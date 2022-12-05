U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,034.67
    -37.03 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.51
    -235.37 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,352.44
    -109.06 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,858.95
    -33.89 (-1.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.97
    +0.99 (+1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.70
    -22.90 (-1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    -0.75 (-3.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0534
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6050
    +0.0990 (+2.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2203
    -0.0093 (-0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2200
    +1.9490 (+1.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,089.75
    +54.43 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.88
    -7.33 (-1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,575.55
    +19.32 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     
MEET:

Costco: Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

Load Balancer Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the load balancer market are A10 Networks, Kemp Technologies, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, Inlab Networks GmbH, Nginx, Azure Traffic Manage, HAProxy, Varnish Software, Amazon Web Services Inc, Loadbalancerorg, Traefik, Cisco Systems Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Radware and Palo Alto Networks.

New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Load Balancer Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370355/?utm_source=GNW


The global load balancer market is expected to grow from $4.29 billion in 2021 to $4.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The load balancer market is expected to grow to $8.35 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%.

The load balancer market consists of sale of load balancer devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to increase the overall speed of applications and helps to boost the application dependability and increase the capacity by executing application-specific tasks and reducing the load on servers involved with managing and maintaining network sessions and applications. A load balancer refers to a device that serves as a reverse proxy and distributes network or application traffic among several servers.

The main types of load balancer markets are local load balancers and global load balancers.Local load balancers are used to improve application availability and responsiveness and prevent server overload.

The local load balancer is a load balancing within the data center and distributing network traffic across multiple servers.The components are hardware, software, and services and the enterprise sizes are large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises.

The various Industry Verticals are BFSI, IT and telecom, retail, government, manufacturing, media and entertainment, healthcare, and other industry.

North America was the largest region in the load balancer market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the load balancer market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rising adoption of connected devices is expected to propel the growth of the load balancer market going forward.Connected devices are physical things that can communicate with one another and other systems over the internet.

Connected device use has been growing due to the convenience they offer to the users.These devices are connected to the internet and load balancers analyze incoming requests and divert them to the relevant servers.

For instance, according to State of IoT—Spring 2022 report by IoT Analytics, a Germany-based provider of market insights and strategic business intelligence for the IoT, the global IoT connections number grew by 8% in 2021 to 12.2 billion active endpoints, which is expected to grow 18% to 14.4 billion active connections in 2022. The number is expected to be around approximately 27 billion connected IoT devices by 2025. Further, according to ITPro, a US-based technology newspaper, in 2020, about 38% of Americans added more internet-connected devices to their homes during the pandemic which is only 25% in 2019. Therefore, the rising adoption of connected devices is expected to propel the growth of the load balancer market going forward.

Technological advancements in load balancers have emerged as a key trend in the load balancer market.Major companies operating in the market are developing advanced technologies such as the ZeroLB that uses a pattern for load balancing technology to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in 2021, Kong Inc, a US-based manufacturer of cloud connectivity companies introduced ZeroLB - a modern, decentralized load balancing pattern that seeks to eliminate every load balancer installed in front of specific services and applications.ZeroLB eliminates the need for hardware, software, and elastic cloud load balancers.

This technology can also handle many devices by executing applications and helps in load control.

In November 2021, Progress, a US-based provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, acquired Kemp for a deal amount of $258 million.Through this acquisition of Kemp and Progress extends these capabilities with the addition of application experience management to its portfolio of market-leading products in DevOps, Application development, Data connectivity and digital experience.

Kem is a US-based company that creates load balancing systems that balance user traffic between several application servers in a local, virtual, or cloud context.

The countries covered in the load balancer market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

The load balancer market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides load balancer market statistics, including load balancer industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a load balancer market share, detailed load balancer market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the load balancer industry. This load balancer market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370355/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Veru Inc. (VERU) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Veru Inc. (VERU) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -75.86% and 77.51%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]

  • Bullish insiders bet US$4.4m on SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

    Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc...

  • Why Lumen Technologies Fell 25.7% in November

    Shares of telecom giant Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) plunged 25.7% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It wasn't difficult to ascertain why Lumen fell last month: The company announced on its Nov. 2 earnings call that it suspended its generous dividend. In the third quarter, Lumen once again disappointed the markets, with revenue declining 10.2% and non-generally accepted accounting principles (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.14 missing estimates by a wide $0.21.

  • Tesla Falls, XPeng Jumps in China's Key EV Market

    Stocks of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers came into the spotlight in premarket trading, following some key news that came out over the weekend. In particular, the latest happenings in China's EV market had implications for both U.S. industry pioneer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Chinese manufacturers like XPeng (NYSE: XPEV), and those companies' stocks saw sizable moves as a result. Shares of Tesla dropped 4% in premarket trading Monday morning.

  • VF Corp. cuts profit outlook, announces retirement of CEO

    VF Corporation cut its earnings forecast and full-year profit outlook for the remainder of the year, citing a decrease in consumer demand, and also announced the departure of its CEO Steve Rendle.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer End-of-Year Buys

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 8.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.

  • Devon Energy Corporation's (NYSE:DVN) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Devon Energy's (NYSE:DVN) recent performance, when its stock has declined...

  • Tesla, Chinese Rivals NIO, XPeng and Li Auto Dealt a Major Blow

    Elon Musk's group and its Chinese rivals are often among the choices of investors betting on electric vehicles.

  • U.S. Natural Gas: Analysis of the EIA's Weekly Inventory Data

    Despite some hiccups along the way, natural gas prices have appreciated significantly in 2022, lifting shares of companies like RRC, EQT and CRK.

  • Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Dividends: What's the Difference?

    Many people wonder whether they should be investing in qualified or non-qualified dividends and what the differences are. The largest difference is in how each is taxed. To help you determine what stock paying dividends could have a place in … Continue reading → The post Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    The "three stocks to avoid" in my column that I thought were going to lose to the market last week -- Big Lots, Baozun, and Coinbase -- fell 4%, rose 26%, and climbed 8%, respectively, averaging out to a hearty 10% gain. The biggest gainer from last week's column was Baozun.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall ahead of more economic data

    U.S. stocks sunk Monday ahead of another wave of economic data out this week.

  • Struggling Chains That May Not Make It to 2023

    Shifts in consumer buying habits, the rise of Amazon and a company's inability to modernize and adapt to today's shoppers are among the reasons why some venerable U.S. retail chains have all but shut...

  • The three-year decline in earnings for Southwestern Energy NYSE:SWN) isn't encouraging, but shareholders are still up 216% over that period

    It hasn't been the best quarter for Southwestern Energy Company ( NYSE:SWN ) shareholders, since the share price has...

  • Better Cybersecurity Stock: CrowdStrike vs. Palo Alto Networks

    CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) represent two very different ways to invest in the growing cybersecurity market. CrowdStrike operates a cloud-native platform that eliminates the need for on-site appliances (which can be expensive and difficult to scale as an organization expands). Palo Alto provides a diverse mix of on-site appliances, cloud-based services, and artificial-inteligence-powered threat detection tools.

  • Where Will UiPath Stock Be in 1 Year?

    UiPath's (NYSE: PATH) stock jumped 12% on Dec. 2 after the automation software provider posted its latest quarterly report. Does that earnings beat indicate that UiPath has finally reached an inflection point after losing about two-thirds of its value over the past year? UiPath develops robotic process automation (RPA) services that can be integrated into an organization's software infrastructure.

  • Top 15 Infrastructure Companies in the US

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 15 infrastructure companies in the US. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the Top 5 Infrastructure Companies in the US. People in developed countries tend to take infrastructure for granted because they’ve grown up in countries and cities which […]

  • 1 Top Growth Stock Down 60% to Buy Before It Soars

    Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley surveyed a group of chief information officers earlier this year. Therefore, even if credentials are stolen or compromised by a malicious threat, the risk stops at that application because the attacker can't move laterally to steal other assets.

  • Cannabis stocks rally after President Biden signs research bill and reports of SAFE Banking measure advancing

    The AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF bucked a down trend in the broad equities market on Monday and rallied 7.8%. The surge came days after President Joe Biden signed legislation Friday to expand cannabis research. Reports have also surfaced in recent days that the SAFE Plus Banking measure to open up access to the financial system for cannabis companies may be passed by the end of the year. Among individual stocks, Curaleaf Holdings rose 6%, Green Thumb Industries advanced by 4.7%, Trulieve