LNG Bunkering Market Size [2022-2028] | is Estimated to Extent USD 2274.2 Million at a CAGR of 11.0% | Industry Share, Demand, Growth Rate, Demand, Revenue, Key Players | Market Status and Forecast Research | Market Reports World

Market Reports World
·7 min read
Market Reports World
Market Reports World

global LNG Bunkering market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1215.9 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2274.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.0% during the review period.

Pune, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global LNG Bunkering Market research report [2022-2028] has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global LNG Bunkering market. This report focuses on LNG Bunkering volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall LNG Bunkering market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. This is accomplished by current knowledge on the most important drivers, current trends, untapped possibilities, risks and restrictions, difficulties, and the most promising development areas. It will also help in analyzing the market growth properly and to make better decisions in the coming years.

Get a Sample PDF of the report - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/19998478

Moreover, the research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the LNG Bunkering market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

About LNG Bunkering Market:

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is natural gas (predominantly methane, CH4) that has been converted to liquid form for ease of storage or transport.

LNG is an attractive fuel choice for many vessels because it exceeds the air quality standards set forth. It takes up about 1/600th the volume of natural gas in the gaseous state. It is odorless, colorless, non-toxic and non-corrosive. Hazards include flammability after vaporization into a gaseous state, freezing and asphyxia.

The liquefaction process involves removal of certain components, such as dust, acid gases, helium, water, and heavy hydrocarbons, which could cause difficulty downstream. The natural gas is then condensed into a liquid at close to atmospheric pressure by cooling it to approximately −162 °C (−260 °F); maximum transport pressure is set at around 25 KPa (4 psi).

LNG Bunkering is a particular type of operation where LNG fuel is transferred from a given distribution source to a LNG fuelled ship. It involves the participation of different stakeholders, from the ship-side, LNG supplier, ports, safety personnel, administrations and policy makers. In this report, LNG bunkering only refers to LNG bunkering fuel.

Get a Sample Copy of the LNG Bunkering Market Research Report 2022

This report gives a detailed description of all the factors influencing the growth of these market players as well as profiles of their companies, their product portfolios, marketing strategies, technology integrations, and more information about these market players. Some of the key players are as follow:

The Major Key Players Listed in LNG Bunkering Market Report are:

  • Gasum

  • Shell (Gasnor)

  • Equinor

  • Barents Naturgass

  • Engie

  • Bomin and Linde

  • Eni Norge

  • Harvey Gulf

  • Polskie LNG

  • Korea Gas Corp

  • Gaz Metro

Market Analysis and Insights: Global LNG Bunkering Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global LNG Bunkering market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1215.9 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2274.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.0% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Truck-to-Ship accounting for the LNG Bunkering global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Container Vessels segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period.

The major players in global LNG Bunkering market include Skangas, Shell (Gasnor), Statoil, etc. The major 3 players occupy about 50% shares of the global market. Europe and Asia-Pacific are main markets, they occupy about 75% of the global market. Truck-to-Ship is the main type, with a share about 70%. Ferries & OSV is the main application, which holds a share about 40%.

In terms of production side, this report researches the LNG Bunkering capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of LNG Bunkering by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19998478

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global LNG Bunkering market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global LNG Bunkering market.

Global LNG Bunkering Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Type:

  • Truck-to-Ship

  • Ship-to-Ship

  • Port-to-Ship

  • Others

By Application:

  • Container Vessels

  • Tanker Vessels

  • Bulk & General Cargo Vessels

  • Ferries & OSV

  • Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The LNG Bunkering report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

  • North America (United States and Canada)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

  • South America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

  • Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia and UAE)

Key questions answered in the report:

  • What is the growth potential of the LNG Bunkering market?

  • Which product segment will take the lion’s share?

  • Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

  • Which application segment will experience strong growth?

  • What growth opportunities might arise in the LNG Bunkering industry in the years to come?

  • What are the most significant challenges that the LNG Bunkering market could face in the future?

  • Who are the leading companies on the LNG Bunkering market?

  • What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

  • What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the LNG Bunkering market?

Purchase this report (Price 4900 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/19998478

Detailed TOC of Global LNG Bunkering Market Report 2022

1 Study Coverage
1.1 LNG Bunkering Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global LNG Bunkering Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global LNG Bunkering Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Global LNG Bunkering Production

2.1 Global LNG Bunkering Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global LNG Bunkering Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global LNG Bunkering Production by Region
2.3.1 Global LNG Bunkering Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global LNG Bunkering Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

3 Global LNG Bunkering Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

4 Competition by Manufactures

5 Market Size by Type

6 Market Size by Application

7 North America

8 Europe

9 Asia Pacific

10 Latin America

11 Middle East and Africa

12 Corporate Profiles

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

15 Key Finding in The Global LNG Bunkering Study

16 Appendix

Continued….

Browse the complete table of contents at - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/19998478#TOC

About Us: –

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. The market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT: Market Reports World Phone: US: +1 424 253 0946 / UK: +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@marketreportsworld.com Web: https://www.marketreportsworld.com


