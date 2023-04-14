Loblaw to invest $2 billion in the Canadian economy, creating thousands of jobs and opening dozens of new stores

BRAMPTON, ON, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L) ("Loblaw" or the "Company"), Canada's food and pharmacy retail leader, plans to invest more than $2 billion dollars into the Canadian economy in 2023. The Company's capital investments this year are expected to create thousands of jobs and see it grow and improve its store network, opening 38 new and/or relocated stores and converting or renovating nearly 600 others.

Over the past five years, Loblaw's capital investments have evolved with the grocery landscape, driven by digital innovation and technology. This year, it will increase its investment level focusing on its core retail experience, expanding its presence in communities, modernizing its supply chain, and making food and healthcare more accessible.

"For decades, Loblaw has made significant investments in the Canadian economy – creating jobs and opportunities in our company and others," said Galen G. Weston, President and Chairman, Loblaw Companies Limited. "By growing and innovating, we are advancing the priorities that matter to customers: outstanding shopping experiences, affordable options, and support for their health and wellness. This investment lives up to our purpose of helping Canadians live life well."

Loblaw's network of corporate and independent operations already employs approximately 220,000 Canadians – the nation's largest private workforce. The Company's increased investments are expected to create more than 6,000 new jobs, in retail, supply chain, technology, and construction.

Highlights of Loblaw's capital investments in 2023 include new discount-format supermarkets in underserved communities, an increase in pharmacist-led health clinics, hundreds of carbon reduction initiatives across its business, and continued development of a modern distribution centre in the Greater Toronto Area.

Forward Looking Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's capital expenditure plans and their impact. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The Company's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. The Company can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results, and the impact of the capital expenditures described in this News Release, to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in the forward-looking statements, including those described in the Company's MD&A in the Company's 2022 Annual Report and in the Company's 2022 Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022, both of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's expectations only as of the date of this News Release. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, as well as its largest retailer and private sector employer. With approximately 2 billion transactions each year in its unmatched network of 2,500 stores and national e-commerce options, Loblaw brings food, pharmacy, beauty, apparel and financial services to customers through many of Canada's favourite and most-trusted brands: President's Choice, No Name, Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, T&T, Joe Fresh, PC Express and PC Financial. The company's loyalty program, PC Optimum, has more than 18 million members and is one of Canada's largest and best-loved reward programs.

Loblaw's purpose is to help Canadians live life well. It makes good food affordable, health, beauty and wellness accessible, saving for the future possible, and essential style achievable.

