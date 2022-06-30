U.S. markets open in 6 hours 17 minutes

LNG Carriers Market| Evolving Opportunities with BW Group and DSME Co. Ltd. | Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The LNG Carriers Market size is expected to grow by USD 3.16 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period. The LNG carriers market report also offers information on several market vendors, including BW Group, DSME Co. Ltd., Flex LNG Ltd., GasLog Ltd, Gaztransport and Technigaz SA, Golar LNG Ltd., Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., IMABARI SHIPBUILDING CO. LTD., Japan Marine United Corp., K Shipbuilding Co. Ltd, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Shell plc, Teekay LNG Partners L.P, and Wartsila Corp. among others. Request sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled LNG Carriers Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled LNG Carriers Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "LNG Carriers Market Analysis Report by Type (Membrane and Moss) and Geography (North America, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Get Report Snapshot

Market Driver

One of the main factors fueling the expansion of the LNG carriers market is the rising demand for natural gas. Due to its higher energy density than CNG, LNG is growing in popularity. It guarantees long-distance travel and makes it possible to store more natural gas in fuel tanks, which is beneficial for cars with more horsepower. Another major market trend for LNG carriers that are fostering industry expansion is a rise in consumer desire for cleaner fuels. However, one of the things preventing the market for LNG carriers from expanding is the fluctuation in oil and gas prices.

For additional information related to market growth factors, Request a Sample Report Now!

Major Five LNG Carriers Companies:

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • BW Group

  • DSME Co. Ltd.

  • Flex LNG Ltd.

  • GasLog Ltd

  • Gaztransport and Technigaz SA

  • Golar LNG Ltd.

  • Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Co. Ltd.

  • IMABARI SHIPBUILDING CO. LTD.

  • Japan Marine United Corp.

  • K Shipbuilding Co. Ltd

  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • Maran Gas Maritime Inc.

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Sample Report.

LNG Carriers Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America will account for 31% of market growth. The main markets in North America for LNG carriers are the US and Bermuda. The market in this region will expand more slowly than the market in South America. Over the projection period, the market for LNG carriers in North America will develop thanks to the expansion of LNG trade.

Do you want to learn about the contribution of each segment of the predictive analytics market? Get an Exclusive Sample Report

Related Reports:

Crude Oil Desalter Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Floating Production Systems (FPS) Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

LNG Carriers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.43%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 3.16 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.06

Regional analysis

North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key consumer countries

Qatar, Japan, Malaysia, UK, and Greece

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

BW Group, DSME Co. Ltd., Flex LNG Ltd., GasLog Ltd, Gaztransport and Technigaz SA, Golar LNG Ltd., Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., IMABARI SHIPBUILDING CO. LTD., Japan Marine United Corp., K Shipbuilding Co. Ltd, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Maran Gas Maritime Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsui E&S Holdings Co. Ltd., Nakilat, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Shell plc, Teekay LNG Partners L.P, and Wartsila Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Membrane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Moss - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Qatar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Greece - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BW Group

  • 10.4 DSME Co. Ltd.

  • 10.5 Flex LNG Ltd.

  • 10.6 GasLog Ltd

  • 10.7 Gaztransport and Technigaz SA

  • 10.8 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • 10.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • 10.10 Nakilat

  • 10.11 Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Teekay LNG Partners L.P

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lng-carriers-market-evolving-opportunities-with-bw-group-and-dsme-co-ltd--technavio-301577785.html

SOURCE Technavio

