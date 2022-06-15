Loadsmith Appoints Andy Otterman as Chief Information Officer

IT Executive Brings 16 Years of Technology Experience to Help Grow the Company's Autonomous Technology Brand

DENVER, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loadsmith, the leading third-party Capacity-as-a-Service (CaaS) logistics platform for shippers and carriers, today announced the appointment of Andy Otterman as Chief Information Officer.

In his new role, Otterman will be responsible for delivering Loadsmith's nationwide Capacity-as-a-Service (CaaS) to the trucking industry by combining modern Enterprise Applications, Data Analytics, and Autonomous Trucking. These capabilities will be enabled over a secure and reliable technical network.

With nearly two decades of technology, business, and analytics experience, Otterman has seen firsthand the positive impact technology has on transforming a business's digital ecosystem. His previous roles include improving on and innovating business processes for several Fortune 200 firms including Dish, Whirlpool, and Tallgrass.

"We're excited to welcome Andy to Loadsmith and bring his strategic IT knowledge to our business," says Brett Suma, CEO at Loadsmith. "With a proven track record for modernizing and deploying Enterprise Data and Analytics capabilities, Andy will help further our expansion into autonomous fleets and build our next-generation autonomous transportation network."

Loadsmith has experienced exceptional growth in 2022. In addition to Otterman's appointment, the leading 3PL also solidified partnerships with TuSimple and Mastery Logistics as part of the company's ongoing mission to providing dynamic transportation options including autonomous middle-mile and last-mile capacity.

We're in a time where technological evolution is at its highest potential, so joining a company who is pioneering autonomous transportation seemed like the right move, says Otterman. "I look forward to working with Brett and his team in accelerating Loadsmith's fully autonomous strategy."

Otterman holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Denver Daniel's College of Business and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

To learn more about Loadsmith's capacity-as-a-service logistics platform, visit www.loadsmith.com.

About Loadsmith

Loadsmith is a leading third-party logistics platform headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with additional locations in Chattanooga, Tennessee and Phoenix, Arizona. Founded in 2019, Loadsmith was built by industry professionals who have worked with America's greatest carriers, large and small to deliver top of the line business management and transportation services. Using the latest in transportation technology, Loadsmith creates a seamless transportation logistics experience, providing innovative solutions to our customers and partners.

