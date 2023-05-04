Loblaw Companies Limited Announces Election of Directors
BRAMPTON, ON, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: L) – Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated March 24, 2023, were elected as directors of Loblaw. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held in a virtual meeting format, on May 4, 2023. The results of the vote are set out below:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
Votes Against
Scott B. Bonham
268,387,201
99.78 %
602,964
0.22 %
Shelley G. Broader
268,584,485
99.85 %
405,680
0.15 %
Christie J.B. Clark
266,167,086
98.95 %
2,823,079
1.05 %
Daniel Debow
267,650,587
99.50 %
1,339,578
0.50 %
William A. Downe
256,634,704
95.41 %
12,355,461
4.59 %
Janice Fukakusa
266,681,860
99.14 %
2,308,305
0.86 %
M. Marianne Harris
267,111,770
99.30 %
1,878,395
0.70 %
Kevin Holt
268,757,164
99.91 %
233,001
0.09 %
Claudia Kotchka
267,709,013
99.52 %
1,278,396
0.48 %
Sarah Raiss
267,715,802
99.53 %
1,271,957
0.47 %
Galen G. Weston
261,275,271
97.13 %
7,712,388
2.87 %
Cornell Wright
266,929,632
99.24 %
2,057,677
0.76 %
About Loblaw Companies Limited
Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 221,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.
Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,050 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and close to 500 Loblaw locations; PC Financial® services; affordable Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's MarketTM, no name® and President's Choice®.
For more information, visit Loblaw's website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw's issuer profile at www.sedar.com.
