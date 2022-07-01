U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,765.00
    -24.50 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,579.00
    -202.00 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,456.00
    -73.50 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,691.80
    -16.20 (-0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.84
    +0.08 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.10
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    20.11
    -0.17 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0469
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.1210 (-3.91%)
     

  • Vix

    28.71
    +0.55 (+1.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2144
    -0.0031 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3150
    -0.4130 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,307.87
    +226.05 (+1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.01
    +3.54 (+0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.28
    -143.04 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,159.53
    -233.51 (-0.88%)
     

The Lobb Law Firm Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary, Continuing its Mission of Fighting for Clients

·3 min read

SOUTHFIELD, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / According to research published by The American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, injuries rank among the nation's most concerning public health problems. Each year more than 150,000 deaths and more than 3-million non-fatal injuries occur. Many of which are due to the negligence or actions of third parties.

When it comes to fighting for victims' rights, The Lobb Law Firm has set the standard exceedingly high. This quarter, the personal injury law firm celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of proudly serving clients and winning millions in verdicts along the way.

The National Epidemic No One is Talking About
Accidents are part of life, with the majority resulting in only minor injuries. In other cases, injuries are the result of another party's negligence, resulting in significant pain, suffering, medical bills, and even death.

The U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Statistics reports that around 60% of all contract, property, and tort cases involved a personal injury claim. Using these figures, it is estimated that between 300,000-600,000 personal injury cases are filed each year across the United States.

Department Of Justice Personal Injury Statistics:

  • 52% result from Car Accidents

  • 15% result from Medical Malpractice

  • 5% result from Product Liability Issues

  • 28% other causes

For victims of injury, personal injury firms like the Lobb Law Firm are a godsend, offering hope during an otherwise difficult and stressful time in a victim's life.

50 Years of Service and the Continued Pursuit of Justice for Injury and Accident Victims

Providing Compassionate Service and Aggressive Representation Since 1976
In the aftermath of an accident or injury, victims often don't know where to turn for help. Mounting medical bills, time off work, and difficult recoveries can cause financial ruin and emotional distress for families.

At The Lobb Law Firm, their team has made it their mission to fight for victims' rights, helping them get the compensation they deserve and the support they need. Since its inception, the firm has won its clients millions in verdicts and settlements, money that can be used for medical bills, physical therapy, emotional therapy, and other expenses.

As one of the most experienced personal injury law firms in Michigan, Lobb Law Firm is uniquely positioned to help clients get the justice and compensation they deserve. Backed by a demonstrated track record of winning against insurance companies and other parties, Lobb Law Firm is recognized as a results-driven law firm that fights aggressively for its clients' rights and future.

About The Lobb Law Firm
Founded in 1976 by Joseph R. Lobb, and headquartered out of Southfield Michigan, The Lobb Law Firm is a personal injury law firm specializing in fighting for the rights of injury victims throughout the state.

Practice Areas Include:

  • Personal injury

  • Michigan No-fault law

  • Social security

  • Probate law

  • Workers' compensation

As a family-owned and operated firm, its mission serves one purpose, protecting the rights of those it serves. Putting the ‘personal' back in personal injury cases, each client is treated like family. The firm provides vigorous representation, and an unrelenting pursuit of justice and compensation, alongside compassionate service and support for clients in need.

Those interested in learning more about the firm, or in scheduling a free consultation, are encouraged to reach out via its official website or by calling 248-591-4090.

Source: https://thelobblawfirm.com/

Email : cherie@thelobblawfirm.com

Phone number: +12485914090

SOURCE: The Lobb Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707297/The-Lobb-Law-Firm-Celebrates-Its-50th-Anniversary-Continuing-its-Mission-of-Fighting-for-Clients

Recommended Stories

  • Health Care Insurance Costs May Skyrocket in 2023 - Here's Why

    The data is leaking out on 2023 health care insurance plans and for already shell-shocked Americans, the outlook calls for a big boost in health insurance prices. The primary problem is a wrinkle in the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, which temporarily removed the income cap for eligibility for U.S. government subsidies for 2021 and 2022. Now that the two-year ARPA exemption is expiring, the income caps (household income more than 400% of the US poverty level) are no longer in place, leaving millions of Americans at the mercy of healthcare industry marketplace pricing.

  • Explainer-How would U.S. corporate abortion travel benefits work?

    Major companies including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Amazon.com Inc and Walt Disney Co have said they would pay travel costs for employees seeking abortions out-of-state after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide. Large companies could offer travel benefits either as part of their health insurance plan or as a separate health benefit. The employee would submit not just for the care but for travel and other expenses as allowed.

  • U.S. mass shooting insurance rates jump as incidents rise

    (Reuters) -The cost of buying insurance protection against mass shootings has spiked more than 10% in the United States this year following a string of deadly events, insurers said. The United States witnessed 293 mass shootings so far this year, according to a report by the Gun Violence Archive https://www.gunviolencearchive.org that defines https://www.gunviolencearchive.org/methodology them as any event involving the shooting of four or more people other than the assailant. Demand for such insurance has risen following recent shootings, including the murder of 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school last month, the United States' worst school shooting in nearly a decade.

  • Blockchain.com Cooperating With Investigations Into Three Arrows

    (Bloomberg) -- Blockchain.com, a creditor of Three Arrows Capital, said it is cooperating with ongoing investigations into the troubled crypto hedge fund. Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPABlockchain.com and Deribit, a cryp

  • Oregon’s sports business industry remains top tier, PBA study finds

    Home to the world headquarters of Nike, the North American headquarters of Adidas and dozens of other footwear and apparel businesses, Oregon and specifically Portland are known for their robust sports business ecosystem. A recent study conducted by Portland Business Alliance confirmed the region's reputation, but also showed that smaller footwear, apparel and outdoor companies in the region have an impact. According to the study, there were 51,000 jobs in the athletic, outdoor and recreation economy in Oregon as of 2019, with more than 80% of those jobs based in Portland.

  • JPMorgan Exits Nickel Saga as Tycoon Shrinks ‘Big Short’

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. no longer has any exposure to the nickel bet that rocked global metals markets earlier this year, after a drop in prices on the London Metal Exchange allowed the tycoon at the center of the squeeze to exit his positions with the bank.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetTesla Cuts 200 Aut

  • Paychex CEO sees no sign of recession yet, but sales growth expected to slow

    Shares of Paychex Inc. slumped Wednesday, after the human resources services company reported upbeat fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue and provided a reassuring view on the economy, but still indicated that revenue growth will slow this year.

  • Walgreens Stock Falls Even as Earnings Top Expectations

    Drugstore chain Walgreens reports adjusted earnings of 96 cents a share, beating estimates for 90 cents.

  • Ocado extends partnership with France's Groupe Casino

    Ocado has extended its partnership deal with French retailer Groupe Casino, the British online supermarket and technology group said on Thursday. Groupe Casino will also use Ocado's in-store fulfilment technology in its Monoprix stores. Ocado will integrate Octopia's marketplace platform into its Ocado Smart Platform (OSP), and allow OSP partners around the world to launch their own marketplace offerings.

  • Crypto Took Wall Street on a Wild Ride. Now It’s Ending in Tears.

    Products and trading practices that would never fly in the traditional financial industry have found a new home in the crypto universe. The crash now is partly a result of this unregulated and freewheeling enterprise, and the shakeout is far from finished.

  • JPMorgan Piles On With Estimate Cuts Before Earnings: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street analysts are starting to cut earnings estimates for some of the world’s biggest technology companies, undermining the argument that their stocks look cheap after this year’s market rout. Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsStocks Finish Almost Flat in Teeter-Totter Session: Markets WrapTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Wi

  • Aura's stock jumps 11% after announcing Fast Track status for its bladder cancer treatment candidate

    Shares of Aura Biosciencs Inc. were up 11.3% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said it received a Fast-Track designation from the Food and Drug Administration for its experimental bladder-cancer treatment. Aura is planning to start the Phase 1 clinical trial for this indication in 2023. The company's stock is down 25.9% this year, while the broader S&P 500 has declined 19.9%.

  • First Mover Americas: BTC Down 40% in June; SEC Rejects Grayscale’s BTC ETF Application

    The latest price moves in bitcoin ($BTC) and crypto markets in context, for June 30, 2022.

  • Dow Steadies, NIO Slumps — and What Else Is Happened in the Stock Market Today

    Bulls and bears battled it out Wednesday only for the stock market to finish close to where it began the day. Concerns about economic growth and the possibility that central banks are raising interest rates too quickly continue to dominate.

  • Luxury Sector Bounces Back, Major Opportunities in Sustainability, Resale

    A new luxury sector report from Comité Colbert and BCG shows growth in resale opportunity, but attracting new craft workers is a challenge.

  • Grayscale Suing SEC After Its Spot Bitcoin ETF Is Rejected

    (Bloomberg) -- Grayscale Investments said it had sued the US Securities and Exchange Commission after the agency rejected a bid to convert its Bitcoin trust into an exchange-traded fund. Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPACh

  • 5 NYSE Stocks To Watch And Buy: Here Are Fundamental And Technical Reasons Why

    There's no better time than to build a strong watchlist during a serious market correction. This story covers five NYSE stocks to watch and consider buying. In 2022, the NYSE's composite index is outperforming its Nasdaq sibling.

  • Hate Capital Gains Tax? Here's How to Avoid It

    You can avoid capital gains taxes by investing long-term, taking advantage of tax-deferred retirement plans and offsetting gains.

  • Alphabet Stock is the Best FAANG To Own Next Month

    GOOGL is a historical outperformer in July

  • BNP Paribas Exits Commodities Finance Business in the US

    (Bloomberg) -- BNP Paribas SA is exiting its commodities finance business in the US, following earlier retreats in other parts of the world.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPA“The decision taken to exit this business was con