Loan officers are dramatically cutting their pay to win clients. It’s often illegal.

US stocks slipped on Wednesday, as the record-setting rally took a breather after a string of gains over the past week.
The stock market’s long rally is hitting a wall. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 36 points, or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are falling 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively. All three indexes were in the green earlier.
There's a fine line between market momentum and valuation gravity. Don't get caught on the wrong side of that divider. In particular, you may want to keep your hands off these overpriced stocks.
If you missed the tenfold return in Amazon stock since 2013, this other e-commerce stock might give you another chance.
Rates on 30-year new purchase loans dropped again Tuesday, lowering the average to a new low mark not seen since May. But 30-year refinancing rates climbed.
(Bloomberg) -- High-flying stocks notched one their worst days in months Wednesday after Wall Street warned of a pullback on the rally ignited by the Federal Reserve’s pivot last week.Most Read from BloombergS&P Logs Worst Day in Two Months, Bonds Power On: Markets WrapTrump Barred From Colorado Ballot in Unprecedented RulingThe Hedge Fund Traders Dominating a Massive Bet on BondsApple Races to Tweak Software Ahead of Looming US Watch BanOnce Africa’s Richest Woman, Dos Santos Has $734 Million o
The Dow Jones dropped Wednesday after key economic data. Shipping giant FedEx dived on weak earnings results.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated from record highs after nine straight gains. The S&P 500 also pulled back after nearing its all-time high.
Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) stock was trading at $59.93 at the end of extended trading hours on Dec.13. The stock price dropped approximately 4.8% year-to-date, and the current market capitalization is $258.8 billion. The 52-week price range fluctuated between $51.55 to $64.99. The American beverage company has a dividend yield of 3.14%. The company’s board declared a dividend of $0.46 per share in October, payable on Dec.15. In its 10-Q filing, the company disclosed that the dividend expenses for t
These beaten-down stocks could deliver huge returns for investors.
My monthly Social Security is $3,178, my pension will be $2,090 per month and my 401(k) has $800,000. If I use the 4% rule, where do I stand tax-wise? – Reggie This is a great question. I hope it goes without saying, but without having all of your information and completing a full tax return […] The post Ask an Advisor: I Have $800k in a 401(k) and $5,270 in Monthly Income From Social Security and My Pension. How Much Will I Pay in Taxes in Retirement? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
The plummeting share price is a potent symbol of the structural problems still facing small and midsize biotechs.
Some employees were expecting payouts that would enable them to become homeowners.
While retirees may be chagrined to discover that taxes don’t end when they leave the workforce, an unseen threat looms behind the U.S. tax code. The Social Security tax torpedo is as destructive as it sounds, blowing up the budgets of unsuspecting retired folks eagerly awaiting their first Social Security check. Having a clear understanding […] The post How to Avoid the Social Security Tax Torpedo appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
These stocks have raised their payouts every year for decades and could keep doing so for the rest of your days.
Strong government ties, a robust EV lineup, focus on core technologies, in-house manufacturing for cost reduction and improved finances position NIO for a promising 2024 in the dynamic Chinese EV market.
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is making money the easy way with these two stocks.
While many retirement accounts offer tax-sheltered ways to save and invest, the IRS mandates accountholders start withdrawing money at a certain point. This takes the form of required minimum distributions (RMDs). Required minimum distributions currently start at age 73 for many retirement accounts. It’s not uncommon to reach an age when the IRS requires you […] The post I Have to Take RMDs, But Don’t Need the Money Yet. What Can I Do With It? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
Memory-chip maker Micron Technology beat expectations for its fiscal first quarter and with its guidance for the current period.
As 2023 comes to a close, I think it’s safe to say that artificial intelligence (AI) is the one phenomenon that captured the hearts of investors, even amid turbulent macroeconomic conditions. Today, the stage still seems set for some type of slowdown in 2024, but don’t expect investors to ignore the top AI-powered semiconductor/chip stocks — NVDA, AMD, and MU — as they continue to meet a demand that can only be described as hot. Only time will tell if AI and its productivity-driving effect can k