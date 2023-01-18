U.S. markets closed

loanDepot's Anthony Hsieh and Frank Martell recognized among Inman's 2023 "Power Players"

·2 min read

Index includes the most powerful people in the residential real estate industry

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot, Inc.'s ("LDI" or "Company") (NYSE: LDI) Founder and Executive Chairman Anthony Hsieh and President and CEO Frank Martell were recognized on Inman's inaugural 2023 "Power Player" list, which salutes the most innovative and influential leaders "whose ingenuity, strength, conviction and persistence are driving change across the real estate industry." This year's class was selected from across the residential real estate universe – featuring the executives, founders, innovators and visionaries playing a key role in shaping the industry's future.

loanDepot logo. (PRNewsFoto/LoanDepot.com, LLC) (PRNewsfoto/LD Holdings Group LLC)
loanDepot logo. (PRNewsFoto/LoanDepot.com, LLC) (PRNewsfoto/LD Holdings Group LLC)

Hsieh, a 35-year trailblazer who revolutionized the contemporary mortgage lending journey said, "In such a pivotal year for the industry, this honor is a true reflection of the hard work and dedication of Team loanDepot to provide best-in class products and service to our customers."

Martell, who joined the Company as president and CEO in April 2022, added, "The successful execution of our Vision 2025 plan has positioned us to lead from a position of strength, and our recognition as Power Players is a testament to the strides loanDepot is making to create opportunities for all families to seize the dream—and recognize the financial benefits—of homeownership."

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders. Inman Awards recognize outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry with six distinctive categories.

About loanDepot

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI; NMLS # 174457) is an equal housing lender and digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as one of the nation's largest non-bank retail mortgage lenders, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

Media Contact

Jonathan Fine
VP, Public Relations
(781) 248-3963
jfine@loandepot.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loandepots-anthony-hsieh-and-frank-martell-recognized-among-inmans-2023-power-players-301725222.html

SOURCE loanDepot, Inc.

