Loblaw Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter Results and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022 Results

Cision

BRAMPTON, ON, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L) ("Loblaw" or the "Company") announced today its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022(1) and the release of its 2022 Annual Report - Financial Review ("Annual Report"). The Annual Report includes the Company's audited financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Loblaw continued to deliver strong financial and operating results in the fourth quarter. Retail segment sales grew 9.7% reflecting strong growth in both Food and Drug businesses. Drug Retail sales growth was driven by continued strong demand for cough and cold products and strength in high margin beauty and cosmetics categories. Food Retail sales reflected the Company's efforts to provide value to its customers. The Company's Discount stores outperformed, benefiting from an increased consumer focus on price. Market stores extended strong performance relative to peers with impactful promotional strategies. Gross margins were slightly lower, largely related to the no name® price freeze and increased commitment to promotional activity, partially offset by continued strength in higher margin front-store sales in the Drug business. Higher sales and leverage from focused cost control measures drove earnings growth in the quarter.

"Loblaw used its assets to provide value to customers in a period of continued inflation," said Galen G. Weston, Chairman and President, Loblaw Companies Limited. "Consumers responded favourably to those efforts and continued to benefit from our extensive private label offering, leading loyalty program and targeted promotions."

2022 FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue was $14,007 million, an increase of $1,250 million, or 9.8%.

Retail segment sales were $13,694 million, an increase of $1,208 million, or 9.7%.

E-commerce sales increased by 8.3%.

Operating income was $871 million, an increase of $166 million, or 23.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA (2) was $1,493 million, an increase of $169 million, or 12.8%.

Retail segment adjusted gross profit percentage (2) was 30.6%, a decrease of 30 basis points.

Retail segment selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") as a percentage of sales was 20.2%, a favourable decrease of 70 basis points.

Net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company were $529 million, a decrease of $215 million or 28.9%. Diluted net earnings per common share were $1.62, a decrease of $0.58, or 26.4%. The decrease was primarily driven by a prior year gain related to a favourable Court ruling.

Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company (2) were $575 million, an increase of $60 million, or 11.7%.

Adjusted diluted net earnings per common share (2) were $1.76, an increase of $0.24 or 15.8%.

Repurchased for cancellation 0.8 million common shares at a cost of $100 million and invested $599 million in capital expenditures, net of proceeds from property disposals. Retail segment free cash flow(2) was $408 million.

Story continues

2022 SELECT ANNUAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue was $56,504 million, an increase of $3,334 million, or 6.3%.

Food Retail same-store sales increased by 4.7% and Drug Retail same-store sales increased by 6.9%.

E-commerce sales were approximately $3 billion, a decrease of 3.8%, lapping elevated online sales due to lockdowns last year.

Net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company were $1,909 million, an increase of $46 million or 2.5%. Diluted net earnings per common share were $5.75, an increase of $0.30, or 5.5%.

Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company (2) were $2,263 million, an increase of $352 million, or 18.4%.

Adjusted diluted net earnings per common share (2) were $6.82, an increase of $1.23, or 22.0%.

Repurchased for cancellation, 10.9 million common shares at a cost of $1,258 million and invested $1,407 million in capital expenditures, net of proceeds from property disposals. Retail segment free cash flow(2) was $2,005 million.

See "News Release Endnotes" at the end of this News Release.

CONSOLIDATED AND SEGMENT RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The following tables provide key performance metrics for the Company by segment and same-store sales.





2022



2021





(12 weeks)



(12 weeks)

For the periods ended December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2022

Retail

Financial Services Elimin- ations

Total



Retail

Financial Services Elimin- ations

Total

(millions of Canadian dollars except where otherwise indicated)

Revenue

$ 13,694

$ 417 $ (104)

$ 14,007



$ 12,486

$ 360 $ (89)

$ 12,757

Adjusted gross profit(2)

$ 4,188

$ 336 $ (104)

$ 4,420



$ 3,859

$ 282 $ (89)

$ 4,052

Adjusted gross profit %(2)

30.6 % N/A — % 31.6 %

30.9 % N/A — % 31.8 % Operating income

$ 810

$ 61 $ —

$ 871



$ 636

$ 69 $ —

$ 705

Adjusted operating income(2)

880

61 —

941



749

69 —

818

Adjusted EBITDA(2)

$ 1,418

$ 75 $ —

$ 1,493



$ 1,244

$ 80 $ —

$ 1,324

Adjusted EBITDA margin(2)

10.4 % N/A — % 10.7 %

10.0 % N/A — % 10.4 % Net interest expense (recovery) and other financing charges

$ 144

$ 28 $ —

$ 172



$ (45)

$ 16 $ —

$ (29)

Adjusted net interest expense

and other financing charges

144

28 —

172



144

16 —

160

Earnings before income taxes

$ 666

$ 33 $ —

$ 699



$ 681

$ 53 $ —

$ 734

Income taxes











$ 181













$ 15

Adjusted income taxes(2)











205













168

Net loss attributable to non- controlling interests











$ (14)













$ (28)

Prescribed dividends on

preferred shares in

share capital











3













3

Net earnings available to

common shareholders of

the Company











$ 529













$ 744

Adjusted net earnings available

to common shareholders of

the Company(2)











575













515

Diluted net earnings per

common share ($)











$ 1.62













$ 2.20

Adjusted diluted net earnings

per common share(2) ($)











$ 1.76













$ 1.52

Diluted weighted average

common shares outstanding (in millions)











327.4













338.1









































2022



2021





(52 weeks)



(52 weeks)

For the years ended December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2022

Retail

Financial Services Elimin- ations

Total



Retail

Financial Services Elimin -ations

Total

(millions of Canadian dollars except where otherwise indicated)

Revenue

$ 55,492

$ 1,338 $ (326)

$ 56,504



$ 52,269

$ 1,182 $ (281)

$ 53,170

Adjusted gross profit(2)

$ 17,165

$ 1,137 $ (326)

$ 17,976



$ 16,041

$ 974 $ (281)

$ 16,734

Adjusted gross profit %(2)

30.9 % N/A — % 31.8 %

30.7 % N/A — % 31.5 % Operating income

$ 3,260

$ 82 $ —

$ 3,342



$ 2,713

$ 224 $ —

$ 2,937

Adjusted operating income(2)

3,690

193 —

3,883



3,205

224 —

3,429

Adjusted EBITDA(2)

$ 5,939

$ 242 $ —

$ 6,181



$ 5,322

$ 265 $ —

$ 5,587

Adjusted EBITDA margin(2)

10.7 % N/A — % 10.9 %

10.2 % N/A — % 10.5 % Net interest expense and

other financing charges

$ 599

$ 84 $ —

$ 683



$ 431

$ 64 $ —

$ 495

Adjusted net interest expense

and other financing charges

610

84 —

694



620

64 —

684

Earnings (Losses) before income taxes

$ 2,661

$ (2) $ —

$ 2,659



$ 2,282

$ 160 $ —

$ 2,442

Income taxes











$ 665













$ 466

Adjusted income taxes(2)











841













721

Net earnings attributable to

non-controlling interests











$ 73













$ 101

Prescribed dividends on

preferred shares in

share capital











12













12

Net earnings available to

common shareholders of

the Company











$ 1,909













$ 1,863

Adjusted net earnings available

to common shareholders of

the Company(2)











2,263













1,911

Diluted net earnings per

common share ($)











$ 5.75













$ 5.45

Adjusted diluted net earnings

per common share(2) ($)











$ 6.82













$ 5.59

Diluted weighted average

common shares

outstanding (in millions)











331.7













341.8





































For the periods ended December 31, 2022

and January 1, 2022



2022



2021



2022



2021



(12 weeks)



(12 weeks)



(52 weeks)



(52 weeks) (millions of Canadian dollars except where

otherwise indicated)



Sales Same- store

sales



Sales Same- store

sales



Sales Same- store

sales



Sales Same- store

sales Food retail



$ 9,514 8.4 %



$ 8,742 1.1 %



$ 39,398 4.7 %



$ 37,481 0.3 % Drug retail



4,180 8.7 %



3,744 7.9 %



16,094 6.9 %



14,788 5.0 % Pharmacy and healthcare services



1,941 5.4 %



1,728 10.2 %



7,944 5.7 %



7,224 8.4 % Front store



2,239 11.5 %



2,016 6.1 %



8,150 8.2 %



7,564 2.1 %



































RETAIL SEGMENT

Retail segment sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $13,694 million, an increase of $1,208 million, or 9.7%.

Operating income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $810 million, an increase of $174 million, or 27.4%.

Adjusted gross profit (2) in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $4,188 million, an increase of $329 million, or 8.5%. The adjusted gross profit percentage (2) of 30.6% decreased by 30 basis points (2021 – increased by 150 basis points), primarily driven by a decrease in Food Retail margin partially offset by growth in higher margin Drug Retail front store categories.

Adjusted EBITDA (2) in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1,418 million, an increase of $174 million, or 14.0%. The increase was driven by an increase in adjusted gross profit (2) , partially offset by an increase in SG&A. SG&A as a percentage of sales was 20.2%, a favorable decrease of 70 basis points. The favourable decrease of 70 basis points was primarily due to operating leverage from higher sales .

Depreciation and amortization in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $653 million, an increase of $41 million or 6.7%, primarily driven by an increase in IT assets and leased assets. Included in depreciation and amortization was accelerated depreciation of $10 million due to the reassessment of the estimated useful life of certain IT assets, and the amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisitions of Shoppers Drug Mart Corporation ("Shoppers Drug Mart") and Lifemark of $115 million (2021 – $117 million).

Revenue of $110 million and nominal net earnings were contributed by Lifemark in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net earnings includes amortization related to the acquired intangible assets of $3 million.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company finalized network optimization plans that will result in banner conversions and right-sizing of an additional 34 underperforming retail locations across a range of banners and formats. Charges associated with network optimization will be recorded as incurred and are expected to include equipment, severance, lease related and other costs and will not be considered an adjusting item. The Company expects to realize approximately $40 million in annualized EBITDA run-rate savings related to these plans. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded charges of $11 million as a result of this network optimization project and expects to record additional charges of approximately $50 million to $60 million as they are incurred throughout 2023.

FINANCIAL SERVICES SEGMENT

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $417 million, an increase of $57 million or 15.8%. The increase was primarily driven by higher interest income from growth in credit card receivable balances and higher interchange income and other credit card related fees from an increase in consumer spending.

Earnings before income taxes in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $33 million, a decrease in earnings of $20 million. The Financial Services business continued to benefit from the economic re-opening in the quarter. The decrease in earnings was mainly driven by lapping the benefit of reversing a $27 million commodity tax accrual in the fourth quarter of last year.

STRATEGIC UPDATE AND OUTLOOK(3)

Strategic Update Loblaw's portfolio of businesses remains strong and well-positioned as global factors continue to cause unprecedented inflationary pressures and higher food costs. The Company's best in class assets continue to meet customers' everyday needs for food, health and wellness – supporting Loblaw's purpose: helping Canadians Live Life Well®. In an evolving and challenging landscape, in 2023 the Company will focus on three strategic pillars: delivering retail excellence; driving growth; and investing for the future.

Retail Excellence Loblaw creates value through disciplined execution of core retail operations and by leveraging its scale and strategic assets. This retail excellence is underpinned by process and efficiency initiatives and helps grow sales, optimize gross margins, and reduce operating costs. The Company remains focused on strategic procurement opportunities to deliver reliability, improve product selection and drive economies of scale across its grocery and pharmacy network. Leveraging its customer loyalty program and more than one billion customer transactions across food, pharmacy, apparel, and financial services, Loblaw will increase its promotional effectiveness while delivering personalized value and unmatched service to Canadians. The Company will continue to invest in and optimize its retail network to better meet customer needs and improve its overall profitability. Management's clear commitment to food and drug retail excellence, together with a sense of urgency, is focused on delivering consistent strong operational and financial performance.

Driving Growth Loblaw continues to invest in targeted growth areas to further differentiate its portfolio of assets and generate competitive advantage. The three priority areas are: Digital Retail, Loblaw Media, and PC Optimum™. The Company will focus on enhancing and integrating its Digital Retail platforms across each of its businesses and improving the customer experience and functionality. The Loblaw Media platform provides expanded advertising opportunities on the Company's digital platforms and in-stores, delivering an unmatched value proposition to vendors. The Company's PC Optimum™ loyalty program continues to evolve, with increasing customer digital engagement, more meaningful personalized offers, and more effective promotions, all toward strengthening the loyalty loop and increasing the share of customer wallet.

Investing For The Future Loblaw will continue to make capital investments towards the modernization and automation of its supply chain and the expansion of its retail network. These investments will be partially funded by proceeds from real estate dispositions. Loblaw will continue to invest in its Connected Healthcare strategy with the goal of growing its healthcare ecosystem by connecting patients and providers through an unmatched network of pharmacies, healthcare professionals and technology solutions. Pharmacies will play an increasing role in the delivery of healthcare services to Canadians through expanded scope of practice changes and the expansion of pharmacist led clinics.

Outlook(3) Loblaw will continue to execute on retail excellence while advancing its growth initiatives in 2023. The Company's businesses remain well placed to service the everyday needs of Canadians. However, the Company cannot predict the precise impacts of global economic uncertainties, including the inflationary environment, on its 2023 financial results.

For the full-year 2023, the Company expects:

its Retail business to grow earnings faster than sales;

adjusted net earnings per common share (2) growth in the low double digits;

to increase investments in our store network and distribution centres by investing a net amount of $1.6 billion in capital expenditures, which reflects gross capital investments of approximately $2.1 billion offset by approximately $500 million of proceeds from real estate dispositions; and

to return capital to shareholders by allocating a significant portion of free cash flow to share repurchases.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE ("ESG")

In 2022, Loblaw introduced a new ESG strategy, focused on Fighting Climate Change and Advancing Social Equity. The Company established new, marquee commitments including a roadmap to net-zero carbon emissions, plans to tackle plastic and food waste, an ambition to make Canada's largest workforce its most inclusive workforce, and to support the health of women and children in communities nationwide.

Among a range of activities, 2022 ESG highlights included the following: The Company completed 250 carbon-reduction projects, transformed plastic packaging on hundreds of products, paired each of its stores with food donation agencies, marshalled more than $110 million to charitable programs nationwide, trained over 80,000 colleagues nationwide with "inclusion" training, provided millions of menstruation products to fight period poverty, and committed its President's Choice Children's Charity to feed one million kids annually by 2025.

In 2022, the Company met increasing standards of transparency. In addition to its long-standing reporting, Loblaw conducted and disclosed the following for the first time in 2022: Climate risk assessment; Taskforce for Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) report; Human Rights Assessment of salient risks; Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Commercial Finance; SASB Apparel, Accessories, Footwear; Bloomberg Gender Equity Index; and Workforce Disclosure Initiative.

NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID PROGRAM

In 2022, the Company repurchased 10.9 million common shares for cancellation at a cost of $1,258 million.

From time to time, the Company participates in an automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP") with a broker in order to facilitate the repurchase of the Company's common shares under its NCIB. During the effective period of the ASPP, the Company's broker may purchase common shares at times when the Company would not be active in the market.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This News Release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's objectives, plans, goals, aspirations, strategies, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, performance, prospects, opportunities and legal and regulatory matters. Specific forward-looking statements in this News Release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's anticipated future results, events and plans, strategic initiatives and restructuring, regulatory changes including further healthcare reform, future liquidity, planned capital investments, and the status and impact of information technology ("IT") systems implementations. These specific forward-looking statements are contained throughout this News Release including, without limitation, in the "Consolidated and Segment Results of Operations" and "Outlook" section of this News Release. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "strive", "will", "may", "should" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company and its management.

Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The Company's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. The Company can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct.

Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in the forward-looking statements, including those described in the Company's MD&A in the Company's 2022 Annual Report - Financial Review and Section 4 "Risks" of the Company's 2022 Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's expectations only as of the date of this News Release. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DECLARATION OF DIVIDENDS

Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on Common Shares and Second Preferred Shares, Series B.

Common Shares $0.405 per common share, payable on April 1, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2023.



Second Preferred Shares, Series B $0.33125 per share, payable on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2023.

EXCERPT OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, as reconciled and fully described in Appendix 1 "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this News Release.

These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS" or "GAAP") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), and therefore they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following table provides a summary of the differences between the Company's consolidated GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures, which are reconciled and fully described in Appendix 1.

For the periods ended December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2022

2022



2021 (millions of Canadian dollars except where otherwise indicated)

(12 weeks)



(12 weeks)



GAAP Adjusting

Items Non-

GAAP(2)



GAAP Adjusting

Items Non-

GAAP(2) EBITDA

$ 1,538 $ (45) $ 1,493



$ 1,328 $ (4) $ 1,324 Operating income

$ 871 $ 70 $ 941



$ 705 $ 113 $ 818 Net interest expense (recovery) and other financing charges

172 — 172



(29) 189 160 Earnings before income taxes

$ 699 $ 70 $ 769



$ 734 $ (76) $ 658 Deduct (add) the following:

















Income taxes

181 24 205



15 153 168 Non-controlling interests

(14) — (14)



(28) — (28) Prescribed dividends on preferred shares

3 — 3



3 — 3 Net earnings available to common

shareholders of the Company(i)

$ 529 $ 46 $ 575



$ 744 $ (229) $ 515 Diluted net earnings per common share ($)

$ 1.62 $ 0.14 $ 1.76



$ 2.20 $ (0.68) $ 1.52 Diluted weighted average common shares

(millions)

327.4 — 327.4



338.1 — 338.1



















