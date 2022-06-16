U.S. markets open in 4 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,696.25
    -93.00 (-2.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,062.00
    -599.00 (-1.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,245.25
    -348.50 (-3.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,689.20
    -43.20 (-2.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.76
    -0.55 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.50
    +14.90 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    +0.15 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0413
    -0.0034 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.10
    -0.59 (-1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2104
    -0.0067 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7930
    -1.0260 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,477.78
    +1,238.82 (+6.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.65
    +7.41 (+1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,133.04
    -140.37 (-1.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

Loader Bucket Attachments Market Worth US$ 3.76 Bn by 2029 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The global market for loader bucket attachments is expected to grow at a rate of 4.6% every year through 2029, reaching $ 3.76 billion in 2021 and remaining stable thereafter. Europe accounts for 37.3% share of the global loader bucket attachments market

NEWARK, Del, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the primary factors contributing to large volume sales is rising safety standards and the need for regular replacement of loader bucket attachments. A loader bucket attachment’s usual service life is three to five years; after which it must be replaced or fully repaired. Furthermore, regional governments are paying more attention to safety requirements established by OSHA and others, resulting in a market opportunity of more than US$ 1.3 billion over the projected period of 2022-2029.

On the back of these factors, the global loader bucket attachments market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.6% through the period.

“Increasing infrastructural investments, recovering mining industry, and the prevalence of waste management is anticipated to offer abundant opportunities to manufacturers in the loader bucket attachments market, especially in developing countries.”

Download Sample Copy with Graphs & List of Figures@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11057

Trends in loader bucket attachments market
Focus on waste management providing huge returns
The increasing need for waste management in manufacturing industries is expected to provide many opportunities for the loader bucket attachments market, especially in developing countries. Gathering waste from industrial sites, construction sites and waste yards have raised the demand for heavy material handling systems like backhoe loaders, wheeled loaders and others, thereby propelling the growth of the global loader bucket attachments market. In addition, expanding government support and awareness schemes for proper waste management are expected to contribute significantly for the loader bucket attachments market in the upcoming years.

Notable growth in mining sector
Governments of different nations are exponentially investing on upcoming new mining projects. For example, the government of India has approved new mining projects like Adasa underground mine project in Maharashtra, Kulda opencast project in Odisha, and more. The loader bucket attachments have wide range of applications in the mining industry as the extraction of mining products essentially need ground engaging equipment for extraction. Moreover, the mining sector throughout the world is witnessing fast recovery from an economic crisis in recent years. These factors and new projects in different countries will considerably affect the loader bucket attachments market growth

Key Segments of Loader Bucket Attachments Industry Survey

Loader Bucket Attachments Market by Attachment:

  • Attach Adapters & Couplers

  • Blades

  • Booms

  • Forks

  • Grapples

  • Ground Engaging Tools

  • Mounting Brackets

  • Pushers & Snow plows

  • Rakes

  • Sweepers

  • Thumbs

Loader Bucket Attachments Market by Region:

  • North America Loader Bucket Attachments Market

  • Latin America Loader Bucket Attachments Market

  • Europe Loader Bucket Attachments Market

  • East Asia Loader Bucket Attachments Market

  • South Asia & Pacific Loader Bucket Attachments Market

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA) Loader Bucket Attachments Market

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11057

Loader Bucket Attachments: Competition Scenario
The loader bucket attachments market is assessed to be a fairly consolidated market space, where players such as Caterpillar, AB Volvo, Komatsu Ltd., JCB, Doosan Corporation, Deere & Company, and CNH Industrial are projected to maintain their supremacy in the market throughout the forecast period.

What’s in it for you?
The global loader bucket attachments market report published by Future Market Insights details an extensive market analysis for the projected period of 2022-2029, based on attachment type and region. The loader bucket attachments market report offers an exhaustive analysis of major attachments employed in bulk material handling systems across various end-use industries, with their regional market dynamics and sales forecast. The study contains information about emerging market opportunities over the forecast period, and also highlights supply trends, key considerations for manufacturers, and other macro and micro factors impacting the growth of the loader bucket attachments market.

Key Takeaways of Loader Bucket Attachments Market Study:

  • The rise in infrastructural projects with promising economic growth necessitates manufacturers of heavy-duty off-road vehicles to increase efficiency and productivity, creating growth opportunities for players in the loader bucket attachments market.

  • Prominent players in the loader bucket attachments market are striving to offer an extensive range of attachments and ground engaging tools. Additionally, these companies strive to offer new products in developing regions where end-use industries have registered double-digit growth in the past, such as China, India, and Latin America.

  • Between thumbs and grapples, grapples are estimated to gain more prominence, as they can be used to multitask, which leads to increased productivity in demolition, rock handling, scrap handling, and land clearing applications. Grapples are expected to gradually replace thumbs in the latter half of the forecast period.

  • Amongst all the loader bucket attachments, ground engaging tools are gaining more acceptance in the loader bucket attachments market, owing to their better productivity.

  • Cumulatively, the Americas and Europe have a notable installed base of bulk material handling equipment. The need for frequent maintenance due to safety concerns and the resulting volume sales of loader bucket attachments, coupled with growing concerns regarding proper waste handling is expected bolster the growth of the loader bucket attachments market.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11057

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand Side Trends

  1.3. Supply Side Trends

  1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends
4. Key Success Factors
5. Global Loader Bucket Attachments Market Demand Analysis 2014-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2029

  5.1. Historical Market Volume Analysis (Units), 2014-2021

  5.2. Current and Future Market Volume Projections, 2022-2029

  5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

6. Global Loader Bucket Attachments Market - Pricing Analysis

  6.1. Regional Pricing Analysis by Attachment Type

7. Global Loader Bucket Attachments Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2029

  7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2014-2021

  7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2029

      7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

      7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

Click Here for Loader Bucket Attachments Market full TOC with 230 pages Report

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Industrial Automation Market:  

Electric Fireplace Market Size : Electric Fireplace Market by Type, Size, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Commercial Refrigeration Compressor Market Share : Commercial Refrigeration Compressor Market by Product Type, Cooling Capacity, Refrigerant Type, End Use & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Pipes Market Trends : Pipes Market by Material Type, Flavor, Diameter, Sales Channel & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Blind Spot Detection Market Analysis : Blind Spot Detection Market by Technology, Sales Channel, Vehicle Type & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Cryogenic Systems Market Outlook : Cryogenic Systems Market by Cryogen, End-Use & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Cold Forging Machines Market Forecast : Cold Forging Machines Market by Product Type, Process, End Use & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Biocomposites Market Sales : Biocomposites Market by Fiber, Polymer, Product, End-Use Industry & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Solar Inverter Market Value : Solar Inverter Market by Type, System Type & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Card Printer Ribbons Market Demand : Card Printer Ribbons Market By Product (Colour, Monochrome), Printing (Single-sided, Dual-sided) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2028

About Us  

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact: 

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate,
200 Continental Drive, 
Suite 401, Newark,
Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
Report:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/loader-bucket-attachments-market
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse all Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Final Capitulation Fears Mount as Miners Send Record Amounts of Bitcoin to Exchanges

    Bitcoin miners appear to be preparing to offload large amounts of the asset as flows to exchanges peaked this week.

  • Beyond Meat Gives Investors Something to Chew On

    This veggie name is rallying sharply after a summer promotion announcement, but here's my beef with the charts.

  • Russia Steps Up Energy Wars With Gas Cuts to Europe’s Top Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia stepped up the use of energy as a weapon by further cutting natural gas shipments via its biggest pipeline to Europe, prompting Germany to accuse the Kremlin of trying to drive up prices.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemi

  • European Gas Surges as Russian Cuts Escalate Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe jumped after Russia stepped up an energy war by cutting supplies through the largest link to the continent to less than half of its usual volumes.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-H

  • Refiners Led by Exxon Face Biden’s Wrath as Profits Explode

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp. and the other top US oil refiners are on course to reap a combined $10 billion in profits this quarter even as US President Joe Biden lambasts the industry for closing plants.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pa

  • Laredo Petroleum Emerges From a Slow Drip

    Laredo Petroleum is focused on acquiring, exploring and developing oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Permian Basin of West Texas. Let's check out the charts. In this daily bar chart of LPI, below, we can see some big up and down oscillations the past 12 months.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oil Stocks From One of the Best Analysts on Wall Street

    As we approach mid-year, it’s time to take stock of the oil markets. Prices are up, near $119 per barrel of crude oil right now, and indications are that they’ll keep going up. Industry experts are predicting a rise to $150 per barrel, but in quiet tones and small print they’re indicating chances for $175 or even $180 by year’s end, with high prices continuing into next year. If they’re right, then markets generally are in for a shock. Oil – and energy, generally – are upstream of everything els

  • Oil prices recover on tight supplies, firm demand outlook

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices recovered on Thursday from a steep drop in the previous session, supported by tight oil supply and peak summer consumption, after a hefty U.S. rate hike sparked fears of slower economic growth and less fuel demand. Brent crude futures rose 86 cents, or 0.7%, to $119.37 a barrel by 0644 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed to $116.27 a barrel, up 96 cents, or 0.8%. Prices slipped more than 2% overnight after the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, the biggest hike since 1994.

  • Biden blasts oil refiners for record profits on pain at the pump

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden, under pressure over sky-high gasoline prices, on Wednesday demanded oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more fuel on the market as they reap windfall profits. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp, Valero Energy Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp, and complained they had cut back on oil refining to pad profits, according to a copy of the letter https://docsend.com/view/qpg3e8a2s3fbxi3a seen by Reuters. The letter was also sent to Phillips 66, Chevron Corp, BP and Shell, a White House official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

  • Why Are Oil Prices Down and Gas Prices Up?

    Gasoline prices continue to set records even as oil prices are beginning to slip back from their recent highs, leaving many drivers frustrated and perplexed. The American Automobile Association reported the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline on June 15 was $5.014. Oil prices, meanwhile, have moved lower after topping $122 a barrel last week.

  • Caterpillar moves HQ, Buffett donates $4 billion in stock, Microsoft discontinues Internet Explorer

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down top business headlines including Caterpillar moving to Irving, Texas, Warren Buffett donating $4 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock, and Microsoft no longer supporting the Internet Explorer browser.

  • Amazon Pulled the Plug on Cricket, Still Believes in India

    (Bloomberg) -- Manish Tiwary had only been in his new job as head of Amazon.com Inc.’s India business a couple of months when he faced a weighty decision: How aggressively should the US e-commerce giant bid for media rights to the Indian Premier League?Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wron

  • Colorado natural gas company acquiring Permian Basin infrastructure in new deal

    A deal to buy 160 miles of pipeline and other natural gas assets is expected to close later this year.

  • Oil Falls on US Fed Rate Hike and Signals of Softening Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell after the Federal Reserve delivered the biggest rate increase in almost three decades and US government report showed signs of demand slipping.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-M

  • Energy turmoil for Europe: Russia again cuts natural gas exports through key European pipeline

    The state-owned energy giant said on Twitter that deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would be cut again Thursday

  • US retail sales unexpectedly drop in May as inflation weighs on spending

    U.S. retail sales fell in May as record gasoline and food prices prompted households to cut back spending.

  • China’s Surprise Economic Rebound in May Propelled by Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- Official Chinese economic statistics for May told a story of a lockdown-wounded economy improving on the back of stronger industrial output and investment - but a deeper look suggests an economy still contracting.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the

  • Biden Tells US Oil Refiners Record Profits ‘Not Acceptable’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden told US oil refiners that unprecedented profit margins are unacceptable and called for “immediate action” to improve capacity as the soaring price of gasoline feeds record inflation and fears of a recession.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite T

  • Rice: Natural gas industry 'going to be leading the charge' on energy security and climate change

    The message: Increasing the production of natural gas in the United States — and investing in pipelines and liquefication and transport facilities — will allow the U.S. and the world to create affordable energy and at the same time reduce reliance on foreign-based coal and Russian gas.

  • Oil Falls as Traders Weigh Rate Hike, Rising US Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined as investors weighed the outlook for supply and demand following a big interest-rate hike from the Federal Reserve and rising US crude output.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Eas