LoanBase Secured a $12,800,000 Single Family Rental Blanket Loan in California

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2022 / LoanBase secured a $12,800,000 refinance on 52 single-family rentals across Northern and Southern California. The borrower reached out to numerous lenders. However, most lacked the expertise to take on such an extensive portfolio of residential properties. Through a deep understanding of the residential portfolio space, LoanBase was able to match the investor with the right lender and secure the financing they need to continue growing their portfolio.

Omri Hurwitz Media, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, Press release picture

Beyond finding the right lender, the borrower was hesitant to undertake an underwriting process covering so many individual properties. But LoanBase's streamlined lending platform made the task simpler and got the borrower to the closing table quicker than anticipated. This loan included some very competitive terms, including seven years of fixed interest rate and no recourse.

LoanBase has been receiving a significant amount of press lately, with coverage in leading publications like Investing.com , Entrepreneur , and Newsbreak , among others. The company has been working closely with selected lending partners that include Chase, Bank Of America, Goldman Sachs, and Civic, among +400 others. In order to provide borrowers with a streamlined and effective solution.

"We're glad to see that the Loan Marketplace is helping borrowers to compare all the loan programs out there and help choose the best program for their specific scenario. Especially during these times, there is a need to be able to shop for a particular rate, term, and program that fits the specific needs of borrowers. It's not a one size fits all situation, and time to close it is essential to borrowers," said Ari Shpanya, Co-Founder & CEO of LoanBase.

About LoanBase

LoanBase is a digital lending marketplace that provides real estate investors with the financing they need to grow their portfolios. Borrowers get instant access to thousands of vetted lenders and multiple real-time quotes. Their technology cuts the average 3-month closing time by more than half by eliminating manual data preparation and automating loan applications.

Story continues

LoanBase brings simplicity and transparency to commercial lending.

Contact Info:

Contact: Omri Hurwitz

Email: omrihurwitzmedia@gmail.com

Phone: +972525817666

SOURCE: Omri Hurwitz Media





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/709189/LoanBase-Secured-a-12800000-Single-Family-Rental-Blanket-Loan-in-California



