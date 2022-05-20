U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

Locafy's latest tech breakthrough helps clients be found even faster online

Locafy Limited
·4 min read
In this article:
  LCFY

Highlights

  • Page loading time – a key aspect of search engine optimization – now 0.6 seconds

  • Locafy’s unique platform means latest development deployed globally in minutes

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locafy Limited (NASDAQ: LCFY, LCFYW) (“Locafy” or “the Company”), has made further breakthroughs on its patented search engine optimization (SEO) technology platform that it believes will deliver even better ranking results for its global customers.

Page load time is one of the key aspects of search engine optimization and Locafy believes the most important speed metric is the Time to Interactive (TTI) – this is the time it takes for a web page to be fully interactive with a consumer.

In recent trials, Locafy CTO, David Penner confirmed TTI as fast as 0.6 seconds has been achieved on many Locafy published landing pages, which the Company believes will deliver even better ranking results for its customers.

“We are already achieving near to 60% Page 1 ranking results for close to 50,000 published pages across all global markets,” said Locafy CEO, Gavin Burnett. “More than 40% of these results see our customers ranked in positions 1, 2 or 3, across all search engines and all device types, from desktop to mobile.

Significantly, when we made this latest speed breakthrough, we were able to immediately deploy the upgrade to all of our client’s due to the adaptive nature of our publishing capability - I don’t believe any other SEO platform could achieve that type of upgrade to all clients in just a matter of minutes.

It is hard to describe the competitive advantage that gives us in the market. We believe we already had the fastest loading pages with automated, optimized production and now they just got even faster,” said Mr Burnett.

According to CTO, David Penner: “In Formula 1, racing drivers and manufacturers are striving for pole position and a podium finish - milliseconds matter when it comes to outcomes. Speed also wins in SEO and our goal is to ensure our clients, wherever and whatever their local business is, are top 3 for online search results.

Our technology is continually evolving but the key thing is we can also seamlessly and easily deploy it to our growing list of global clients within minutes,” said Mr Penner.

Locafy intends to formally update the market with its full year financial results to June 30, 2022, in the September quarter.

About Locafy Limited

Founded in 2009, Locafy’s (NASDAQ: LCFY, LCFYW) mission is to revolutionize the US$700 billion SEO sector. We help businesses and brands increase search engine relevance and prominence in a specific proximity using a fast, easy, and automated approach.

For more information, visit www.locafy.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “subject to”, “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “can,” the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Media
Chris Fogarty
FMC Change
T: +61 420 928 924
E: chris@fmcchange.com 

Investors
Locafy Investor Relations
Locafy Limited
E: investor@locafy.com 

To keep updated on Locafy’s news releases and SEC filings, please subscribe to email alerts at https://investor.locafy.com/email-alerts


