loanDepot promotes Min Kim to EVP, Marketing and Analytics

3 min read
In this article:
  LDI
    Watchlist

10-year loanDepot veteran to assume leadership of performance marketing, marketing analytics and business intelligence

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Min Kim, a 10-year veteran of Team loanDepot who has been a key driver of the company's direct lending marketing organization, has been promoted to EVP, Marketing and Analytics. In his new role, Kim will be responsible for delivering marketing analytics and insights for all channels to optimize return on marketing funnel performance.

"For ten years, Min has been an integral part of our team and a key driver of our world-class direct lending marketing organization. His astute leadership of any number of critical initiatives over the years has directly increased the value and power of our leads for our loan officers," said loanDepot Founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh. "Min is exactly the right person at exactly the right time to lead loanDepot into the next decade as we continue to set the standard for innovation and service excellence as a leader in our industry."

As EVP, Marketing and Analytics, Kim will lead loanDepot's performance marketing, marketing analytics and business intelligence functions to drive profitability across all lending channels. His team is also responsible for designing, building, and managing lead allocation models, tracking marketing performance, and creating marketing campaigns.

"It's been an exciting decade as a member of Team loanDepot, as we have worked to disrupt the mortgage experience and realize our CEO's vision," said Kim. "I look forward to taking on my new role, leading the Marketing and BI teams to provide valuable insights that drive actionable results across the company while we continue to grow and innovate."

Having founded the company to reimagine a greatly outdated mortgage lending experience, Hsieh, together with leading industry talent—including Kim—have built loanDepot into a category leader that is now the No. 2 nonbank retail mortgage lender in the country.

Min joined loanDepot in 2012 as director of risk monitoring and reporting, building a robust risk reporting infrastructure for the company. He transitioned to marketing analytics in 2015 and quickly built his team, which implemented a new data visualization platform, earning Kim a fast promotion to SVP of Marketing Analytics. Prior to his work at loanDepot, Kim held roles in risk management for Hyundai Capital America and LendingTree Loans.

About loanDepot
loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as the nation's second largest retail mortgage lender, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

Media Contact:
Jonathan Fine
VP, Public Relations
(781) 248-3963
jfine@loandepot.com

