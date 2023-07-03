Local artist to open Mexican restaurant to open in Chauvin this month

A Chauvin artist is opening a Latin American restaurant in her community this month.

What started as selling tamales at local farmer's markets has grown into restaurant. Gabriella Ruiz de Pellegrin is opening Tumbao! at the old Danny's Fried Chicken 5438 LA-56 Chauvin. She held a small gathering of 15 people on July 1 to try out the many items on her menu. Items included tacos, burritos, tamales, a taco salad, birria, and more. Prices will range from $3 to $15, and the location will be opening later this month after its final inspection.

The planned hours of operation are Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant is also planned to be open Sundays for brunch: 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The name Tumbao! Comes from the Latin jazz beat played on the drums, and according to Pellegrin, the word is also used to describe the commanding sex appeal of a woman. She popped her hips as she translated the word and said she chose the name to describe the strong flavors of the meals.

Those powerful flavors came through for Dixie Marie-Hebert. She said she had never tried authentic Mexican food before, and when she bit into the tacos it was a sensory explosion.

"Oh my!" Dixie Marie-Hebert said. "Damn, that's really good!"

Owner of Tumbao!, Gabriella Ruiz de Pellegrin and her husband Matthew Pellegrin prepare meals for their guests, July 1. Located at the old Danny's Fried Chicken 5438 LA-56 Chauvin, the restaurant is set to open later this month.

She was trying the Al Pastor taco, filled with pork, pineapple, and seasonings. The pineapple added a sweetness and the acidity of the fruit tenderized the meat, creating a sweet and savory combination that Hebert said she loved.

Hebert served as the photographer for Pellegrin's wedding, and like Hebert, all in attendance were friends of the family. Casey Punch, who was seated next to Hebert, worked with Pellegrin for eight years at the South Louisiana Feed and Seed Store in Houma. He said she used to bring her tamales to work to share with everyone and he excitedly dug into the three he was served.

Like the tacos, the tamales also came in three flavors: pork in adobo sauce, chicken in salsa verde, and chipotle bean and cheese. These ingredients are served wrapped in a corn husk, which adds to the flavor. Punch said ever since having them at the feed and seed, he looks forward to any time Pellegrin makes her tamales, and even tries to spread the word for others to try it out. They don't know what they are missing, he said.

Friends of the family gather at Tumbao! to try Gabriella Ruiz de Pellegrin's menu before the restaurant opens later this month. The restaurant is located in Chauvin, at the old Danny's Fried Chicken 5438, LA-56.

"I done tagged a whole bunch of people when she makes her tamales," Punch said. "Ya'll better go there and get 'em because when they gone, they gone."

At the other end of the table, Jose Basquez and Diya Miller ate. Basquez is from Honduras and has been living in Montegut since 2003. He explained that Honduran and Mexican food flavors are very different even though they share similar ingredients. According to Basquez, Mexican food tends to have more heat in its flavors, and the two regions have their own rivalry over who cooks better.

"It's from Mexico, but it's really good," Basquez said.

Locals said it was nice to try a new version of Mexican food and intend to keep going back. Miller said she was never exposed to authentic Mexican food, because restaurants had to cater to an American audience. This meant most establishments offered foods that were tried and true flavors familiar to the American palette. She said both are good, but vastly different.

"We grew up with La Casa, so that's the only thing we knew,… it's excellent having a completely different take on Mexican food," she said. "This hasn't been Americanized which La Casa has, because they had to stay within the box that the community allowed them to be in."

Tumbao!, located at the old Danny's Fried Chicken in Chauvin, 5438 LA-56. It is set to open later this month. Photo taken July 1.

Pellegrin is no stranger to the restaurant industry. Her father Freddie Ruiz owned and operated Cafe Rio, a restaurant in Utah. She began bussing tables at her father's restaurant at 14, and about a year later became a tortilla girl. She said the older women she worked with took a liking to such a young girl wanting to perfect the craft of tortilla-making and it's a skill she still uses today.

She hasn't given up her artwork which can be found under her company Twisted Mindz Designs, and is often sold during the Rougarou Festival. The building was being used as her art studio and her day of the dead painting is proudly displayed on the inner wall of her restaurant, but as Pellegrin said, the food was more in demand.

"More people were begging me for food than art," she said.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Tumbao! Mexican restaurant to open in Chauvin this month