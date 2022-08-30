Lobby CRE Joins North Carolina Technology Association

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lobby CRE, a Thirty Capital company and a Charlotte-based data management platform for commercial real estate assets and portfolios, has been inducted as a member of the North Carolina Technology Association (NC TECH). NC TECH is a statewide leadership organization representing the technology industry. Additionally, Anne Hollander, CEO of Lobby CRE, has been appointed as a member to the NC TECH board. The relationship demonstrates Lobby CRE's and NC TECH's joint commitment to foster growth and innovation in North Carolina's tech sector.

"We see the value in community — in particular, the opportunity to network and learn from those in our space and on a similar upward trajectory. As the premier network of tech and start-up organizations across the state, we're thrilled to join NC TECH and look forward to taking advantage of what this membership offers from both a company and individual employee perspective," said Hollander.

Lobby CRE is devoted to enabling commercial real estate firms to transform their portfolios with intelligent analysis, industry benchmarking, and asset management. The company provides access to data sources and automated performance reporting across properties from a single platform. Through its technology, Lobby CRE helps commercial real estate teams perform better and faster by using data in more powerful ways.

"We appreciate what Lobby CRE offers to the market," said Brooks Raiford, president & CEO of NC TECH. "As a member of NC TECH, we look forward to seeing the community-driven innovation that arises from our partnership."

Lobby CRE is now among more than 600 NC TECH member companies, organizations, and institutions. Membership offers access to NC TECH's events and programs, advocacy efforts, talent development programs, and market research activities.

About Lobby CRE

Lobby CRE transforms commercial real estate asset management with automated operational and financial data intake, intelligent performance analysis and reporting, industry benchmarking and configurable dashboards – all within one platform. Lobby CRE creates opportunity to 'see around the corner,' quickly capturing critical insights that drive performance across operations management, debt management, and entity management. For more information, visit LobbyCRE.com .

About NC TECH

The North Carolina Technology Association has a mission to foster growth and champion innovation in North Carolina's tech sector, while providing a voice for the tech community. The organization works to achieve its mission through four core pillars: professional networks, government affairs, talent development, and sector promotion. For more information, visit NCtech.org .

