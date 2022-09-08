U.S. markets open in 2 hours 26 minutes

llumina Announces Opportunity to View Live Webcast of Illumina Genomics Forum Innovation Roadmap Session Followed by Investor Conference Call

·2 min read

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) today announced that investors, analysts, and other interested parties may view a live webcast of the Innovation Roadmap session of the Illumina Genomics Forum, which will be hosted by Francis deSouza, Chief Executive Officer, and Alex Aravanis, Chief Technology Officer. The session will be held from 9:00-10:00am Pacific Time (12:00-1:00pm Eastern Time), Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Illumina, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Illumina, Inc.)
Illumina, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Illumina, Inc.)

On the same day, from 11:30-12:00pm Pacific Time (2:30-3:00pm Eastern Time), Francis deSouza, Chief Executive Officer, Joydeep Goswami, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Alex Aravanis, Chief Technology Officer, will host a conference call with analysts, investors, and other interested parties to discuss the Innovation Roadmap session and address questions.

Illumina Genomics Forum Innovation Roadmap Session Live Webcast and Investor Conference Call Details

Interested parties may access the live webcast of the Innovation Roadmap session of the Illumina Genomics Forum through the Investor Info section of Illumina's website at investor.illumina.com. Individuals may access the live investor conference call with Illumina management through the same page or, alternatively, by dialing 866.409.1555 or +1.313.209.4906 outside North America, both with Conference ID 7572314.

A replay of the investor conference call will be posted on Illumina's website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on TwitterFacebookLinkedInInstagram, and YouTube.

Investors:
Salli Schwartz
+1.858.291.6421
ir@illumina.com

Media:
Sarah Shew
+1.858.336.3157 
sshew@illumina.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/llumina-announces-opportunity-to-view-live-webcast-of-illumina-genomics-forum-innovation-roadmap-session-followed-by-investor-conference-call-301619903.html

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.

