Loblaw Companies Limited Announces Election of Directors

BRAMPTON, ON, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: L) - Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated March 25, 2022, were elected as directors of Loblaw. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held in a virtual meeting format, on May 5, 2022. The results of the vote are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Scott B. Bonham 285,247,093 99.83% 490,699 0.17% Christie J.B. Clark 280,224,230 98.07% 5,513,233 1.93% Daniel Debow 285,304,181 99.85% 433,611 0.15% William A. Downe 283,252,971 99.13% 2,484,821 0.87% Janice Fukakusa 284,269,174 99.49% 1,468,618 0.51% M. Marianne Harris 285,381,944 99.88% 355,848 0.12% Claudia Kotchka 284,729,159 99.65% 1,008,633 0.35% Sarah Raiss 284,743,481 99.65% 994,311 0.35% Galen G. Weston 279,503,955 97.82% 6,233,837 2.18% Cornell Wright 284,257,789 99.48% 1,480,003 0.52%

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

Loblaw wishes to make a correction to the press release announcing its normal course issuer bid (NCIB) of May 3, 2022. Based on the average daily trading volume of 502,167 during the last six months, daily purchases under the NCIB will be limited to 125,541 of Loblaw's common shares, other than block purchase exceptions and purchases from George Weston Limited, Loblaw's majority shareholder.

For more information, visit Loblaw's website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw's issuer profile at www.sedar.com .

Story continues

SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/05/c1169.html