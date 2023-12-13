Advertisement
Local auctioneer named state champ

Goshen News, Ind.
·1 min read

Dec. 12—NOBLESVILLE — Local Bright Star Auctions auctioneer President Loren Beachy has clinched the title of 2023 Indiana State Champion Auctioneer from the Indiana Auctioneers Association (IAA) annual convention. The competition took place in early November.

"At Bright Star Auctions, we are committed to providing top-notch auction services and ensuring a seamless experience for our clients. This achievement by Mr. Beachy reinforces our dedication to excellence in the auctioneering industry," stated a company spokesperson.

Founded by Beachy and Eugene Hochstetler, Bright Star Auctions has grown from its roots in Middlebury, to a team of 40.

Specializing in heavy equipment consignment and liquidation auctions, the company conducts events in across the eastern half of the United States and caters to a global clientele.

