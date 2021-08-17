U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.75
    -18.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,390.00
    -144.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,080.75
    -53.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.80
    -23.60 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.96
    -0.33 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.83
    +1.38 (+8.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3806
    -0.0037 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3160
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,146.94
    -952.24 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.27
    -28.31 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.23
    -3.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

LoanPro Ranks No.258, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,785%, on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

·3 min read

FARMINGTON, Utah, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LoanPro Software, Inc.Inc. magazine today revealed that LoanPro is No.258 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Inc. 5000
Inc. 5000

When asked about LoanPro being listed as one of the top 6% on the Inc. 5000, Lloyd Roberts, LoanPro's co-founder & CRO, said, "We are so grateful for the acknowledgement and validation that being listed on the Inc. 5000 provides. We honor our valued team members for their vision, passion, & hard work. We have now tripled-down on building the best Loan Management Software on the market. LoanPro is dedicated to building the best LMS to improve the lending marketplace we all rely on and have a positive impact in the world we all live in."

LoanPro's SaaS-based loan servicing, management, and collections software has found success in the fintech industry by providing its users with increased automation and data visibility. By focusing on specific lender pain points, LoanPro's loan management solution has been picked up by over 600 lenders including important players in the lending ecosystem, such as Rocket Loans, Snap Finance, Jackson Hewitt and Axcess Financial.

LoanPro was able to rapidly grow despite a challenging year for many businesses in the United States. Both workforce mobility and a configurable product were paramount in ensuring LoanPro's clients were not only able to stay open and continue their business, but to truly thrive during uncertain times.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About LoanPro

LoanPro offers the only truly API-based, mid-market and enterprise Loan Management Software in the US/Canadian marketplace. LoanPro is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) "the cloud" and is designed to streamline both loan servicing and loan collections workflows. LoanPro is trusted by 600+ lenders, who enjoy increased transparency, control, flexibility, real-time database access, calculation accuracy, and scalability, all on a PCI, SOC I, & SOC II certified platform. For more information visit loanpro.io.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

CONTACT:
Lloyd Roberts, CRO
(800) 559-4776 ext: 707
lloyd.roberts@loanpro.io

Lend, Service, Collect (PRNewsfoto/LoanPro)
Lend, Service, Collect (PRNewsfoto/LoanPro)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loanpro-ranks-no258--with-three-year-revenue-growth-of-1-785-on-the-2021-inc-5000-list-of-americas-fastest-growing-private-companies-301356416.html

SOURCE LoanPro

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Autopilot investigation takes 'bloom off the rose' for investors: Analyst

    Dan Ives of Wedbush gives us his take the fallout from the new investigation into Tesla Autopilot crashes occurring at crash scenes.&nbsp;

  • China steps up tech scrutiny with rules over unfair competition, critical data

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China moved on Tuesday to tighten control of its technology sector, publishing detailed rules aimed at tackling unfair competition and companies' handling of critical data. Beijing has been firming its grip on internet platforms in recent months, citing the risk of abusing market power to stifle competition, misuse of consumers' information and violation of consumer rights, in a reversal after years of a more laissez-faire approach. It has issued hefty fines to companies including e-commerce giant Alibaba Group and social media company Tencent Holdings as part of a widening crackdown and has vowed to draft new laws around technology innovation and monopolies.

  • Which jobs pay $100K or more? This list might surprise you

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue-collar jobs make the list.

  • 3 Great Stocks for Your IRA

    An individual retirement account (IRA) can be an important piece of your retirement plan, but you need to invest in the right stocks to make the most of the account. A few different factors about your personal situation will determine which stocks are perfect for your IRA. Your age and risk tolerance dictate how you should balance growth, stability, and dividend income.

  • Vaccine Hesitancy Costing Many Steelworkers a $3,000 Bonus

    (Bloomberg) -- The second largest American steelmaker is struggling to meet a vaccine threshold that would give a potential $3,000 bonus to each worker.Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. promised a $1,500 bonus to all of their 25,000 employees who receive a jab, with the cash bonus increasing to $3,000 if an individual’s work site hits 75%, according to company spokeswoman Patricia Persico. The program is based on vaccination rates per site, with “more than” 20 of 46 locations above the 75% rate. The company

  • Shenzhen is paying online businesses to sell somewhere besides Amazon

    In the wake of Amazon's ban on Chinese companies over abuses of its review system, Shenzhen is offering businesses cash to set up independent shops.

  • Why won’t anyone hire this 60-year-old?

    Has the system of employment search and response has become intrinsically biased toward younger people?

  • Tesla expands legal, external relations workforce in China

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Tesla Inc is hiring managers for legal and external relations teams in China, according to a job post on its Wechat account, as the electric-car maker faces public scrutiny in the country over safety and customer service complaints. U.S.-headquartered Tesla, which is making electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, is hiring external relation managers in several Chinese cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, according to the post. The job advertisement did not go into details of external relation positions, but separate posts showed the managers will handle government relations as well.

  • Sonos Stock Soars On Big Patent Win Over Google

    Sonos stock soared Monday in reaction to a ruling by a U.S. International Trade Commission judge that Alphabet-owned Google infringed on patents.

  • China economy faces pressure, T-Mobile investigates data breach, Jay-Z invests in sports betting

    Julie Hyman breaks down Monday’s business headlines, including: China’s economy experiencing a loss in momentum as the factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply due to rising Delta cases, T-Mobile launching an investigation to look into claims about a data breach after hackers claimed to be selling personal data, and Jay-Z applying for a sports betting license in New York as his company Roc Nation pursues plans to invest in Fanatics.

  • Bayer takes legal battle over Roundup cancer claims to U.S. Supreme Court

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Bayer, trying to contain billions of dollars in legal costs, filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse an appeals court verdict that upheld damages to a customer blaming his cancer on the German group's glyphosate-based weedkillers. Bayer last week lost a third appeal against verdicts that sided with users of glyphosate-based Roundup, awarding them tens of millions of dollars each, leaving the drugs and pesticides group to pin hopes for relief on the United States' top court. Bayer on Monday asked the Supreme Court to review one such verdict by the federal 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that found in favour of California resident and Roundup user Edwin Hardeman, it said in a statement.

  • Apple bars employees from discussing pay equity: RPT

    Apple has reportedly barred employees from discussing pay equity, according to The Verge. Charter Co-Founder & CEO Kevin Delaney joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • What Is a Money Purchase Plan?

    Employees covered by company retirement plans are familiar with defined-contribution plans like 401(k), 403(b) or SEP-IRA accounts. A money purchase plan is another such employer-sponsored plan that can help you save for retirement. It is similar to these other accounts, … Continue reading → The post What Is a Money Purchase Plan? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • AI Firm SenseTime Said to Tap HSBC For $2 Billion Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- SenseTime Group Ltd., China’s largest artificial intelligence company, is working with HSBC Holdings Plc to arrange its planned Hong Kong initial public offering that could raise at least $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.China International Capital Corp. is also arranging the share sale for the SoftBank Group Corp.-backed company, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The company isn’t tapping any U.S. banks for the

  • U.S. shale oil output to rise to highest since May 2020

    U.S. shale oil output is expected to rise to 8.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, the highest since May 2020, according to the Energy Information Administration's monthly drilling productivity report on Monday. The forecast is led by growth in the largest formation, the Permian Basin, where crude output is estimated to rise 49,000 bpd in the month, offsetting falling output expected from the Bakken and other top regions.

  • What are your rights if an employer threatens a WFH pay cut?

    If your employer is considering cutting your pay because you’re a home-worker, what are your legal rights — and is there anything you can do?

  • Canadian Grain Shippers, Railroads Brace For Lower Grain Volumes

    Canadian grain shippers expect rail service to match demand this crop year, although lingering service issues from summer wildfires plus broader network capacity concerns are also on their minds. Grain stakeholders anticipate lower volumes this crop year, which runs from Aug. 1 to July 31, 2022, as this summer's drought in western Canada will likely lower crop volumes. The U.S. Department of Agriculture expects Canadian wheat production to be its lowest since 2010-2011, resulting in lower export

  • Analyst Report: Altria Group, Inc.

    Altria comprises Philip Morris USA, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco, John Middleton, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Nu Mark, and Philip Morris Capital, although the company plans to wind down Philip Morris Capital by the end of 2022. It holds a 10.2% interest in the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev. Through its tobacco subsidiaries, Altria holds the leading position in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the United States and the number-two spot in machine-made cigars. The company's Marlboro brand is the leading cigarette brand in the U.S. with a 43% share in 2020.

  • New Asia undersea data cable plan unveiled by Google, Facebook

    Google and Facebook on Monday unveiled plans for a new undersea internet cable connecting Singapore, Japan, Guam, the Philippines, Taiwan and Indonesia.

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...