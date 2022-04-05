U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,563.64
    -19.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,889.26
    -32.62 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,342.71
    -189.84 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,070.73
    -24.72 (-1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.76
    -0.52 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.00
    +2.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.70
    +0.11 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0930
    -0.0047 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5430
    +0.1310 (+5.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3120
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.3710
    +0.5990 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,911.69
    +274.21 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,080.22
    -17.44 (-1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.78
    +24.86 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

LO3 Energy Provides Software to Green Mountain Power For New Sun Match Pilot

LO3 Energy
·3 min read
LO3 Energy
LO3 Energy

PORTLAND, Ore., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LO3 Energy (“LO3”), developer of Pando software that enables suppliers and clean energy operators to engage customers and offer new compensation models to optimize renewable energy assets, is providing the software to Green Mountain Power (“GMP”) for a new “Sun Match” pilot for customers. LO3’s Pando platform will support GMP’s pilot to offer the benefits of solar power to low- and moderate-income customers without customers having to build their own systems.

“We’re thrilled to further our partnership with Green Mountain Power, a progressive utility at the forefront of the clean energy transition,” says Bill Collins, CEO of LO3 Energy. “Pando will help GMP’s customers subscribe to solar and optimize their savings by aligning their energy use with the sunniest periods. Pando’s platform means customers can easily participate in renewable energy without upfront costs or long-term commitments, and can get information they need to shift their usage to solar hours and save more when it makes sense for them.”

Pando provides GMP customers with a mobile app that:

  • Displays their energy use history and summary of their savings

  • Gives customers a forecast of solar energy 1-3 days ahead to highlight opportunities to save

  • Makes suggestions on how customers can shift their energy use to save more money and take better advantage of renewable resources, such as times when solar is most abundant

Pando provides utilities in general a comprehensive web dashboard that displays important information such as:

  • How many customers are enrolled in their renewable programs

  • Participating customer usage charted against renewable energy availability

  • Effectiveness of alerts to inspire customers to shift their energy use to match renewable availability

  • Overall savings for participating customers

Pando ultimately aims to encourage greater renewable energy adoption by making it easier and more affordable to embrace the benefits of solar.

GMP will be rolling out Sun Match to eligible customers over the coming months. Customers interested in learning if they qualify to participate can email pilots@greenmountainpower.com.

About Pando
Pando, LO3 Energy’s flagship software platform, enables suppliers and clean energy operators to engage customers and offer new compensation models to optimize renewable energy assets. Pando’s tools for operators and their customers provide comprehensive data on energy usage and production with economic incentives to help users optimize consumption patterns while making maximum use of renewable resources. The platform supports new models for net metering and feed-in-tariffs to make customer-sited clean energy a more financially attractive proposition. Pando also includes extensive GHG emissions monitoring tools to ensure customers can track progress towards their clean energy goals. LO3 Energy has successfully deployed Pando in over a dozen markets around the world, working with major enterprises as well as shopping centers, schools, community solar installations, and microgrids. To learn more about Pando, visit www.lo3energy.com.

About LO3 Energy
Founded in 2015, LO3 Energy is a Portland, Oregon-based cleantech company that provides software to enable companies and communities to optimize renewable energy resources with advanced financial models and tools. The company is committed to working with energy consumers and asset owners to drive adoption of clean energy. LO3 Energy’s mission is to accelerate the decarbonization of electric grids worldwide with a software platform that enables partners to implement innovative compensation mechanisms that best support their customers, grid resources, and the networks they operate. The company is best known for its Pando suite of software, which provides utilities, suppliers, and asset owners with tools to integrate and leverage new compensation models to support customers making use of renewable assets. For more information, visit www.lo3energy.com.

Media Contact
Justin Williams
Trevi Communications
justin@trevicomm.com
‭(978) 539-7157‬


Recommended Stories

  • Where Will QuantumScape Be in 3 Years?

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) stock rose recently on the rumors of a potential partnership with Porsche. Let's check out what the solid-state battery company has been up to lately and what its progress means for its stock. QuantumScape, so far, has collaborations with four key customers -- three automotive and one stationary energy-storage product manufacturer.

  • Why Bloom Energy Stock Surged Nearly 7% Higher Today

    Shares of leading hydrogen power technologist Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) rose by 6.8% Monday. The Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and has expressed clear plans to continue doing so, and the yield of the 10-year U.S. Treasury has surged in response. As a reminder, higher interest rates reduce the present value of stocks, especially the stocks of high-growth companies that are as yet not profitable or are delivering only minimal earnings.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped 10% on Monday

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell stock Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped Monday morning and were up 10.8% as of 11:10 a.m. ET. The pop was produced by something that Cummins (NYSE: CMI) announced today. Plug Power produces fuel cell systems primarily for powering forklifts and similar commercial vehicles, although it has broader hydrogen ambitions, including the production of vans powered by fuel cells and even the hydrogen to fuel them.

  • Morgan Stanley's Plastic Waste Researcher on the State of the Crisis

    When Morgan Stanley launched its Plastic Waste Resolution in 2019, we knew that reducing the waste problem would require an integrated approach that brought together science, industry, capital and ...

  • U.S. agency opens probe into defective LG Energy electric vehicle batteries used by GM, Hyundai and others

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe covers more than 138,000 vehicles with batteries made by LG Energy Solution.

  • We have three years to curb emissions to avoid climate catastrophe, UN report finds

    IPCC scientists called for deep emissions cuts across all sectors.

  • GM and Honda Team Up to Take on Tesla With a Smaller, More Affordable EV

    General Motors and Honda Motor are teaming up to take on Tesla in the battle for electric-vehicle dominance. The pair is working to develop a small EV—something that Tesla has dragged its feet on. On Tuesday, GM (ticker: GM) said it will further its partnership with Honda (HMC) by co-developing a compact crossover EV, which should be on sale in the U.S. by 2027.

  • Bank of America put forth record $250 billion toward sustainable finance goal in 2021

    Bank of America Corp. said today it deployed a record $250 billion toward its sustainable finance goals in 2021.

  • Why Enphase Energy, SunPower, and First Solar Stocks All Shined in March

    The stocks of many alternative energy companies raced higher in March as investors tried to gauge the effects of rising oil prices and considered share price declines in early 2022 an opportunity to buy. Shares of solar power companies Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR), and First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) all shot higher during the month of March. The gains were a respective 21%, 19.8%, and 11.2% for Enphase, SunPower, and First Solar, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • What's up with all those caterpillars? Experts explain Ocala area's fuzzy insect outbreak

    Spring is here, and so are the neon, fuzzy caterpillars that frequent Florida. They may be neat to look at, but you probably don't want to touch them.

  • Intel Doubles Down on ESG With Launch of Second-Gen Bitcoin Mining Chips

    The “Intel Blockscale ASIC” chip boasts efficiency up to 26 J/TH, which would make it better than most Bitmain and MicroBT models currently in the market.

  • Carmakers dream of clean, green, mean electric machines

    An electric car is a clean car, right? From motor magnets with toxic histories to batteries made using copious fossil-fuel power, many challenges face carmakers seeking to purge dirtier materials from their supply chains to satisfy regulators and investors. These obstacles represent opportunities for a growing group of companies in the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem that bet they can capitalise on that demand.

  • Wheat Extends Rally as Weather Worries Add to Export Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat futures headed for the biggest two-day rally in a month as weather worries and export challenges risk keeping global supplies tight. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Only 30% of the U.S

  • Here’s how a $1.5M grant will help replace diesel-powered generators at Port of Tacoma

    “This new green energy will be used … to keep Washington fruit cool in refrigerated cargo containers waiting to leave the port,” an official said.

  • Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

    Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...

  • World hurtling toward climate danger zone, experts say

    Temperatures on Earth will soar past a key danger point unless greenhouse gas emissions fall faster than our current speed, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. One expert warns that we are in danger of heading toward an "unlivable world."

  • The most important number in the new IPCC report is a warning to investors

    Climate policy is poised to erase $4 trillion off the books of energy companies by 2050, according to the April 4 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report. The “carbon bubble” started as a warning from a niche group of climate-minded financiers in the early 2010s, but has since become accepted as orthodoxy by most major regulators and financial institutions. The idea is that much of the oil, gas, and coal held in reserve by energy companies will never be unburied once emissions pricing becomes more widespread and the economy shifts to cleaner alternatives.

  • 4 ways to reduce your environmental impact when you travel—and save money, too

    There are many low-cost or free ways to be a more eco-conscious traveler. In fact, some of them can even save you money.

  • Money Pouring Into Fossil Fuels Risks Climate Disaster, UN Report Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s leading climate finance experts and economists warned that too much money continues to pour into fossil fuels and too little is channeled to clean energy, putting the planet on track to blow past its limit to avoid catastrophic global warming. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelensk

  • The Ukraine war has undermined the advice of the world’s climate scientists

    The IPCC report is unequivocal that the world must reduce fossil fuel consumption as quickly as possible.