LOAD2GO - empowering truck drivers to become trucking companies

·3 min read

Intending to shape the future for small trucking companies and professional CDL drivers to encourage them to earn more in the business while enjoying a work-life balance.

DEER PARK, Ill., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LOAD2GO Uses Technology and Big Data to Revolutionize the Trucking Industry and Transform supply chain into Blockchain. It is transforming an old system that takes logistics to a new level. Modern solutions to everyday issues open an opportunity for every supply chain member to see the industry from a different perspective.

The future of logistics and supply chain by empowering truck drivers to become trucking companies.

New York City NY - According to statistics, the United States needs more than 80,000 drivers to avoid shortages in the trucking industry. It is a record number and a worrying figure. LOAD2GO is implementing the knowledge and many years of experience into working solutions to prevent a crisis.

LOAD2GO for professional CDL Drivers
From 1935 to 1980, truckers were the highest-paid workers, an annual trucker's salary amounted to $100,000 until the US government introduced a law to lift restrictions on the number of transport companies and lost control over the prices of truckload shipment. LOAD2GO presented a solution where professional CDL drivers can start running their own trucking company to increase their profit while enjoying a work-life balance. LOAD2GO has a wide network of partners that provide assistance with MC and DOT authority, equipment rental, insurance, billing, safety, and much more. 24/7 customer support will allow professional CDL drivers to start and run the business without challenges.

LOAD2GO for Trucking Companies
'Small trucking companies are another good match for LOAD2GO': says vice president of sales Patrick Crain. The market price for each load and 100% of transparency will also allow the business to earn much more and make truck drivers' work less stressful. LOAD2GO is a future of supply chain that offers new opportunities for small trucking companies and takes great care of their partners.

LOAD2GO for Freight Brokers
By offering direct communication with a driver LOAD2GO offers an ability for a broker to contact and check a driver any moment needed, the shipment is live tracked from a pickup point to delivery point, this lowers the chance of miscommunication and secures the goods. The CEO of LOAD2GO Khrystyna Berezovska suggests that free-of-charge integrations with freight brokers improve transportation by carefully picked carriers and professional drivers.

LOAD2GO for Shippers and Receivers
Shippers and receivers will also greatly benefit from working with LOAD2GO as it fills in the gap and uncertainty of inexperienced drivers. The approach LOAD2GO has towards the business will allow saving thousands on transportation costs.

'We are committed to making the process easier and more efficient for any driver, trucking company, freight broker, and customer. The market price for each load, 100% transparency, 24/7 professional customer service, technology, big data, and much more is offered by LOAD2GO.'

To find out more visit: https://load2go.us.

Contact: Yurii Scherba +17733193396

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/load2go---empowering-truck-drivers-to-become-trucking-companies-301488992.html

SOURCE LOAD2GO

