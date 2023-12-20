Loan officers are dramatically cutting their pay to win clients. It’s often illegal.

SmartAsset

My monthly Social Security is $3,178, my pension will be $2,090 per month and my 401(k) has $800,000. If I use the 4% rule, where do I stand tax-wise? – Reggie This is a great question. I hope it goes without saying, but without having all of your information and completing a full tax return