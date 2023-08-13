U.S. markets closed

YF CHARTBOOK:

50 charts explaining markets and the economy right now

LMS Compliance First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: RM0.03 (vs RM0.04 in 1H 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

LMS Compliance (Catalist:LMS) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM10.7m (up 21% from 1H 2022).

  • Net income: RM2.64m (down 8.0% from 1H 2022).

  • Profit margin: 25% (down from 33% in 1H 2022).

  • EPS: RM0.03 (down from RM0.04 in 1H 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

LMS Compliance's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 6 warning signs for LMS Compliance (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.