U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,360.75
    +17.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,270.00
    +95.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,846.00
    +81.25 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.90
    +10.90 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.80
    -0.49 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.50
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.13
    -0.34 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    -0.0044 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5170
    -0.0170 (-1.11%)
     

  • Vix

    22.70
    +3.94 (+21.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3465
    -0.0076 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5840
    +0.1040 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,157.02
    +167.50 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,048.51
    -8.64 (-0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,088.20
    +60.10 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

LMNTRIX Named to MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs List for 2021

·5 min read

Fifth-Annual List Honors Leading MSSP, MDR and SOCaaS Cybersecurity Companies Worldwide

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSSP Alert, published by After Nines Inc., has named LMNTRIX to the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2021 (http://www.msspalert.com/top250).

The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs, managed detection and response (MDR) and Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) providers worldwide.

The rankings are based on MSSP Alert's 2021 readership survey combined with the digital media site's global editorial coverage of managed security services providers. The fifth-annual list and research report track the managed security service market's ongoing growth and evolution.

"The traditional log and compliance-oriented managed security services and alert-driven detection has been quickly outpaced by increasingly sophisticated adversaries using constantly evolving methods of attack. To keep up, enterprises need to go beyond basic alerting and chasing false-positives and enlist MDR providers that evolve just as quickly. As new MDR vendors compete for mindshare and dollars with similar-sounding offerings, it can be difficult to distinguish which ones provide definitive detection and response capabilities. The research compiled by AfterNines and MSSP Alert research, provide customers with a way to understand and evaluate MDR options" said Carlo Minassian, Founder & CEO, LMNTRIX.

"True outcome oriented MDR providers blend technology with human expertise in tracking and spotting novel TTPs to validate, investigate, contain and remediate threats. Organizations should understand the importance of focusing on intelligence-driven and context-aware hunting, analytics, investigation and response using purpose-built technology. Organizations should only consider a trusted MDR provider with solutions tailored to their needs. And every dollar spent on such services should translate directly into reduced business risk using demonstrable security outcome. Make sure your MDR provider is up to the challenge."

"After Nines Inc. and MSSP Alert congratulate LMNTRIX on this year's honor," said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. "Amid continued ransomware, malware and supply chain cyber attacks, the MSSP Alert readership and community continues to mitigate risks for businesses and government organizations worldwide."

Highlights from the associated MSSP Alert research include:

  • MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $22.3 million in revenue for 2021, up 16% from $19.2 million in 2020. The growth rate remains consistent with last year's report.

  • Geography: Honorees are headquartered in 26 different countries.

  • Profits: 85% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2021, which is roughly even with 2020.

  • Security Operations Centers: 71% have in-house SOCs, 19% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 2% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.

  • Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2021 include vulnerability exploits (87%), phishing (96%), and ransomware (89%) incidents.

  • Cybersecurity Solutions: In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 130 different hardware, software, cloud, and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts -- roughly even with our 2020 report.

  • New Managed Security Services Offered: In addition to traditional managed security services, capabilities such as MDR (91%) have now gone mainstream. Plus, fast-growth services offered include SOC as a service (76%), XDR (67%), cyber talent as a service (43%) and cloud security posture management (41%).

The Top 250 MSSPs list and research were overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.msspalert.com/top250.

About LMNTRIX
LMNTRIX Active Defense is a managed detection, investigation and response service that leverages industry-recognized cyber security expertise and threat intelligence to accelerate detection and investigation of cyber-attacks.

LMNTRIX is the leader in intelligence led security-as-a-service. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, LMNTRIX offers a single MDR solution called Active Defense that blends our cyber defense platform called LMNTRIX XDR with innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence and world-renowned Cyber Defence Centers. With this approach, LMNTRIX eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent and respond to cyberattacks. Our service differentiators include:

LMNTRIX XDR natively unifies Machine and Underground Intelligence, NGAV, EDR, NDR, Network Forensics, UEBA and Deception Everywhere with completely automated attack validation, investigation, containment, and remediation on a single, intuitive platform.

LMNTRIX Tech Stack is a powerful proprietary threat detection stack that is deployed onsite, behind existing controls. It's made up of network sensors, endpoint agents and deceptions everywhere. It combines multiple threat detection systems, with machine learning, threat intel, correlation, static file analysis, heuristics, and behavior and anomaly detection techniques to find threats in real-time. It decreases alarm fatigue by automatically determining which alerts should be elevated to security events, and reduces false positives by requiring consensus across detection.

LMNTRIX Cyber Defense Centers - A global network of cyber defense centers that are complemented by our local partner SOCs, with highly trained and certified intrusion analysts who provide constant vigilance and on-demand analysis of your networks. Our intrusion analysts monitor your networks and endpoints 24x7, applying the latest intelligence and proprietary methodologies to look for signs of compromise. When a potential compromise is detected, the team performs an in- depth analysis on affected systems to confirm the breach. When data theft or lateral movement is imminent, our endpoint containment feature makes immediate reaction possible by quarantining affected hosts, whether they are on or off your corporate network while our automated network containment feature blocks the threat traversing your Firewalls or through our integration with cloud security solutions such as Zscaler, Netskope and Cisco Umbrella. This significantly reduces or eliminates the consequences of a breach.

To learn more about LMNTRIX, connect with an LMNTRIX security specialist in your region.

If you're experiencing a security incident or if you've been breached, contact LMNTRIX at 1-888-958-4555.

To view the full 2021 Top 250 MSSPs list by MSSP Alert, visit https://www.msspalert.com/top250/

For MSSP or MDR channel partner enquiries contact LMNTRIX channel team on partner@lmntrix.com

Contact:
Carlo Minassian
+61413514557
319873@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lmntrix-named-to-mssp-alerts-top-250-mssps-list-for-2021-301386847.html

SOURCE LMNTRIX

Recommended Stories

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 29th, 2021

    Following a mixed day for the majors, a Bitcoin move back through to $42,000 levels would be needed to support the pack.

  • Why Apple Shares Are Falling

    Shares of large technology companies, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.567% Tuesday morning before dipping to around the 1.544% level. The spike in the 10-year note this week comes after the Federal Reserve last week spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, including smar

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 29th, 2021

    Following another bearish day for the majors, failure to revisit Tuesday’s highs would likely deliver heavier losses on the day.

  • Microsoft CEO on failed TikTok deal: 'Strangest thing I've ever worked on'

    Satya Nadella says he'd been interested in acquiring TikTok, but the urging from the Trump administration made it different from other attempted acquisitions.

  • Amazon Gadgets Bring a Way to Interact With Disney Characters, and Trouble for Peloton Stock

    A virtual media event unveiled a flurry of new and updated consumer and smart-home products, ranging from a robot to a video doorbell.

  • The Morning After: Amazon reveals its periscope-equipped Alexa robot

    Today’s headlines: Microsoft CEO: TikTok negotiation 'strangest thing I've ever worked on', Amazon reveals its Alexa robot and a wall-mounted smart display and IKEA’s new customizable Sonos speaker lamp launches October 12th.

  • Lynk demos global satellite connection for ordinary phones and prepares for commercial launch

    The days of "no signal" may be behind us with the advent of Lynk's satellite network that lets any modern phone exchange data directly with a satellite overhead, no special antenna or chip required. The company just demonstrated a two-way data link this week and announced its first network partners in Africa and the Bahamas — if everything goes well it may not be long before you can get a signal anywhere in the world. Formerly known as Ubiquitilink, Lynk has been working up to this stage for years, with former Nanoracks founder Charles Miller at the helm.

  • Honeywell acquires Houston software firm Performix

    Honeywell intends to grow its presence in the life sciences sector with the acquisition of Performix's manufacturing execution system software.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Expect to Boost Sales by at least 180% in the Next 5 Years

    These tech companies are trading at lofty valuations but their forecasts imply they might be fairly valued.

  • Disruptor Alert: These 3 Companies Are Changing Streaming Video

    Viewers are flocking to fuboTV, and revenue growth is accelerating. All of this may seem only mildly disruptive, but there's an ace card up fuboTV's sleeve. Sports fans generally love to make real or friendly wagers on live events, and fuboTV is starting to cash in the betting boom.

  • Google tells EU court payments to phone makers gave Android a chance against Apple

    Payments to phone makers to pre-install only Google Search on their devices were not aimed at preventing competition but were necessary for Android to seize market share from Apple, Alphabet's Google told Europe's second-top court on Wednesday. Google was addressing the General Court on the third day of a week-long hearing as it tries to get judges to dismiss a record 4.3-billion-euro ($3.7 billion) EU antitrust fine and a European Commission order to loosen its search engine grip on Android devices. The EU competition watchdog had taken issue with two kinds of deals made with phone makers, one being payments for only pre-installing Google Search on their devices known as revenue sharing arrangements (RSAs) because these shut out rivals.

  • Delivery times for iPhone 13 stretch as COVID-19 hits Vietnam suppliers - Nikkei

    The disruption, which could ease as soon as mid-October, is linked to a constriction in supplies of modules for the phone's four models, as a significant number of components are assembled in Vietnam, it said https://s.nikkei.com/3kShAXz, citing people familiar with the matter. Several users and Apple's partners, such as Verizon Communications Inc and Best Buy, have highlighted delays after pre-ordering began in September due to a shortage of supply and high demand, with analysts warning of one of the longest waiting times for the phone in recent years. Apple relies on more than a dozen factories that manufacture components in Vietnam, which has been grappling with a rise in infections since April, mostly in its business hub Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring industrial provinces.

  • Microsoft revamps Surface products amid renewed hardware push

    Microsoft's relationship with hardware has seen highs and lows. While the Surface line has seen success, especially during the pandemic, revenue fell last quarter.

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – September 29th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s pullback, failure to move through the day’s pivot levels would leave support levels and the prospects of heavy losses in play.

  • Dogecoin Tests Support At $0.20 As Bitcoin Remains Under Pressure

    Dogecoin settled below the support level at $0.2050 and is trying to settle below the next support at $0.20.

  • iPhone designer to help Ferrari create first electric supercar

    Sir Jony Ive, the British designer who defined the minimalist look of Apple gadgets, has teamed up with Ferrari to help create the Italian icon’s first electric supercar.

  • What you need to know about new Ofcom broadband switching rules

    New rules introduced by Ofcom will make switching broadband suppliers easier.

  • Why Shares of Salesforce Are Down Nearly 2.5% Today

    Shares of cloud-based software pioneer Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) are down 2.4% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The market in general is down today, and tech stocks in particular are getting hit as interest rates tick up again on concerns about inflation (higher interest rates decrease the value of long-term earnings, thus hurting stocks). A lot of other news items are weighing on investors this week as well, like the debt-laden real estate developer China Evergrande Group and Congress' debate on the debt ceiling that risks a U.S. government default on payments if an agreement isn't reached on time.

  • Amazon Introduces New Smart Displays, Fitness Trackers, Home Robot

    Amazon on Tuesday introduced a plethora of consumer electronics gadgets, including smart displays and a home robot.

  • India’s crypto revolution continues to flourish

    India is experiencing unprecedented success in cryptocurrency, with a new study estimating the industry will grow more than 200% to reach $241m by 2030.