloyds, which briefly took control of the Telegraph from the Barclay family last year before returning ownership to them as part of a complex £1.2bn deal, unveiled a £2bn buyback plan for investors and said it was one track to hit its 2026 targets.

Lloyds reported pre-tax profits of £7.5bn, up 57pc on a year earlier, and net income rose to £17.9bn for the full year.

