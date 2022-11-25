U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,030.55
    +3.29 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,364.54
    +170.48 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,247.95
    -37.37 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,871.07
    +7.56 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.82
    -0.12 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.90
    +5.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.39
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0406
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7260
    +0.0200 (+0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2091
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2110
    +0.6210 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,500.41
    -92.57 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.80
    +3.15 (+0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.23
    +9.63 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,283.03
    -100.06 (-0.35%)
     

LNG Industry (Liquefaction and Regasification) Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries, All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2026

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

LNG Industry (Liquefaction and Regasification) Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries, All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2026

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06365188/?utm_source=PRN

Summary
Global LNG liquefaction capacity is expected to increase from 464 mtpa in 2021 to 844 mtpa in 2026 at an average annual growth rate (AAGR) of 12%, while regasification capacity is expected to increase from 48,794 bcf in 2021 to 75,737 bcf in 2026 at an AAGR of 8.8%. In 2021, Australia had the highest liquefaction capacity of 89 mtpa globally, while Japan had the highest regasification capacity of 10,209 bcf.

Scope
- Updated information on all active, planned and announced LNG terminals globally with start year up to 2026
- Provides capacity data by liquefaction and regasification terminals from 2016 to 2021, outlook up to 2026
- Provides key details such as terminal name, operator name, terminal status for all active, planned and announced LNG terminals globally
- Provides capital expenditure outlook at global as well as regional level by year and by key countries for planned and announced (new-build) LNG terminals till 2026
- Latest developments and contracts related to LNG terminals, wherever available

Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on active, planned and announced LNG terminals globally
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and outlook of capacity data
- Assess key LNG terminals data of your competitors

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06365188/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lng-industry-liquefaction-and-regasification-capacity-and-capital-expenditure-capex-forecast-by-region-and-countries-all-active-plants-planned-and-announced-projects-2022-2026-301686825.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Recommended Stories

  • Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings as Demand Concerns Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- The global oil market keeps sending up flares on the outlook for weaker demand. In the latest, a closely-watched gauge of Asian crude consumption tumbled to a seven-month low as surging virus cases in China trigger lockdown-like restrictions in the world’s biggest importer.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison,

  • VinFast Ships First EVs to California Amid US IPO Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- VinFast, an electric carmaker backed by Vietnam’s richest man, is shipping its first SUVs to the US, a milestone for parent Vingroup JSC that set out five years ago to bring high-end manufacturing to the Southeast Asian country.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsPanic Buying in Beijing as Covid

  • Copper Mining Grows at Last But Now Smelters Can’t Keep Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper miners are boosting output at last after several years of anemic performance. But it may not be enough to meaningfully lift stockpiles from historically low levels, keeping supplies tight in a market critical to the energy transition.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsPanic Buying in Bei

  • Keep an Eye on 3 Permian Explorers as Oil Price is Still Healthy

    Exploration and production businesses are witnessing big gains from a healthy crude price trajectory. Thus, Diamondback (FANG), Pioneer (PXD) & Matador (MTDR) are poised to gain.

  • ‘Chip War’ Author Says U.S. Is Underestimating Taiwan Risk

    Policy makers need to better understand the importance of Taiwan's role in the health of the global economy, says Chip War author Chris Miller.

  • Apple iPhone Factory in China Offers $1,400 Payments to Quell Worker Unrest

    Apple said it was working to resolve worker complaints at the world’s biggest iPhone factory in China, run by Foxconn, after police were filmed beating protesting employees this week.

  • How Iberia Escaped Europe’s Energy Crisis

    Spain and Portugal have the potential to evolve into a new European energy powerhouse thanks to abundant sunshine, strong winds, and mature gas infrastructure

  • Autodesk Slips on Guidance, Is This a Chance to Buy or Run?

    Software company Autodesk sank sharply Wednesday morning after revealing weaker-than-expected guidance, thanks to foreign exchange and macroeconomic challenges. Let's check out the charts to see if this weakness will precipitate further declines. In this daily bar chart of ADSK, below, we can see a price gap to the downside for ADSK.

  • Panic Buying in Beijing as Covid Surge Spurs Creeping Restrictions

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing’s streets are deserted and grocery delivery services are running out of capacity as rising Covid cases trigger lockdown-like restrictions across swathes of the Chinese capital. Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsPanic Buying in Beijing as Covid Surge Spurs Creeping RestrictionsThe city

  • German Consumers Are Boosting the Economy. These Stocks Stand to Gain.

    It hasn’t received a lot of attention that the outlook for Germany’s economy, Europe’s largest, is considerably better than it was just a few months ago. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine cut off a significant portion of the country’s national gas supplies. Energy prices spiked, and inflation shot up.

  • Stellantis to reorganise European dealer network from July 2023

    Franco-Italian carmaker Stellantis said on Thursday it would reorganise its European dealers' network in July next year, starting from Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. "The rest of Europe will progressively follow in the implementation of the new distribution scheme", the group born from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA said in a statement. As part of its efforts to cut costs and support investment for electrification, Stellantis last year said it would end all current sales and services contracts with European dealers for all of its 14 brands, from June 2023.

  • VW Faces New Problem in China: Homegrown Competitors

    Chinese electric-car makers are increasingly taking market share from the German giant in its largest market.

  • Oil higher, but set for weekly decline as China demand worries overhang market

    Oil rises Friday, but remain on track for a weekly fall as investors weigh prospects for Chinese demand and monitor talks over a price cap on Russian crude.

  • Luxury car exports lift UK car production

    Exports of the latest and more expensive luxury and specialist models drives growth in car production, with most heading overseas.

  • Oil prices stable, but Chinese demand worries linger

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were stable on Friday in thin market liquidity, closing a week marked by worries about Chinese demand and haggling over a Western price cap on Russian oil. Brent crude futures were up 22 cents, or 0.3%, to trade at $85.56 a barrel at 1447 GMT, having retraced some earlier gains. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 43 cents, or 0.6%, at $78.37 a barrel.

  • EU fails to agree gas price cap amid deep divisions

    EU energy ministers failed Thursday to agree a cap on gas prices to mitigate the energy crunch in Europe amid deep divisions over an initial proposal slammed by many as a "joke".

  • EU nations fail to close rift on gas prices as winter hits

    An emergency meeting of energy ministers only showed how the energy crisis tied to Russia's war in Ukraine has divided the 27-nation bloc into almost irreconcilable blocs.

  • What to Watch in Commodities as China Adds to Global Demand Fear

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities are heading for a challenging finish to a year of turmoil, with geopolitical tensions and global demand uncertainty set to buffet markets from oil to copper and crops through December.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsPanic Buying in Beijing as Covid Surge Spurs Creeping Restrictio

  • Why Deere Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) climbed on Wednesday after the farming and construction equipment maker announced strong growth in sales and profits. As of 3:30 p.m. ET, Deere's stock price was up more than 5%. Deere's revenue surged 37% year over year to $15.5 billion in its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, which ended on Oct. 30.

  • Bankers pour cold water on red hot coal

    At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil fuel has surged this year as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas, and coal miners are making money hand over fist. With coal prices hitting record highs, companies would normally expand their operations, but projects are being left on the table as most Western banks stand by climate pledges to restrict lending to the sector, according to a dozen mining company executives and investors.