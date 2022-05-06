Loblaw Companies Limited Announces Election of Directors
BRAMPTON, ON, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: L) - Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated March 25, 2022, were elected as directors of Loblaw. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held in a virtual meeting format, on May 5, 2022. The results of the vote are set out below:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Scott B. Bonham
285,247,093
99.83%
490,699
0.17%
Christie J.B. Clark
280,224,230
98.07%
5,513,233
1.93%
Daniel Debow
285,304,181
99.85%
433,611
0.15%
William A. Downe
283,252,971
99.13%
2,484,821
0.87%
Janice Fukakusa
284,269,174
99.49%
1,468,618
0.51%
M. Marianne Harris
285,381,944
99.88%
355,848
0.12%
Claudia Kotchka
284,729,159
99.65%
1,008,633
0.35%
Sarah Raiss
284,743,481
99.65%
994,311
0.35%
Galen G. Weston
279,503,955
97.82%
6,233,837
2.18%
Cornell Wright
284,257,789
99.48%
1,480,003
0.52%
About Loblaw Companies Limited
Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.
Normal Course Issuer Bid
Loblaw wishes to make a correction to the press release announcing its normal course issuer bid (NCIB) of May 3, 2022. Based on the average daily trading volume of 502,167 during the last six months, daily purchases under the NCIB will be limited to 125,541 of Loblaw's common shares, other than block purchase exceptions and purchases from George Weston Limited, Loblaw's majority shareholder.
For more information, visit Loblaw's website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw's issuer profile at www.sedar.com.
