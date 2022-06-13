U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

LOCAL 916 TEAMSTERS BEGIN ULP STRIKE TO PROTEST LACK OF GOOD FAITH BARGAINING

1 min read

Hanson Material Services Must Be Held Accountable for its Behavior

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Local 916 Teamsters working for Hanson Material Services walked out on the job this morning as part of an unfair labor practices strike over the company's lack of good faith bargaining.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)
International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

The six Teamsters were joined by 14 members of the International Union of Operating Engineers who also work at the Indian Point Quarry in Athens, Ill. and are part of a joint agreement with the company. Their contract expired April 30 and workers unanimously voted June 9 and again on Sunday to authorize a strike.

"The company has not engaged honestly in negotiating a new contract," Local 916 President J.P. Fyans said. "There have only been a few bargaining sessions held and workers are sick and tired of their employer's games. We are proud to stand together with our Operating Engineers brothers and sisters during this trying time."

The Teamsters working for Hanson are drivers of heavy haul trucks that transport rocks from the quarry for processing. They have been working 12-hour shifts, six days a week and are seeking to have workplace safety issues addressed as well as an increase in pay.

"We won't stand for the company's threats or dodging our members' issues," Local 916 Business Agent Kyle Bollinger said. "We do not take these issues lightly. Together we are strong and will prevail over the company's mistreatment and inattention to these members to secure a good contract."

Contact:
J.P. Fyans, (217) 522-7932




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/local-916-teamsters-begin-ulp-strike-to-protest-lack-of-good-faith-bargaining-301566586.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 916

