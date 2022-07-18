U.S. markets closed

LNG Bunkering Market Size to Grow by USD 755.39 million, Increase in the Supply of LNG to Drive Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering is the practice of providing LNG fuel to a ship for its own consumption. The need to cut emissions caused by ship transportation is propelling the demand for environmentally sustainable marine fuel such as LNG. This has encouraged ports to develop LNG bunkering facilities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled LNG Bunkering Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
The global LNG bunkering market is expected to grow by USD 755.39 mn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.47% during the forecast period.

Make the right business decisions using the analysis and market-related information
provided by Technavio. Download a Sample Report

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "LNG Bunkering Market Analysis Report by End-user (Tanker, Ferry and ro-ro, Container, and Others) and Geography (EMEA, APAC, and Americas) Forecasts, 2022-2026". View our Report Snapshot

Market Driver

The increase in the supply of LNG is driving the growth of the market. As per the IEA, a rise in the production of natural gas in the US will account for 40% of the growth in global natural gas output by 2022. By 2022, the US is expected to produce 890 bcm, or 22% of the global natural gas production. In addition, the Middle East is expected to add 70 bcm to global natural gas production because the production is expected to rise to 650 bcm by 2022. Russia is the second-largest producer of natural gas after the US and has high underutilized natural gas production capacity in the Yamal Peninsula. Thus, the increase in natural gas production has led to a rise in the production of LNG, which is projected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Major LNG Bunkering Companies

  • Arkas Holding SA

  • Broadview Energy Solutions B.V.

  • Crowley Maritime Corp.

  • Eagle LNG Partners

  • Energir

  • ENN Energy Holdings Ltd.

  • Equinor ASA

  • EVOL LNG

  • Fluxys SA

  • Gasum Oy

  • Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC

  • Naturgy Energy Group SA

  • Petroliam Nasional Berhad

  • Petronet LNG Ltd.

  • QLNG Transport LLC

  • Royal Dutch Shell Plc

  • SHV Holdings NV

  • Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

  • TotalEnergies SE

  • Trelleborg AB

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed
annually at USD 5000

Key Vendor Offerings

Broadview Energy Solutions B.V. - The company offers LNG bunkering services. Under the unified segment, the company offers equipment and services for the transition to cleaner fuels, LNG/ BIO-LNG supply, gas equipment, equipment leasing, and many more.

LNG Bunkering Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • Tanker - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Ferry and ro-ro - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Container - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

LNG Bunkering Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • EMEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Americas - size and forecast 2021-2026

Do you want to learn about this market's segmentation and an analysis of key
segments? View an Exclusive Sample Report

Revenue-generating End-user Segments

The tanker segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the development of fuel-efficient technologies for tankers and stringent regulations.

Related Reports:

Oil and Gas Pipeline Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

LNG Bunkering Market in Europe by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

LNG Bunkering Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.47%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 755.39 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.76

Regional analysis

EMEA, APAC, and Americas

Performing market contribution

EMEA at 65%

Key consumer countries

US, Norway, The Netherlands, Denmark, and Singapore

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Arkas Holding SA, Broadview Energy Solutions B.V., Crowley Maritime Corp., Eagle LNG Partners, Energir, ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., Equinor ASA, EVOL LNG, Fluxys SA, Gasum Oy, Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC, Naturgy Energy Group SA, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Petronet LNG Ltd., QLNG Transport LLC, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, SHV Holdings NV, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, and Trelleborg AB

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Tanker - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Ferry and ro-ro - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Container - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 EMEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Americas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Broadview Energy Solutions B.V.

  • 10.4 Crowley Maritime Corp.

  • 10.5 Eagle LNG Partners

  • 10.6 Gasum Oy

  • 10.7 Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC

  • 10.8 Petroliam Nasional Berhad

  • 10.9 Royal Dutch Shell Plc

  • 10.10 SHV Holdings NV

  • 10.11 TotalEnergies SE

  • 10.12 Trelleborg AB

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

 

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lng-bunkering-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-755-39-million-increase-in-the-supply-of-lng-to-drive-growth---technavio-301587561.html

SOURCE Technavio

