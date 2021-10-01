U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,308.55
    +1.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,983.14
    +139.22 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,398.60
    -49.98 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,208.48
    +4.11 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.17
    +0.14 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.60
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    +0.44 (+2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4790
    -0.0500 (-3.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3561
    +0.0086 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9820
    -0.3080 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,080.82
    +3,866.25 (+8.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,160.03
    +77.95 (+7.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,037.49
    -48.93 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

LOANDEPOT, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against loanDepot, Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS NOVEMBER 8, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired loanDepot, Inc. ("loanDepot" or the "Company") (NYSE: LDI) shares pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with loanDepot's February 16, 2021 initial public offering ("IPO").

(PRNewsfoto/Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman )
(PRNewsfoto/Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman )

All investors who purchased loanDepot, Inc. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of loanDepot, Inc., you may, no later than November 8, 2021, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in loanDepot, Inc.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN CASE

In February 2021, loanDepot completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 3.85 million shares of Class A common stock at $14.00 per share.

By August 17, 2021, loanDepot's stock price fell 42% below the IPO price after the Company had disclosed disappointing second quarter 2021 financial results and provided significantly lower guidance for its business.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Patrick Donovan, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: gstone@whafh.com, donovan@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loandepot-inc-class-action-alert-wolf-haldenstein-adler-freeman--herz-llp-announces-that-a-securities-class-action-lawsuit-has-been-filed-in-the-united-states-district-court-for-the-central-district-of-california-against-loand-301389346.html

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Are Tanking This Week

    Shares of Moderna were down 10.2% for the week as of the market close on Thursday. BioNTech stock closed 18.1% lower for the week, and Novavax's shares were tumbling 16.5%. Neither Moderna nor Novavax announced anything that would affect their share prices.

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Soar Between 23% and 32%, According to Wall Street

    To use a car analogy, growth stocks are like Lamborghinis. Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) shares are down slightly year to date. The consensus price target of $80 reflects a premium of nearly 32% to BMS' current share price.

  • My 5 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    One of the best parts about being a contributor with The Motley Fool is that I get to spend lots of time learning about great companies. In no particular order, these five are Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON). Zoom is a videoconferencing tool, and its core product is called Meetings; it's what most people likely think of first when Zoom is mentioned.

  • At US$79.73, Is InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Worth Looking At Closely?

    InMode Ltd. ( NASDAQ:INMD ), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively...

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman is smoking 'mentor' Warren Buffett with these income stocks

    This Buffett acolyte is beating Berkshire at its own game.

  • 2 Semiconductor Industry Stocks With Unstoppable Dividend Growth

    The semiconductor industry is not well known for its dividend stocks. Instead, it has traditionally attracted investors through price growth, with profits and cash flow often coming later. Many companies have kept that promise and an increasing number of well-established chip stocks offer meaningful payouts.

  • Bitcoin surges 10%, leading cryptocurrency market rally

    Bitcoin rose above above $47,500 on Friday, with the top 20 cryptocurrencies almost all in the green, as El Salvador said it mined its first bitcoin using volcano energy, while the U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday that he has “no intention” to ban cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin (BTCUSD) was up 10% over the past 24 hours, recently trading at $47,572. Cardano (ADAUSD) and Binance Coin, the third and fourth largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, went up 7.5% and 11%, respectively, over the past 24 hours.

  • Trulieve Completes Acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Creating the Largest and Most Profitable U.S. Cannabis Operator

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), and Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. ("Harvest") (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF) are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced arrangement, pursuant to which Trulieve acquired all of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares, multiple voting shares and super voting shares (collectively the "Harvest Shares") of Harvest (the "Transaction").

  • Chinese Real Estate Crisis Spreads to Sweden: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s financial woes have reached Sweden, with a unit of the company’s electric-vehicle arm in talks to find new backers after cutting 300 jobs. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lon

  • QuantumScape Competitor Seeks EV Battery Gold in Fool’s Gold

    Solid state battery technology company Solid Power announced an award to develop rechargeable EV batteries without costly cobalt and nickel.

  • 3 Great Stocks for Your IRA

    The perfect stock for your IRA needs to provide growth, stability, or dividend income -- or some combination of the three. The best investment options really depend on your personal circumstances, but a great stock has to fulfill a role. Younger retirement savers need to prioritize growth, whereas people approaching retirement might want to find a more reliable company that produces passive income.

  • Guardant Said to Weigh Deal For Diagnostics Firm NeoGenomics

    (Bloomberg) -- Guardant Health Inc. is exploring an acquisition of cancer diagnostics and testing firm NeoGenomics Inc., according to people familiar with the matter. NeoGenomics rose more than 13% on the news. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on

  • Capital Gains and Capital Pains in the House Tax Proposal

    It hasn’t been noticed much, but proposed changes to capital-gains taxes have good news for some of the highest-earning Americans and bad news for those earning between $400,000 and $1 million. The good news, for the highest earners: The House Ways and Means Committee didn’t adopt the Biden administration’s proposal to raise the top rate on long-term capital gains to 43.4% for people with income of $1 million or more.

  • Bitcoin, ethereum rise as Venezuela launches digital currency

    The digital bolivar will use an SMS-based exchange system to facilitate payments and transfers between users.

  • Bitcoin Posts Biggest Increase Since July in a Matter of Minutes

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonBitcoin jumped, rising in a matter of minutes to its biggest daily gain since July, and other digital currencies surged in a shock rally that followed the larges

  • Merck Stock Surges Into Buy Zone As Covid Pill Reduces Risk Of Death, Hospitalization

    Merck stock surged Friday after the company said its Covid pill reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by half in a final-phase study.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • The true difference between bitcoin and ethereum, according to Grayscale’s CEO

    Bitcoin and Ethereum are used for very different purposes that should be taken into account by investors, says Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, which calls itself the world's largest cryptocurrency asset manager.

  • IBM Meets With Analysts on Monday. Why You Might Want to Own the Stock Now.

    Evercore ISI hardware analyst Amit Daryanani suggests that Monday's event could be a positive catalyst for IBM stock.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Pelosi Touts Infrastructure Progress, Congress Averts Shutdown; CarMax Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell, even as Nancy Pelosi touted infrastructure bill progress. Congress passed a bill that averted a government shutdown. CarMax plunged.