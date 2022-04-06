U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

Loblaw Companies Limited Announces the Timing of the First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Annual Meeting of Shareholders

·2 min read
BRAMPTON, ON, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2022 results on May 4th, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m. (ET). The release will be followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (ET), as well as an audio webcast.

To access Loblaw's first quarter conference call, please dial (416) 764-8688 or (888) 390-0546. The playback will be made available approximately two hours after the event at (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541, access code: 356227#. To access via audio webcast please go to the "Investor" section of loblaw.ca. Pre-registration will be available.

This year the Loblaw Companies Limited Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on May 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. (EDT). The meeting will be held as a virtual meeting, by way of a live webcast. Shareholders will be able to listen, participate and vote at the meeting in real time, online at https://web.lumiagm.com/282236019 (meeting password: loblaw2022). To access audio-conference please dial (416) 764-8688 or (888) 390-0546. The audio playback will be made available approximately two hours after the event at (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541, access code: 979270#.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,050 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and close to 500 Loblaw locations; PC Financial® services; affordable Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's MarketTM, no name® and President's Choice®.

For more information, visit Loblaw's website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw's issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/06/c2971.html

