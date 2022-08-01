U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

LNG Bunkering Market in Europe to Register USD 441.45 Mn, Evolving Opportunities with Broadview Energy Solutions B.V. and Crowley Maritime Corp. - Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The LNG Bunkering Market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 441.45 million during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 17.41% during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the LNG Bunkering Market in Europe is the growing marine logistics business. The LNG bunkering market in Europe report also offers information on several market vendors, including Broadview Energy Solutions B.V., Crowley Maritime Corp., Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Fjord Line AS, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, PJSC Gazprom Neft, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, SHV Energy, and TotalEnergies SE among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled LNG Bunkering Market in Europe by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "LNG Bunkering Market in Europe Analysis Report by End-user and Geography and the Segment Forecasts". Fetch a Sample Report!

LNG Bunkering Market Driver in Europe

One of the main factors promoting the expansion of the LNG bunkering market in Europe is the expanding marine logistics industry. Shippers now have more visibility into market and pricing trends thanks to the expansion of the availability of shipping data and the use of big data analytics, which also enables them to select the best routes, minimize fuel usage, and take precautions against piracy. This has reduced the pronounced boom and bust cycles that have historically afflicted the transportation industry and turned obstacles into possibilities. Buy Sample Report Now!

Major LNG Bunkering Vendors in Europe Companies

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including

  • Broadview Energy Solutions B.V.

  • Crowley Maritime Corp.

  • Equinor ASA

  • Exxon Mobil Corp.

  • Fjord Line AS

  • Petroliam Nasional Berhad

  • PJSC Gazprom Neft

  • Royal Dutch Shell Plc

  • SHV Energy

  • TotalEnergies SE

LNG Bunkering Market Segmentation in Europe

Norway will account for 71% of market growth. In comparison to the rest of Europe, Norway's market will grow more quickly. Norway's rise in the LNG bunkering market in Europe will be aided by the fall in domestic natural gas output in European nations, except for Russia.

LNG Bunkering Market in Europe is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Geography

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request sample report

Related Reports:

Liquefied Petroleum Gas Cylinder Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The predicted growth of the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 610.4 million at a progressing CAGR of 6.3%.

Oil and Gas Pipeline Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Based on Technavio's market sizing methodology, the oil and gas pipeline market size is predicted to surge by USD 21.58 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a progressing CAGR of 4.06%.

LNG Bunkering Market Scope in Europe

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.41%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 441.45 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.12

Regional analysis

Norway, The Netherlands, Denmark, and the Rest of Europe

Performing market contribution

Norway at 71%

Key consumer countries

Democratic Republic of Congo

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Broadview Energy Solutions B.V., Crowley Maritime Corp., Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Fjord Line AS, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, PJSC Gazprom Neft, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, SHV Energy, and TotalEnergies SE

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                           

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06:  Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape                             

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07:  Parent market

Exhibit 08:  Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 09:  Value Chain: Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Storage and transportation

2.2.3 Industry innovations:

3. Market Sizing                       

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 10:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11:  Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 12:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 14:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 20:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by End-user                              

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 21:  End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 22:  Comparison by End-user

5.3 Tanker - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23:  Tanker - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24:  Tanker - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Ferry and ro-ro - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25:  Ferry and ro-ro - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26:  Ferry and ro-ro - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Container - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27:  Container - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 28:  Container - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29:  Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30:  Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 31:  Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape                         

6.1 Overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix compares Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate, and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 32: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                     

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 33:  Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 34: Geographic comparison

7.3 Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35:  Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36:  Norway - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37:  The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38:  The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39:  Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 40:  Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41:  Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 42:  Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43:  Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing marine logistics businesses

8.1.2 Increase in the supply of LNG

8.1.3 Expanding LNG Bunkering Infrastructure in Europe

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High capital requirements of using LNG as a marine fuel

8.2.2 Fluctuation in oil and gas prices

8.2.3 Demand-supply gap in LNG bunkering

Exhibit 44:  Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increase in demand for cleaner fuels

8.3.2 Technological advances in LNG bunkering

8.3.3 Increase in gas exploration and production activities

9. Vendor Landscape                             

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis               

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Broadview Energy Solutions B.V.

Exhibit 50:  Broadview Energy Solutions B.V. - Overview

Exhibit 51:  Broadview Energy Solutions B.V. - Product and service

Exhibit 52:  Broadview Energy Solutions B.V. - Key offerings

10.4 Crowley Maritime Corp.

Exhibit 53:  Crowley Maritime Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 54:  Crowley Maritime Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 55:  Crowley Maritime Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 Equinor ASA

Exhibit 56:  Equinor ASA - Overview

Exhibit 57:  Equinor ASA - Business segments

Exhibit 58:  Equinor ASA - Key offerings

Exhibit 59:  Equinor ASA - Segment focus

10.6 Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exhibit 60:  Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 61:  Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 62:  Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 63:  Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Fjord Line AS

Exhibit 64:  Fjord Line AS - Overview

Exhibit 65:  Fjord Line AS - Product and service

Exhibit 66:  Fjord Line AS - Key offerings

10.8 Petroliam Nasional Berhad

Exhibit 67:  Petroleum Nasional Berhad - Overview

Exhibit 68:  Petroleum Nasional Berhad - Business segments

Exhibit 69:  Petroleum Nasional Berhad - Key offerings

Exhibit 70:  Petroleum Nasional Berhad - Segment focus

10.9 PJSC Gazprom Neft

Exhibit 71:  PJSC Gazprom Neft - Overview

Exhibit 72:  PJSC Gazprom Neft - Business segments

Exhibit 73:  PJSC Gazprom Neft-Key news

Exhibit 74:  PJSC Gazprom Neft - Key offerings

Exhibit 75:  PJSC Gazprom Neft - Segment focus

10.10 Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Exhibit 76:  Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Overview

Exhibit 77:  Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 78:  Royal Dutch Shell Plc-Key news

Exhibit 79:  Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 80:  Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Segment focus

10.11 SHV Energy

Exhibit 81:  SHV Energy - Overview

Exhibit 82:  SHV Energy - Product and service

Exhibit 83:  SHV Energy - Key offerings

10.12 TotalEnergies SE

Exhibit 84:  TotalEnergies SE - Overview

Exhibit 85:  TotalEnergies SE - Business segments

Exhibit 86:  TotalEnergies SE-Key news

Exhibit 87:  TotalEnergies SE - Key offerings

Exhibit 88:  TotalEnergies SE - Segment focus

11. Appendix                            

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market Definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology

Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 92: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lng-bunkering-market-in-europe-to-register-usd-441-45-mn-evolving-opportunities-with-broadview-energy-solutions-bv-and-crowley-maritime-corp---technavio-301596101.html

SOURCE Technavio

