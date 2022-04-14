U.S. markets closed

LLVision -- The Chinese AR technology company won the Award of Netexplo Global Innovation at 15th UNESCO Netexplo Innovation Forum

·2 min read

BEIJING, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The UNESCO Netexplo Innovation Forum has taken place on the 13th April, 2022. During this event, the Netexplo Observatory issued the "Top 10 Global Science and Technology Innovation Awards" to the 10 most inspiring, powerful and surprising innovations in the past year that may change our future. LLVSION AR smart subtitle glasses is the only award from China and also the only one in AR sector.

This innovative product creatively solves the real-time communication problem of the hearing-impaired people, breaks down the barriers in the silent world and helps them communicate with others face to face freely and confidently. More importantly, considering that many people wear masks during the pandemic, allergy seasons, etc., this technology will be of great help to those who are lip-reading.

Netexplo is an independent observatory that studies the impact of digital technology on society and business, it is an UNESCO partner since 2011. Every year, 2-3,000 innovations in all continents and all walks of life are brought together with the help of the UNESCO Netexplo Committee, which is composed of renowned lecturers and researchers in digital and related fields. Then, the Netexplo Observatory will select the 10 most outstanding winners, who represent the trend of digital innovation and will profoundly reshape our future. The award-giving ceremony successfully held at UNESCO headquarters for 15 years and has international influence and authority. In 2021, Pan Jianwei, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Science, and his quantum-science satellite project won this award.

This award represents UNESCO's recognition of LLVISION's contribution to digital innovation. The founder and CEO of LLVISON, Mr. Fei WU, expressed after the award-giving ceremony that he hoped the AR technology would help build a much more friendly society for the disabled and pave the way for a more accessible world. He also believes that the Chinese technological innovation will bring more surprises to the world.

If you are interested in LLVISION AR smart subtitle glass, please visit https://www.llvision.com/en/h-col-215.html or contact global@llvision.com.




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/llvision----the-chinese-ar-technology-company-won-the-award-of-netexplo-global-innovation-at-15th-unesco-netexplo-innovation-forum-301524927.html

SOURCE Beijing LLVision Technology Co.,LTD

