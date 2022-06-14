U.S. markets closed

LMU Names Tamara Armstrong as VP for Information Technology Services and CIO

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, Loyola Marymount University announced that Tamara Armstrong, an accomplished and dynamic leader in higher education technology, will be the university's next vice president for information technology services and chief information officer.

Tamara Armstrong was named VP for Information Technology Services and CIO at Loyola Marymount University.

Armstrong brings to LMU two decades of comprehensive leadership experience in the IT field, including roles in higher education and California state government. She served most recently as associate vice chancellor and CIO at the Los Rios Community College District, where she had full responsibility and oversight of the district's IT strategy, security, programs, policy, and systems — serving more than 75,000 students and 6,000 faculty and staff across 22 locations.

"I am thrilled that Vice President Armstrong will be joining LMU's team," said Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Lynne Scarboro. "Her record as a bold and effective advocate for the priorities of students, faculty, and staff will advance the technology and security needs of our university community."

While at LRCCD, Armstrong implemented districtwide strategic planning processes, and developed several innovative projects to bring students into the design process and implementation of IT services, including equity-minded business processes and technology, and student-led tech support.

Prior to joining the district, Armstrong served in the California Department of Technology, most recently as deputy director. There, she oversaw a $4 billion portfolio of the state government's largest and most complex IT projects, and provided consultation and direction to more than 150 independent state departments regarding their IT projects.

Armstrong also led IT and business services projects at the FI$Cal, CA State Controller's Office, Department of Child Support Services, California State Teachers Retirement System, and Franchise Tax Board. She earned a master's degree in business administration from National University and a Bachelor of Science in finance from CSU Sacramento.

"I am humbled to take on this role at LMU, an institution with a longstanding reputation for academic excellence," Armstrong said. "Students learn how to take care of others by experiencing how their institution takes care of them and seeing how their institution serves others. By educating and caring for our students while also serving communities beyond the bluff, we are truly creating the world in which we want to live. I look forward to contributing to LMU's model of 'whole person learning' by leveraging technology to support students' engagement, learning, and success in their scholarly and creative endeavors."

Vice President and CIO Armstrong will join LMU Aug. 1.

CONTACT 
Mason Stockstill 
310.338.5133 
mason.stockstill@lmu.edu

About Loyola Marymount University

Loyola Marymount University is an elite top-ranked national university by U.S. News and World Report, which places LMU among the top five Jesuit universities in the country and in the top six private universities in California. Founded in 1911, LMU is a Catholic, Jesuit, and Marymount university with more than 6,500 undergraduate students and more than 3,000 graduate and law students. LMU offers 60 undergraduate majors and 56 minor programs, along with 49 master's degree programs, three doctorate programs and 14 credential/authorization programs. LMU's intercollegiate athletics teams compete in the West Coast Conference with 20 Division I and varsity sports.

LMU news and events are found at: www.lmu.edu/news.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lmu-names-tamara-armstrong-as-vp-for-information-technology-services-and-cio-301568069.html

SOURCE Loyola Marymount University

