U.S. markets open in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,173.25
    +15.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,103.00
    +83.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,611.75
    +75.75 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,258.40
    +13.90 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.47
    +0.78 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.00
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    26.52
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2021
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.60
    +0.29 (+1.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3917
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2620
    -0.0430 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,668.58
    -715.96 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,430.83
    +50.90 (+3.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,003.75
    +80.58 (+1.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

Loblaw Reports 2021 First Quarter Results(1)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·18 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BRAMPTON, ON, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L) ("Loblaw" or the "Company") announced today its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 27, 2021. The Company's 2021 First Quarter Report to Shareholders will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at loblaw.ca and will be filed on SEDAR and available at sedar.com.

"A year into the pandemic, our stores, supply chain and digital assets have demonstrated resilience and innovation and are better prepared than ever to serve the needs of Canadians," said Galen G. Weston, Executive Chairman, Loblaw Companies Limited. "Our strong financial results reflect continued momentum and positive consumer response to the value and services in our stores and our expanding online solutions."

2021 FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Unless otherwise indicated, the following highlights include the impact of COVID-19.

  • Revenue was $11,872 million. This represented an increase of $72 million, or 0.6% when compared to the first quarter of 2020.

  • Retail segment sales were $11,670 million. This represented an increase of $86 million, or 0.7% when compared to the first quarter of 2020.

  • The Company's e-commerce sales increased 133% compared to the first quarter of 2020.

  • The Company incurred approximately $48 million (2020 - $32 million) in COVID-19 related costs to ensure the safety and security of customers and colleagues.

  • Operating income was $617 million. This represented an increase of $76 million, or 14.0% when compared to the first quarter of 2020.

  • Adjusted EBITDA(2) was $1,218 million. This represented an increase of $53 million, or 4.5% when compared to the first quarter of 2020.

  • Net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company were $313 million. This represented an increase of $73 million, or 30.4% when compared to the first quarter of 2020. Diluted net earnings per common share were $0.90. This represented an increase of $0.24, or 36.4% when compared to the first quarter of 2020.

  • Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company(2) were $392 million. This represented an increase of $43 million, or 12.3% when compared to the first quarter of 2020.

  • Adjusted diluted net earnings per common share(2) were $1.13. This represented an increase of $0.16, or 16.5% when compared to the first quarter of 2020.

  • The year over year improvement in financial performance was significantly impacted by the Financial Services segment as a result of a $20 million reduction in the expected credit loss provision in the current quarter and the lapping of the $50 million increase in the expected credit loss provision recorded in the first quarter of 2020.

  • The Company repurchased, for cancellation, 5.4 million common shares at a cost of $350 million.

  • The Company invested $203 million in capital expenditures and generated $288 million of free cash flow(2).

See "News Release Endnotes" at the end of this News Release.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

For the periods ended March 27, 2021 and March 21, 2020


2021



2020(4)




(millions of Canadian dollars except where otherwise indicated)

(12 weeks)



(12 weeks)


$ Change

% Change

Revenue


$

11,872




$

11,800



$

72


0.6

%

Operating income


617




541



76


14.0

%

Adjusted EBITDA(2)


1,218




1,165



53


4.5

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin(2)


10.3

%



9.9

%




Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company


$

316




$

243



$

73


30.0

%

Net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company(i)


313




240



73


30.4

%

Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company(2)


392




349



43


12.3

%

Diluted net earnings per common share ($)


$

0.90




$

0.66



$

0.24


36.4

%

Adjusted diluted net earnings per common share(2) ($)


$

1.13




$

0.97



$

0.16


16.5

%

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (in millions)


348.2




361.2


































(i)

Net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company are net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company net of dividends declared on the Company's Second Preferred Shares, Series B.

REPORTABLE OPERATING SEGMENTS

The Company has two reportable operating segments with all material operations carried out in Canada:

  • The Retail segment consists primarily of corporate and franchise-owned retail food and Associate-owned drug stores. The Retail segment also includes in-store pharmacies and other health and beauty products and apparel and other general merchandise; and

  • The Financial Services segment provides credit card and everyday banking services, the PC Optimum™ Program, insurance brokerage services, and telecommunication services.



2021



2020(4)



(12 weeks)



(12 weeks)

For the periods ended March 27, 2021 and March 21, 2020


Retail

Financial Services

Eliminations(i)

Total



Retail

Financial Services

Eliminations(i)

Total

(millions of Canadian dollars)


Revenue


$

11,670


$

253


$

(51)



$

11,872




$

11,584


$

266


$

(50)



$

11,800


Adjusted gross profit(2)


$

3,533


$

216


$

(51)



$

3,698




$

3,450


$

241


$

(50)



$

3,641


Adjusted gross profit %(2)


30.3

%

N/A

%


31.1

%



29.8

%

N/A

%


30.9

%

Operating income


$

553


$

64


$



$

617




$

538


$

3


$



$

541


Net interest expense and other financing charges


144


16




160




150


22




172


Earnings before income taxes


$

409


$

48


$



$

457




$

388


$

(19)


$



$

369


Depreciation and amortization


$

601


$

9


$



$

610




$

589


$

5


$



$

594


Adjusted EBITDA(2)


1,145


73




1,218




1,157


8




1,165


Adjusted EBITDA margin(2)


9.8

%

N/A

%


10.3

%



10.0

%

N/A

%


9.9

%

















(i)

Eliminations include the reclassification of revenue related to President's Choice Financial® Mastercard® loyalty awards in the Financial Services segment.


RETAIL SEGMENT

  • Retail segment sales in the first quarter of 2021 were $11,670 million. This represented an increase of $86 million, or 0.7% when compared to the first quarter of 2020.

  • Operating income in the first quarter of 2021 was $553 million. This represented an increase of $15 million, or 2.8% when compared to the first quarter of 2020.

  • Adjusted gross profit(2) in the first quarter of 2021 was $3,533 million. This represented an increase of $83 million, or 2.4% when compared to the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted gross profit percentage(2) of 30.3% increased by 50 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2020, from underlying improvements in business initiatives.

  • Adjusted EBITDA(2) in the first quarter of 2021 was $1,145 million. This represented a decrease of $12 million, or 1.0% when compared to the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was driven by the lapping of the late first quarter of 2020 stock-up from the initial onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unfavourable increase in SG&A as described below. SG&A as a percentage of sales was 20.5%, an increase of 70 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2020. The unfavourable increase of 70 basis points was primarily due to COVID-19 related costs and incremental e-commerce labour costs as a result of increased online sales.

  • Depreciation and amortization in the first quarter of 2021 was $601 million, an increase of $12 million compared to the first quarter of 2020, primarily driven by an increase in IT assets and an increase in depreciation of leased assets. Included in depreciation and amortization was the amortization of intangibles assets related to the acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart Corporation of $117 million (2020 – $119 million).

FINANCIAL SERVICES SEGMENT

  • Revenue in the first quarter of 2021 was $253 million. This represented a decrease of $13 million when compared to the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily driven by lower interest income and credit card related fees attributable to a lower volume of credit card receivables, partially offset by higher sales attributable to The Mobile ShopTM and higher interchange income from the increase in customer spending.

  • In the first quarter of 2021, earnings before income taxes were $48 million. This represented an increase in earnings of $67 million when compared to the first quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily driven by the $20 million reduction in the expected credit loss provision in the current quarter and the lapping of the $50 million increase in the expected credit loss provision recorded in the first quarter of 2020, lower contractual charge-off, lower funding costs, and the reversal of certain commodity taxes remitted. This was partially offset by lower revenue as described above and higher customer acquisition costs.

DECLARATION OF DIVIDENDS

Subsequent to the end of the first quarter of 2021, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on Common Shares and Second Preferred Shares, Series B.

Common Shares

$0.335 per common share, payable on July 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2021



Second Preferred Shares, Series B

$0.33125 per share, payable on June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2021


OUTLOOK(3)

The Company cannot predict the precise impacts of COVID-19 on 2021 financial results. However, Loblaw anticipates that grocery sales will remain elevated due to continued impact of the pandemic, including the impact of lockdown measures in many jurisdictions. As economies reopen, revenue growth will be challenged while lapping elevated 2020 sales. Costs are expected to improve, as the Company laps elevated COVID-19 related expenses, and as Process & Efficiencies and Data-Driven Insights programs continue to deliver benefits. Moderate levels of regulatory reform are anticipated.

The Company previously announced that, on a full year basis, it expects:

  • its core Retail segment business to grow earnings faster than sales;

  • growth in PC Financial® profitability;

  • EPS growth in the low double digits, excluding the impact of the 53rd week in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020;

  • to invest approximately $1.2 billion in capital expenditures, net of proceeds from property disposals; and

  • to return capital to shareholders by allocating a significant portion of free cash flow to share repurchases.

The Company delivered strong financial performance in the first quarter and that momentum has continued into the first four weeks of the second quarter, positioning the Company to exceed its full year EPS growth outlook. However, it is still early in the year and given the on-going uncertainty and volatility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will not update its full year outlook at the current time.

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact the Company's operations. In the first quarter, sales in the Food Retail business were positively impacted, however the company was lapping unprecedented demand and stockpiling towards the end of the quarter. Loblaw continued to deliver value in the categories that mean the most to consumers, maintaining conventional, drug and beauty market share improvements earned over the course of the pandemic. In Drug Retail, mix negatively affected front store sales and continued to negatively impact higher margin categories.

In the second quarter of 2021, the Company will be lapping last year's surge in revenues and its highest quarter of COVID-19 related costs. In the four weeks following the end of the first quarter, Food same-store sales have declined slightly, while Drug same-store sales have trended positively, compared to same-store sales growth of 10.0% in Food Retail and a decline of 1.1% in Drug Retail in the second quarter of last year. The Company expects to incur COVID-19 related costs in the range of approximately $65 million$75 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $282 million in COVID-19 related costs incurred in the second quarter of 2020.

Looking ahead, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated certain longer-term trends, enabling the Company to advance its strategic growth areas of Everyday Digital Retail, Connected Healthcare Network, and Payments and Rewards.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures as it believes these measures provide useful information to both management and investors with regard to accurately assessing the Company's financial performance and financial condition.

Management uses these and other non-GAAP financial measures to exclude the impact of certain expenses and income that must be recognized under GAAP when analyzing underlying consolidated and segment operating performance, as the excluded items are not necessarily reflective of the Company's underlying operating performance and make comparisons of underlying financial performance between periods difficult. The Company excludes additional items if it believes doing so would result in a more effective analysis of underlying operating performance. The exclusion of certain items does not imply that they are non-recurring.

These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

For reconciliation to, and description of, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures and financial metrics, please refer to Section 11 "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of the Company's 2021 First Quarter Report to Shareholders.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Policy Change Effective First Quarter of 2021 In 2020, management undertook a review of historical adjusting items as part of an effort to reduce the number of items it excludes from its non-GAAP financial measures. Management concluded that, in order to present adjusting items in a manner more consistent with that of its Canadian and U.S. peers, the Company will no longer adjust for fixed asset and other related impairments (net of recoveries), certain restructuring and other related costs, pension settlement costs, statutory income tax rate changes or other items. For further details please refer to Section 11 "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of the Company's 2021 First Quarter Report to Shareholders.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This News Release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's objectives, plans, goals, aspirations, strategies, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, performance, prospects, opportunities and legal and regulatory matters. Specific forward-looking statements in this News Release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's anticipated future results, events and plans, strategic initiatives and restructuring, regulatory changes including further healthcare reform, future liquidity, planned capital investments, and the status and impact of Information Technology systems implementations. These specific forward-looking statements are contained throughout this News Release including, without limitation, in the "Consolidated Results of Operations" and "Outlook" section of this News Release. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "strive", "will", "may", "should" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company and its management.

Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The Company's expectation of operating and financial performance in 2021 is based on certain assumptions including assumptions about the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare reform impacts, anticipated cost savings and operating efficiencies and anticipated benefits from strategic initiatives. The Company's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events, including the COVID-19 pandemic and as such, are subject to change. The Company can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct.

Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in the forward-looking statements, including those described in the Company's MD&A in the 2020 Annual Report and Section 4 "Risks" of the Company's 2020 Annual Information Form for the year ended January 2, 2021, which include detailed risks and disclosure regarding COVID-19 and its impact on the Company.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's expectations only as of the date of this News Release. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CORPORATE PROFILE

2020 Annual Report and 2021 First Quarter Report to Shareholders

The Company's 2020 Annual Report and 2021 First Quarter Report to Shareholders are available in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at loblaw.ca and on sedar.com.

Additional financial information has been filed electronically with various securities regulators in Canada through the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) and with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) as the primary regulator for the Company's subsidiary, President's Choice Bank. The Company holds an analyst call shortly following the release of its quarterly results. These calls are archived in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at loblaw.ca.

Conference Call and Webcast

Loblaw Companies Limited will host a conference call as well as an audio webcast on May 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

To access via tele-conference, please dial (647) 427-7450 or (888) 231-8191. The playback will be made available approximately two hours after the event at (416) 849-0833 or (855) 859-2056, access code: 3578343. To access via audio webcast, please go to the "Investor" section of loblaw.ca. Pre-registration will be available.

Full details about the conference call and webcast are available on the Loblaw Companies Limited website at loblaw.ca.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Loblaw Companies Limited will take place on May 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). Due to the public impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and in consideration of the health and safety of our shareholders, colleagues and the broader community, this year's meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only, by way of a live webcast. Shareholders will be able to listen, participate and vote at the meeting in real time through a live webcast online at https://web.lumiagm.com/474726351. See "How do I attend and participate at the virtual Meeting?" in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 26, 2021, which can be viewed online at

www.loblaw.ca or under Loblaw's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, for detailed instructions on how to attend and vote at the meeting.

Please refer to the "Events and Presentations" or "Shareholder Services" page at loblaw.ca for additional details on the virtual meeting.


News Release Endnotes



(1)

This News Release contains forward-looking information. See "Forward-Looking Statements" section of this News Release and the Company's 2021 First Quarter Report to Shareholders for a discussion of material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forecasts and projections herein and of the material factors and assumptions that were used when making these statements. This News Release should be read in conjunction with Loblaw Companies Limited's filings with securities regulators made from time to time, all of which can be found at sedar.com and at loblaw.ca.

(2)

See Section 11 "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of the Company's 2021 First Quarter Report to Shareholders, which includes the reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

(3)

To be read in conjunction with the "Forward-Looking Statements" section of this News Release and the Company's 2021 First Quarter Report to Shareholders.

(4)

Certain figures have been restated due to the non-GAAP financial measures policy change. See section 11 "Non- GAAP Financial Measures" of the Company's 2021 First Quarter Report to Shareholders.



SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/05/c8352.html

Recommended Stories

  • Joe Fresh and Roxy Earle Launch Limited-Edition Swimwear Capsule Collection

    Joe Fresh is excited to announce a limited-edition swimwear capsule collection with Roxy Earle, Founder of Luxurious Roxy and Body Positive Activist. The capsule collection will feature five pieces, including a one-piece swimsuit, two-piece bikini, tunic cover-up and sandals, available in sizes XS-3X. The limited-edition capsule collection will be available online and in select retail stores beginning May 13, 2021.

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends sharply lower in tech sell-off

    The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Tuesday as investors dumped megacap growth stocks to seek shelter in more defensive parts of the market, amid concerns on rising interest rate and uncertainty over an upcoming jobs report. Highly valued technology-related companies including Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc , Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc sold off across the board, with Apple falling the most by 3.54%.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Traders Watching US Manufacturing PMI, US-Iran Nuclear Deal Talks

    Iran and the U.S are in talks to revive a nuclear deal which could lead to a lifting of U.S. sanctions that would allow Iran to ramp up oil exports.

  • S&P 500 Slips on Tech Wreck as Yellen Stokes Inflation Jitters

    By Yasin Ebrahim

  • Crude Oil Price Update – WTI Hits High of Session Following Release of Bullish API Inventories Report

    The current upside momentum suggests the market has enough fire power behind it to fuel a test of the March 8 main top at $67.29 over the near-term.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open slightly lower after tech rout

    Stock futures traded slightly lower on Tuesday evening after a technology-led selloff earlier in the day, with growth stocks giving back more of their 2020 gains after a key policymaker suggested interest rates might need to rise to prevent an economic overheating.

  • Robinhood goes bust just as Dogecoin goes boom

    The trading app experienced issues with crypto trading, and users are furious.

  • Warren Buffett just sounded the alarm on inflation — here are 8 ways to be ready

    Prices are on the rise, but there are ways you can lessen the impact on your wallet.

  • Here's How High Ethereum Could Go as It Hits All-Time Highs

    Unlike bitcoin, ethereum has been on fire lately. Here's how high the cryptocurrency can rally if bulls maintain momentum.

  • Caesars stock spikes after execs say ‘weekends in Las Vegas are sold out for the foreseeable future’

    Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares spiked in after-hours trading Tuesday after the casino company revealed another big loss in the first quarter, but outlined a strong rebound in the works in Las Vegas.

  • Shell Sells U.S. Refinery for $350 Million in Latest Divestment

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell PLC reached an agreement to sell its Puget Sound Refinery to HollyFrontier Corp. for $350 million in the latest major divestment from the European oil giant that’s moving away from processing crude. The U.S. refiner will also pay an estimated $150 million to $180 million for the hydrocarbon inventories at the facility based in Washington and Saraland, Alabama, according to a HollyFrontier statement. The transaction also includes on-site co-generation and logistical assets.Shell is shrinking its refining portfolio as it adjusts its holdings to better align with a lower-carbon future. The company is instead focusing on sites that have integrated oil refineries and chemical plants -- a bet on the future growth of petrochemicals.In September, the European major said it would retain only six downstream facilities including Norco in Louisiana and Deer Park in Texas, paring back from 14. Shell then said in November it was shutting its Convent refinery in south Louisiana amid the devastating impacts from the pandemic on the fuel industry.HollyFrontier said it expects to fund the takeover with a one-year suspension of its regular quarterly dividend and cash on hand. The deal should be closed by the fourth quarter.“Puget Sound Refinery will complement our existing refining business, with sales into premium product markets and advantaged access to Canadian crude,” HollyFrontier Chief Executive Officer Mike Jennings said in the statement.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New homebuyers would get tons of cash under plans from Biden and his party

    Democrats want to offer tens of thousands of dollars to first-time buyers.

  • Governance: Why Crypto Investors Should Care

    DAO was stateless and decentralized, meaning that its operations were not tied to a specific geographic area, and it had a flat organizational structure. DAO token holders could vote on projects for investment and the relationship between them and the overall organization was governed by smart contracts on Ethereum’s blockchain. Large investors in the project demanded a hard fork, which would have refunded investors by creating a "withdraw" function in the code.

  • Crypto Mania Sends Doge Soaring, Crashes Robinhood Token Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are piling back into some of the fringe corners of the cryptocurrency world, with the frenzy sending Dogecoin surging more than 50% again and crashing Robinhood’s trading app.Other so-called altcoins also took off, with Dash spiking 18% over a 24-hour period through the European morning on Wednesday and Ethereum Classic rising almost 45%. In the world of DeFi, tokens such as Force DAO and Tierion surged more than 1,000% on Tuesday, according to CoinMarketCap.com data. Meanwhile, Robinhood said it resolved earlier issues with crypto trading on its platform.“You have money looking for a home and this is one of those areas of the market where there is speculation happening, there is significant appreciation happening in a short period of time,” said Chad Oviatt, director of investment management at Huntington Private Bank. “You get that excitement there.”The rallies defied easy explanation and continued a trend that’s seen the value of all digital tokens surge past $2.3 trillion. Doge, created as a joke in 2013, has been used in marketing gimmicks -- the latest by the Oakland A’s baseball team, which offered two seats to games this week for 100 Dogecoin. The Gemini crypto exchange backed by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss said it now supports Doge, and will soon enable trading of it.Dogecoin’s red-hot advance from around 0.002 cents a year ago -- when it was worth about $300 million -- has captured the interest of many on Wall Street. It’s even caught the attention of the Federal Reserve -- the central bank’s chairman last week answered “some of the asset prices are high” when asked if things like GameStop Corp.’s and Dogecoin’s supercharged rallies created threats to financial stability.As a sign of Dogecoin’s rising popularity, the Robinhood app is among the top 10 downloads at the Apple App Store. Meanwhile, Coinbase Global, the largest U.S. crypto exchange -- which doesn’t offer Doge trading -- saw its shares fall 4.6% Tuesday, its lowest close since its market debut last month.“It’s pretty amazing that something that started out as a joke has become so popular,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co.Though interest in digital assets has picked up in recent months as more traditional firms who were long hesitant to the crypto space warm up to cryptocurrencies, it’s alternative coins that have captured the most attention in recent days. Bitcoin has taken a backseat following record-setting rallies from Ether and Doge, wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.“The Dogecoin bubble should have popped by now, but institutional interest is trying to take advantage of this momentum and that could support another push higher,” he said in a note. “Dogecoin is surging because many cryptocurrency traders do not want to miss out on any buzz that stems from Elon Musk’s hosting of Saturday Night Live.”Elsewhere, a new Ether ETF trading in Canada called the CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF (ETHX) broke its record volume on Tuesday. It’s up more than 20% in the first two days of the week.Bitcoin rose modestly on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak. It was up 0.8% to $55,213 as of 9:29 a.m. in London on Wednesday.Meanwhile, many -- including famed crypto investor Mike Novogratz -- have warned that the rallies could be unsustainable. Novogratz, chief executive officer of Galaxy Digital Holdings, said recently he’d be “very, very worried” were one of his friends to invest in Doge.“It seems that investors are careening from one hot dot to another, like a pinball game,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “My sense is this speculative wave will suffer the same fate as the GME and other Robinhood ‘flash-in-the-pan’ stocks. Cryptocurrencies may have become a new asset class, like precious metals, but surges such as these seem unsustainable.”(Updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • These 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Are Set to Rip Higher By 40% (Or More)

    The markets lately are a mix of gains and volatility, and it’s tough, sometimes, for investors to make sense of it. In times like these, it makes sense to turn to the experts. Cathie Wood is one such expert, an investor whose stock choices have consistently outperformed the overall markets. A protégé of famed economist Arthur Laffer, market guru Wood has built her reputation on her clear view of the markets. Her firm is Ark Invest, whose Innovation ETF has over $52 billion in assets under management, making it one of the largest institutional investors on the scene. And better yet, Wood’s stock choices paid back during the ‘corona year;’ the ETF’s overall return in 2020 was an astounding 170%. With returns like that, it’s clear Cathie Wood knows what she’s talking about when she picks a stock. So, we’re taking a look at three of her stock choices, all from the ‘top 10’ of her firm’s holdings, by percentage weight within the portfolio. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve found that, according to some Street analysts, each has at least 40% upside potential for the coming year. Let’s get the lowdown. Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) The first stock on our list, Teladoc, was one of the ‘early adopter’ companies in the telehealth sector, making remote medical care available for non-emergency issues. Patients can use Teladoc to consult on ear-nose-throat matters, lab referrals, basic diagnoses and medical advice, and prescription refills for non-addictive substances. Teladoc bills its service as offering remote house calls by primary care doctors. Despite the obvious benefits of Teladoc’s service during the pandemic year, and steadily rising revenues, the company’s stock has underperformed the broader markets in the last 12 months. A look at the most recent quarterly report – for 1Q21 – will shed some light. The company reported $453.6 million at the top line, up an impressive 150% year-over-year. Earnings, however, told a different story. At $199.6 million, the net loss in Q1 was much deeper than the year-ago quarter’s $29.6 million loss. Per share, the loss came to $1.31, compared to just 40 cents one year earlier. The losses weighed on investors’ minds, but the company guidance was more worrisome. Management predicts that paid membership will be flat yoy in 2021. The stock fell 10% after the earnings release. Cathie Wood, however, started buying shares, taking advantage of the dip in price to increase her holdings of TDOC. Her firm bought up more than 716K shares, worth over $122 million at the time of purchase. Teladoc is Ark’s #2 holding, making up over 6% of the fund’s portfolio. While BTIG analyst David Larsen notes investors’ concerns, he believes the long-term outlook for the company remains positive. “The issue that may weigh on the stock, is 2021 membership guidance of 52 - 54M (+2% y/y) was left unchanged,” Larsen said. “Despite this headwind we still like the company and the stock. Management highlighted that the ‘pipeline for membership’ is now up more than 50% y/y, which is higher than what was reported in 4Q:20, and many of these deals are progressing. TDOC also won a large BCBS plan in the north-east due to the "whole person" model, and it's a competitive take-away. We believe that management's comments around membership pipeline are very calculated, and we would expect 2022 membership growth to be far better than 2021's growth rate.” In line with his comments, Larsen rates TDOC as a Buy, and his $300 price target implies an upside of 83% for the year ahead. (To watch Larsen’s track record, click here.) Overall, Teladoc gets a Moderate Buy from the analyst consensus, a rating derived from 23 reviews that include 14 to Buy and 9 to Hold. The shares are priced at $163.21 and have an average price target of $243.68, making the one-year upside a robust 49%. (See Teladoc’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Next up, Zoom, needs no introduction. This tech-based video communications company had a low profile in 2019, but in the corona crisis of 2020 Zoom came of age. The company saw a tremendous expansion, in use and user base, and its stock peaked in November 2020 with a price well above $500 per share. It has since declined – but even after that decline, ZM shares still show a one-year gain of 121%. The share price decline in Zoom may be best seen as temporary volatility in a stock that is otherwise sound. Zoom went public in April of 2019, and has reported sequential revenue and earnings gains in every quarter since – with the gains accelerating last year. For Q4 of fiscal 2021, the last reported, Zoom reported $882.5 million at the top line, up 13.5% sequentially and a whopping 368% year-over-year. EPS in the last quarter was 87 cents; this compares to just 5 cents per share income the year before. Zoom reported $377.9 million in free cash flow for 4Q21, compared to $26.6 million one year earlier. In customer metrics, Zoom reported equally strong growth. It had more than 467K customers with more than 10 employees, growth of some 470% yoy, and 1,644 customers who paid more than $100,000 in the trailing 12 months, up 156% yoy. As for Cathie Wood, she thinks that Zoom will continue growing, saying, “I think it’s going to usurp a lot of the old telco infrastructure.” Two of Wood’s Ark funds own shares of Zoom, over 2.4 million shares in total, Zoom makes up roughly 3.40% of Ark’s portfolio. 5-star analyst Daniel Bartus, from Merrill Lynch, also likes ZM shares, and writes of the company’s model, “In our view, Zoom’s superior video experience has solidified its position as the go-to meetings platform post-COVID. As the pandemic lingers and enterprises adopt more flexible workforces, we believe 2021 will be another good year for Zoom. Post-pandemic, we believe Zoom remains well-positioned as the new communications standard and the upsell of Zoom Phone, Rooms, and additional features across the 467k customer base offsets the churn risk across smaller customers.” Bartus puts a Buy rating on the stock, with a $480 price target suggesting a potential upside of 52% for the coming year. (To watch Bartus’s track record, click here.) Wall Street’s views on Zoom offer a bit of a conundrum. The analyst consensus here is a Hold, based on reviews that include 6 to Buy, 10 to Hold, and 2 to Sell. On the other hand, the stock’s $444.40 average price target implies an upside of 41% on the one-year horizon. (See Zoom’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Shopify, Inc. (SHOP) Last on our list of Wood’s picks, Shopify, is a Canada-based e-commerce giant that needs no introduction. Shopify has been around for 15 years, and was an early leader in providing e-commerce platforms to third parties. The company’s services include payment processing, marketing, shipping, and customer engagement. Shopify grossed $2.93 billion last year, and has seen sequential revenue gains in each of the last four quarters. While the stock has found 2021 more of a slog, it is still up by 77% over the past 12 months, handily beating the S&P 500’s 47% one-year gain. Starting out 2021, Shopify reported 110% year-over-year revenue growth for the first quarter, with the top line reaching $988.7 million. The company’s EPS in Q1, $9.94 per share, was inflated by unrealized gains from an equity investment, making comparison difficult, but the company also reported $7.87 billion in cash holdings as of the end of March, compared to $6.39 billion at the end of December. The solid gains in revenues and cash holdings are supported by a growing user base. Shopify’s mobile app, Shop, now has over 107 million registered users, of whom 24 million are monthly active users. And, the company has good word-of-mouth advertising; 45,800 of its ‘partners’ referred a fellow merchant to the service in the previous 12 months, a yoy gain of 73%. Looking at all of this, Cathie Wood thinks we may be seeing the start of the ‘next Amazon.’ She says, referring to the company’s position in the marketplace and its prospects for growth, “Shopify doesn't care who wins. It's going to be involved with many, if not most, of all of the sites that are going to be powering up commerce.” Her Ark funds are gobbling up shares of SHOP – they own over 690K, worth more than $754 million at current valuation. Colin Sebastian, 5-star analyst with Baird, agrees that Shopify is a stock to buy. He writes, “we view higher spending levels as supporting the enormous e-commerce market opportunity, sustaining a high level of innovation in platform services, and maintaining a high level of scalability. As such, we would be buyers of shares on any pullbacks related to margin commentary… We believe that Shopify will continue to be a key beneficiary of the migration toward multi-channel e-commerce as companies leverage and integrate a broad range of consumer touch-points to drive sales — including traditional offline, online, in-store, mobile, kiosks and call centers.” Sebastian’s price target here, $1,550, suggests an upside of 42% for the next 12 months. His rating is Outperform (i.e., a Buy). (To watch Sebastian’s track record, click here.) High-profile tech companies tend to attract a lot of attention, and Shopify has picked up no fewer than 30 analyst reviews in recent weeks. These break down to 16 Buys, 13 Holds, and just a single Sell, making the analyst consensus a Moderate Buy. The shares are priced at $1,092.01, and the average price target of $1,482.21 implies they have room to gain 36% this year. (See Shopify’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • T-Mobile crushes earnings estimates as subscriber surge continues

    Shares of T-Mobile Inc. were up 2.7% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the telecommunications company easily topped first-quarter revenue and earnings expectations while bringing in a surge of new subscribers.

  • The first thing people like Warren Buffett ask when you offer them something: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

  • Burned out millennials quitting their jobs eye 'private money flowing around’

    Multiple surveys have found workers are considering or planning to look for a new job.

  • Australia Central Bank Lifts Outlook, to Review YCC in July

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereAustralia’s central bank upgraded its economic outlook and said policy makers will review its bond programs in July, while maintaining interest rates will remain at emergency levels until at least 2024.Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe kept the cash rate and three-year yield target at 0.10% on Tuesday. He said the board will decide at its July 6 meeting on a third tranche of quantitative easing and whether to shift yield curve control to target the November 2024 maturity from the current April 2024 bond.“Despite the strong recovery in economic activity, the recent CPI data confirmed that inflation pressures remain subdued,” Lowe said in a statement. “The board is prepared to undertake further bond purchases to assist with progress toward the goals of full employment and inflation. The board places a high priority on a return to full employment.”The RBA’s decision to stand still comes a week before the government delivers its annual budget that’s expected to include targeted spending to help boost jobs and spur a faster recovery. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has lined up behind Lowe’s goal of pushing the economy to full employment as quickly as possible to rekindle inflation.Lowe said the bank’s central scenario for GDP growth was revised up, with an expansion of 4.75% now expected this year and 3.5% over 2022. Unemployment is expected to continue to decline to around 5% at the end of this year and around 4.5% at the end of 2022.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The RBA has not flinched on their guidance for rates to remain on hold until 2024 at the earliest. July is the next major juncture for policy. We think the risks lie with both YCC and QE being extended in order to maintain downward pressure on the Australian dollar.”-- James McIntyre, economistAustralia’s jobless rate has already declined almost 2 percentage points from its pandemic-peak in July last year. The RBA estimates it probably needs to fall closer to 4% before wage growth accelerates.The central bank releases its quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy with the full suite of economic forecasts on Friday, and Deputy Governor Guy Debelle is due to speak in the mining-centered state capital Perth the night before that.“Moving in July means this week’s quarterly SoMP will be the last one before” the YCC and QE3 decisions, said Ben Jarman, a senior economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in Sydney. “So the staff’s forecasts for wages -- and the upside scenario -- in that document will be important.”While Australia has experienced a sharp V-shaped recovery, the RBA shows no sign of following the Bank of Canada in early withdrawal of stimulus. Instead, like the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, it will keep pumping monetary support until the economy is fully repaired. It would also like to trail any move by the U.S. to avoid unnecessary exchange rate appreciation.“The RBA continues to mirror the U.S Fed – acknowledging an improved outlook but arguing that further progress is required,” said Kellie Wood, fixed income portfolio manager at Schroder Investment Management. “Lowe is on a mission to see how tight the labor market can get before inflation picks up meaningfully.”The one area likely causing a headache for Lowe is the property market. Housing has surged in response to record low borrowing costs, government assistance and a lack of supply. Property prices rose 7.8% in the past year, and while similar increases have occurred across the globe, a return to boom times Down Under threatens to swell an already worrisome pile of household debt.“The bank will be monitoring trends in housing borrowing carefully,” the governor said today. “It is important that lending standards are maintained.”The government’s budget next Tuesday is likely to show an improved bottom line due to better employment outcomes that boost the tax take and cut welfare costs. It’s similarly benefited from the high price of iron ore, the nation’s largest export. The steelmaking ingredient is currently trading at around $190 and Citigroup Inc. is forecasting an extended shortfall in the commodity and expects new highs of $200 to be hit over the next few weeks.(Updates with Bloomberg Economics in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Thousands of big new pickups aren't going to customers. Here's why.

    Ford and GM hit hardest, building fewer cars for consumers amid a worsening chip crisis.