Loblaw Companies Limited Announces Election of Directors

BRAMPTON, ON, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: L) – Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated March 24, 2023, were elected as directors of Loblaw. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held in a virtual meeting format, on May 4, 2023. The results of the vote are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Against Scott B. Bonham 268,387,201 99.78 % 602,964 0.22 % Shelley G. Broader 268,584,485 99.85 % 405,680 0.15 % Christie J.B. Clark 266,167,086 98.95 % 2,823,079 1.05 % Daniel Debow 267,650,587 99.50 % 1,339,578 0.50 % William A. Downe 256,634,704 95.41 % 12,355,461 4.59 % Janice Fukakusa 266,681,860 99.14 % 2,308,305 0.86 % M. Marianne Harris 267,111,770 99.30 % 1,878,395 0.70 % Kevin Holt 268,757,164 99.91 % 233,001 0.09 % Claudia Kotchka 267,709,013 99.52 % 1,278,396 0.48 % Sarah Raiss 267,715,802 99.53 % 1,271,957 0.47 % Galen G. Weston 261,275,271 97.13 % 7,712,388 2.87 % Cornell Wright 266,929,632 99.24 % 2,057,677 0.76 %

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 221,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,050 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and close to 500 Loblaw locations; PC Financial® services; affordable Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's MarketTM, no name® and President's Choice®.

Story continues

For more information, visit Loblaw's website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw's issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/04/c1137.html