LNG Bunkering Market Size to Grow by USD 755.39 million, Increase in the Supply of LNG to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering is the practice of providing LNG fuel to a ship for its own consumption. The need to cut emissions caused by ship transportation is propelling the demand for environmentally sustainable marine fuel such as LNG. This has encouraged ports to develop LNG bunkering facilities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled LNG Bunkering Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The global LNG bunkering market is expected to grow by USD 755.39 mn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.47% during the forecast period.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "LNG Bunkering Market Analysis Report by End-user (Tanker, Ferry and ro-ro, Container, and Others) and Geography (EMEA, APAC, and Americas) Forecasts, 2022-2026".

Market Driver

The increase in the supply of LNG is driving the growth of the market. As per the IEA, a rise in the production of natural gas in the US will account for 40% of the growth in global natural gas output by 2022. By 2022, the US is expected to produce 890 bcm, or 22% of the global natural gas production. In addition, the Middle East is expected to add 70 bcm to global natural gas production because the production is expected to rise to 650 bcm by 2022. Russia is the second-largest producer of natural gas after the US and has high underutilized natural gas production capacity in the Yamal Peninsula. Thus, the increase in natural gas production has led to a rise in the production of LNG, which is projected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Major LNG Bunkering Companies

Arkas Holding SA

Broadview Energy Solutions B.V.

Crowley Maritime Corp.

Eagle LNG Partners

Energir

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd.

Equinor ASA

EVOL LNG

Fluxys SA

Gasum Oy

Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC

Naturgy Energy Group SA

Petroliam Nasional Berhad

Petronet LNG Ltd.

QLNG Transport LLC

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

SHV Holdings NV

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

TotalEnergies SE

Trelleborg AB

Key Vendor Offerings

Broadview Energy Solutions B.V. - The company offers LNG bunkering services. Under the unified segment, the company offers equipment and services for the transition to cleaner fuels, LNG/ BIO-LNG supply, gas equipment, equipment leasing, and many more.

LNG Bunkering Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Tanker - size and forecast 2021-2026

Ferry and ro-ro - size and forecast 2021-2026

Container - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

LNG Bunkering Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

EMEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Americas - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating End-user Segments

The tanker segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the development of fuel-efficient technologies for tankers and stringent regulations.

LNG Bunkering Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.47% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 755.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.76 Regional analysis EMEA, APAC, and Americas Performing market contribution EMEA at 65% Key consumer countries US, Norway, The Netherlands, Denmark, and Singapore Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Arkas Holding SA, Broadview Energy Solutions B.V., Crowley Maritime Corp., Eagle LNG Partners, Energir, ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., Equinor ASA, EVOL LNG, Fluxys SA, Gasum Oy, Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC, Naturgy Energy Group SA, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Petronet LNG Ltd., QLNG Transport LLC, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, SHV Holdings NV, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, and Trelleborg AB Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Tanker - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Ferry and ro-ro - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Container - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 EMEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Americas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Broadview Energy Solutions B.V.

10.4 Crowley Maritime Corp.

10.5 Eagle LNG Partners

10.6 Gasum Oy

10.7 Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC

10.8 Petroliam Nasional Berhad

10.9 Royal Dutch Shell Plc

10.10 SHV Holdings NV

10.11 TotalEnergies SE

10.12 Trelleborg AB

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

