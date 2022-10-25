U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,834.14
    +36.80 (+0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,675.53
    +175.91 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.86
    +175.24 (+1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,764.73
    +16.34 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.18
    +0.60 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,664.00
    +9.90 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    19.37
    +0.18 (+0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9971
    +0.0096 (+0.98%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0880
    -0.1460 (-3.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1489
    +0.0206 (+1.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.7590
    -1.2610 (-0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,489.04
    +121.37 (+0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.56
    +5.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,966.68
    -47.31 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

LNG Bunkering Market to Reach US$ 417.8 Mn by 2031: TMR Study

Transparency Market Research
·5 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

Growing demand for LNG bunkering in shipping industry operators helps them reduce carbon emissions; massive adoption in bulk and general cargo fleets spurred by stringent regulations on emissions in industry

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Rising availability and consumption of bunkering fuel in the shipping industry pivots on the adoption of low-sulfur fuel oil. The LNG bunkering market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. Demand of LNG bunkering market is strengthened by implementation of regulations on reducing the airborne emissions from ships and meet the latest IMO rules on bunker fuels.

LNGs are gathering steam as IMO 2020 compliant bunker fuels among small-scale LNG (SSLNG). A wide range of vessels have adopted LNG bunkering fuels, such as cruise ships, ferries, and bulk and cargo fleets, thereby expanding LNG bunkering market size. Furthermore, a global market study on LNG bunkering finds that rise in demand for LNG vessel bunkering services have generated sizable revenue streams.

Request Sample Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3231

The study authors observed that Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) are committed to promote LNG as a fuel of choice for new vessels, thereby boosting the LNG bunkering market outlook. Stridently, firms are collaborating with the GECF to comply with stricter environmental regulations in the coming years, which will spur the adoption of LNG bunkering fuels.

Key Findings of LNG Bunkering Market Study

  • Demand for Low-Sulfur Content Fuels in Shipping Industry Underpins Massive Revenue Potential: Demand for low sulfur oil fuel for a wide range of vessels is a key underpinning for abundant opportunities for firms in the LNG bunkering market. Advancements in refuelling infrastructure in ports in developing countries will spur the adoption of LNG bunkering fuel. The study found that truck-to-ship transfer (TTS) is the most popular bunker configuration.

  • Rising Demand Among Owners of Bulk and General Cargo Fleets: The bulk and general cargo fleets accounted for a major share amounting to 65.1% market share in 2021. The segment is anticipated to make substantial strides during the forecast period, propelled by the uptake of LNG fuels in maritime transport.

LNG Bunkering Market: Key Drivers

  • Evolving regulations on reducing the carbon footprint of the shipping industry and constant impetus toward adoption of low-sulfur marine fuels, supported by agencies such as International Maritime Organization (IMO), are key drivers of the LNG bunkering market.

  • Advancements made in LNG infrastructure of ports in numerous economies is a key pivot for the expansion of avenues in LNG bunkering market. Emphasis of economies on strengthening their operations in LNG bunkering terminals will boost the market.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=3231

LNG Bunkering Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

  • Asia Pacific held a key share of the LNG bunkering market in 2021. Many Asian economies have grown their investments on LNG fuel supply businesses, such as Japan and Singapore. India is a lucrative market, found the study on the global LNG bunkering market. Increasing number of dedicated LNG bunkering facilities in Asia Pacific is creating new revenue sources and support future opportunities in key economies, such as in India.

  • Europe held a major share of the global market in 2021. The TMR study projects the Europe LNG bunkering market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The presence of a massive number of operational LNG bunkering terminals is steering tremendous demand.

LNG Bunkering Market: Competition Landscape

Relatively few vendors accounted for a majority of stakes in the LNG bunkering market in 2021, found the TMR study. Top players are making sizable investments in research and development activities.

Some of the prominent players in the LNG bunkering market are Van Ameyde Marine, Air Liquide, Cryostary, Titan LNG, SEA-LNG, Harvey Gulf International Marine, Probunkers, Gasum Ltd., ABS Group, Total Energies, and Shell plc.

Ask References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=3231

  • Type

    • Ship to Ship

    • Terminal to Ship

    • Truck to Ship

  • End-user

    • Defense Vessels

    • Yachts

    • Cruise Ships

    • Ferries & OSVs

    • Bulk and General Cargo Fleets

    • Others

Regions

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Browse More Energy and Natural Resources by TMR:

Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) Market - Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) Market to Advance at CAGR of 39.3% during 2022 - 2031

Progressing Cavity Pumps Market - Progressing Cavity Pumps Market to Reach Value of US$ 5.7 Bn by 2031

Battery Recycling Market - Battery Recycling Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 10.14% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Combined Heat and Power [CHP] Installation Market - Combined Heat and Power [CHP] Installation Market to Progress at a CAGR of 4.05% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Small Hydropower Market - Small Hydropower Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 2.96% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Aluminum-ion Battery Market - Aluminum-ion Battery Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.6% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Breathing Battery Market - Breathing Battery Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 8.5% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Sand Control Systems Market - Sand Control Systems Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 3.96% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Texas Natural Gas Drops Toward Zero as Output Swamps Pipelines

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin of West Texas are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersAdidas to End Kanye West Partnership After ControversiesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer

  • U.S. nitrogen exports jump as Europe scrambles for fertilizer

    U.S. exports of nitrogen fertilizers jumped to a multi-year high this summer after surging natural gas prices in Europe drove up costs of producing the crop nutrient there, making U.S. shipments more competitive. The brisk U.S. sales highlight the far-reaching effect of the war in Ukraine on global food and energy supplies. Russia, under financial sanctions, is a major producer of fertilizer and natural gas, key in making nitrogen products to boost yields of corn and other crops.

  • JD.com Touches a New Low: Now What?

    Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com opened Monday's trading with a gap to the downside and hit a new 52-week low as traders sold in reaction to President Xi's program of militarization and government reshuffling.

  • Why Baidu, Dingdong, and Pinduoduo Stocks Crashed on Monday

    Chinese President Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term as leader of the People's Republic on Sunday -- and U.S.-listed Chinese tech stocks promptly fell off a cliff as a result. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, shares of internet search giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) are down 16.6%, while e-commerce platforms Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) have fallen 18.9% and 28.8%, respectively. What does a continuation -- not even a change -- in the leadership structure of the Chinese government have to do with the price of Chinese tech stocks, you ask?

  • Halliburton’s Earnings Top Estimates. Oil’s Surge Helped Them Double.

    The oilfield-service provider reported 60 cents in profits for the quarter, beating the 56 cents Wall Street had penciled in.

  • As Pinduoduo Plunges, We're Checking the Charts

    Pinduoduo Inc. is a Shanghai-based platform that connects farmers with consumers directly through its interactive social commerce shopping experience. Shares of PDD are sharply lower on the heels of selling in China's markets linked to fears as President Xi Jinping moved to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists. In this daily bar chart of PDD, below, we can see that prices did close above $70 in early September.

  • Volkswagen: we have never had supply chain shortages like today

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen is entering into direct purchase agreements in unprecedented areas to tackle the worst supply chain shortages the company has seen, its purchasing chief Murat Aksel said on Tuesday. The carmaker was also building a database to help predict geopolitical, natural and supply chain risks ahead of time, as it did for financial risks after the 2008 financial crisis, Aksel added. Volkswagen was experiencing a shift in power from a buyer's market to one where the carmaker was increasingly a smaller and less powerful customer for suppliers in newly important areas, such as software, Aksel said in his speech at the Automobilwoche Kongress conference.

  • Big Oil’s Profits Just Keep Rolling in as World Economy Sputters

    (Bloomberg) -- Big Oil’s run of record profit will suffer only a minor dent for the third quarter, even as the global economy shows signs of cracking under the pressure of rising inflation and interest rates.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Hit to ProfitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyKorean Air Plane Overr

  • Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West over antisemitic remarks

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Adidas has ended their partnership with Kanye ‘Ye’ West.

  • Coca-Cola Sales Up 10% as Demand Holds Amid Rising Prices

    The beverage company raised its revenue outlook for the year after its quarterly result topped analyst expectations.

  • Biden Pitches Plan to Refill Oil Reserves, but Producers Are Skeptical

    The administration is offering to buy oil at fixed future prices, but U.S. oil companies are wary of boosting output.

  • U.S. oil companies' cash flow to rise by 68% per barrel in 2022 - Deloitte

    U.S. upstream oil companies are expected to bank 68% higher free cash flows per barrel produced in 2022 as surging prices fuel profits, while output growth lingers at 4.5% year to date, Deloitte consultancy said on Monday. The study illustrates the clash between the White House and oil companies over how skyrocketing profits from high energy prices should be allocated. Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp are expected to post strong upstream quarterly results on Friday, with some analyst expecting a new round of increase in dividends and buybacks.

  • 10 Tech Stocks' Profit Is Still Growing Like It's 2021

    Tech investors may miss the fast-growth days of 2021. But they're still here for a handful of S&P 500 tech stocks.

  • Coca-Cola Stock Jumps As Price Hikes Help Q3 Earnings, Revenue Beat, 2022 Forecast Boost

    "Our business is resilient amidst a dynamic operating and macroeconomic environment," said CEO James Quincey.

  • 4 Stocks Navigating Through Hospital Industry Headwinds (Revised)

    Increasing expenses amid inflation is shrinking margins for the Zacks Medical-Hospital industry players. However, HCA Healthcare (HCA), Acadia Healthcare (ACHC), Universal Health (UHS) and Tenet Healthcare (THC) are poised to win big with recovering patient volumes.

  • Coca-Cola raises revenue forecast on boost from higher prices

    Shares of Coca-Cola rose 3% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the soda giant also beat third-quarter revenue and profit estimates. Average selling prices rose 12% in the third quarter, the maker of Sprite and Fanta said, while unit case volumes increased 4%. Lack of major competition in the global carbonated drinks market has encouraged Coke and PepsiCo to raise prices this year on expectations that their products were among the last to feel the pinch during an economic slowdown.

  • Oil falls for second day as demand worries continue

    Oil futures fell Tuesday, on track for back-to-back losses as investors remained worried about the demand outlook for crude as the Federal Reserve and other major central banks aggressively tighten monetary policy in an effort to wring out stubborn inflation. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery (CL) (CL00) (CLZ22) fell $1.18, or 1.4%, to $83.40 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December Brent crude (BRNZ22) the global benchmark, was down $1.29, or 1.4%, at $91.97 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

  • Toyota Launches Second Model In Its bZ Series

    Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) has launched a small electric sedan, Toyota bZ3, the second model in its bZ (beyond zero) series. The bZ3 is a battery electric sedan jointly developed for the Chinese market by BYD Toyota EV Technology Co Ltd (BTET), a joint venture established by Toyota and BYD Company Ltd. (BYD) and FAW Toyota Motor Co. Ltd (FAW Toyota). It will be produced by and sold through the FAW Toyota dealer network. The electrification system combines BYD's lithium-ion LFP battery using li

  • Saudi Conference Draws Wall Street Executives Amid Strained Ties With U.S.

    JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs’s David Solomon are expected to speak at the event in a sign that a Saudi-U.S. diplomatic spat isn’t turning off global investors.

  • 11 Best Cement and Construction Materials Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best cement and construction materials stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Cement and Construction Materials Stocks To Buy Now. The idea of fixing old buildings in different cities in the United States has taken root and the […]